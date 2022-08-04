ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

NBA star Brittney Griner sentenced to nine years in Russian prison for drug smuggling

By Celebretainment
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.ontownmedia.com

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Brittney Griner's Defense Team Reacts To Russia's Ruling

Brittney Griner has been sentenced to nine years in Russian prison on drug smuggling charges. The 31-year-old WNBA star was arrested at a Moscow airport back in February when Russian officials found vape cartridges containing less than one gram of cannabis oil in her luggage. Griner's legal team called this...
BASKETBALL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Houston, TX
Basketball
Local
Texas Sports
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Basketball
City
Star, TX
Houston, TX
Sports
Narcity USA

WNBA Player Brittney Griner Sentenced To 9 Years In Jail After Russian Drug Trial Verdict

American WNBA player Brittney Griner was sentenced to nine years in prison on Thursday by a Russian court, following a trial that convicted her of drug possession. The basketball player was detained by Russian authorities at an airport close to Moscow in February. She was carrying a vape cartridge containing cannabis oil in her luggage while travelling play club basketball, reported BBC.
BASKETBALL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paul Whelan
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Brittney Griner
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Holbrook, NY
18K+
Followers
16K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

OnSachem.com, powered by OnTownMedia.com, serves as the trusted hyperlocal source of news, viewpoints, information, events and more for the 85,000 residents that call Sachem home on Long Island, New York. OnSachem.com serves Farmingville, Holbrook, Holtsville, Lake Ronkonkoma, and the Sachem portion of Lake Grove.

 https://www.ontownmedia.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy