NBA star Brittney Griner sentenced to nine years in Russian prison for drug smuggling

Brittney Griner 'won over' Russian prison guards and inmates, and they reassured the WNBA star as she finished her trial
Russian prison guards and inmates told Griner "everything will be OK!" ahead of her trial, where she was sentenced to nine years in prison overseas.
Brittney Griner could 'hardly talk' after being handed 9 years in Russian prison, and was expecting half that, lawyer says
The WNBA player was detained in February and accused of drug smuggling after officials said they found cannabis vape cartridges in her luggage.
Brittney Griner's Defense Team Reacts To Russia's Ruling
Brittney Griner has been sentenced to nine years in Russian prison on drug smuggling charges. The 31-year-old WNBA star was arrested at a Moscow airport back in February when Russian officials found vape cartridges containing less than one gram of cannabis oil in her luggage. Griner's legal team called this...
BET
Russia Reportedly Wants To Add Convicted Murderer In Prisoner Exchange Deal For Brittney Griner
The Russian government requested that Vadim Krasikov, a former officer in the country’s spy agency, be added to the United State’s proposed prisoner exchange deal for WNBA star Brittney Griner and former U.S. Marine Paul Whelan, CNN reports. Krasikov is currently serving a life sentence in Germany, where...
Mercury ‘Faithful’ U.S. Gov Will Help End Griner’s Detention
Phoenix continues to show their support for Griner.
NBA・
WNBA Player Brittney Griner Sentenced To 9 Years In Jail After Russian Drug Trial Verdict
American WNBA player Brittney Griner was sentenced to nine years in prison on Thursday by a Russian court, following a trial that convicted her of drug possession. The basketball player was detained by Russian authorities at an airport close to Moscow in February. She was carrying a vape cartridge containing cannabis oil in her luggage while travelling play club basketball, reported BBC.
Who is Viktor Bout, the convicted arms dealer the US may trade to Russia for Brittney Griner?
The Biden administration and the Kremlin are in talks about swapping Brittney Griner and Paul Whelan for convicted Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout.
Mercury Hold 42-Second Moment of Silence for Brittney Griner
The Phoenix star was sentenced to nine years in a Russian penal colony and fined 1 million rubles, which is about $16,500, on Thursday.
Moscow says it's "ready to discuss" as U.S. seeks return of Brittney Griner and Paul Whelan
Russia says it is "ready to discuss" a potential deal with the U.S., which is seeking the release of WNBA star Brittney Griner and former Marine Paul Whelan. The U.S. has already sent Russian officials what it calls a "substantial proposal." Reporter Mary Ilyushina explains what the next steps in negotiations will be, and how long it may take.
