Falcon Capital Advisors Expands Leadership Team to Accelerate Growth

Yum! Brands Names Allyson Park as Chief Corporate Affairs Officer
LOUISVILLE, Ky.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 4, 2022-- Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE: YUM) today announced that it has named Allyson Park to the role of Yum! Brands Chief Corporate Affairs Officer, effective August 15, 2022. An accomplished corporate affairs leader with more than 25 years of strategic communications and government relations experience, Park will have oversight of all aspects of the Company’s Communications, Public Policy and Government Relations, Corporate Social Responsibility and Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) teams. Park will join the Company’s Global Leadership Team, and report to Yum! Brands Chief Operating Officer and Chief People Officer Tracy Skeans. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220804005651/en/ Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE: YUM) announced that it has named Allyson Park to the role of Yum! Brands Chief Corporate Affairs Officer, effective August 15, 2022. An accomplished corporate affairs leader with more than 25 years of strategic communications and government relations experience, Park will have oversight of all aspects of the Company’s Communications, Public Policy and Government Relations, Corporate Social Responsibility and Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) teams. (Photo: Business Wire)
OvareGroup Announces Strategic Partnership and Investment in Argentine Creative Agency, Togetherwith
LOUISVILLE, Ky. & BUENOS AIRES, Argentina--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 4, 2022-- OvareGroup, a Louisville-based media and marketing communications holding company, today announced its significant investment in Togetherwith, a global full-service ad agency with offices in Buenos Aires, Mexico City, and NYC that pairs creative with production services, integrated content, technology, data, and media. The move marks the official launch of Togetherwith USA—which includes a 15,000-square-foot production studio in Louisville. With this investment, Togetherwith USA will gain access to OvareGroup’s extensive offices across Miami, Cincinnati, Columbus, and Toronto—and its capabilities will be integrated into OvareGroup’s existing marketing services portfolio which supports clients including GE Appliances, Christus Health, Darden Restaurants, KFC, Baptist Health, and Brown-Forman. Financial terms were not disclosed. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220804005643/en/ The partnership with OvareGroup marks the official launch of Togetherwith USA—which includes a 15,000-square-foot production studio in Louisville. L to R: Santiago Puiggari; Lulo Calió; Cruz Mujica Lainez (Photo: Business Wire)
Fastly Appoints Todd Nightingale as CEO
SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 3, 2022-- Fastly, Inc. (NYSE: FSLY), the world’s fastest global edge cloud platform, today announced that the Board of Directors has appointed Todd Nightingale as the company’s next Chief Executive Officer, effective September 1, 2022. Nightingale will also join the Fastly Board of Directors upon assuming the role. He will succeed Joshua Bixby, who, as previously announced, will step down as CEO and from Fastly’s Board of Directors. Bixby will remain with Fastly as an advisor. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220803005944/en/ Fastly Appoints Todd Nightingale as CEO (Photo: Business Wire)
Davis+Gilbert Continues to Expand its Corporate Practice to Support Heavy Deal Volume with Hiring of John Algie
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 4, 2022-- Davis+Gilbert has hired John Algie as a partner in the firm’s Corporate + Transactions practice – the second partner to join the practice in the past month. Algie, who was a partner in the Global Corporate Group at Reed Smith LLP, represents privately held issuers, investors, acquirers, and target companies in domestic and cross-border transactions. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220804005382/en/ John Algie (Photo: Business Wire)
The cofounder of a $4 billion VC firm says the bear market has Silicon Valley somewhere in the 5 stages of grief. ‘We’re probably somewhere between anger and bargaining’
Silicon Valley's VC industry is facing a slowdown that many are struggling to accept. Photo illustration by Fortune; Original photo by DNY59 via Getty Images. The venture capital market is slowing, and some VCs are having trouble accepting the news. At least that’s what Josh Wolfe, the co-founder of the...
u.today
Unleashing the Potential of Financial Technology and Accelerating Financial Inclusion Through Digital Adoption
The 4th Edition of Connected Banking will be held in Nairobi, Kenya this year. Africa is fully embracing the potential of financial technology, in spite of various challenges. There have also been several positive developments that give hope to steer towards a more financially inclusive environment, such as the rise of the mobile money economy and improving infrastructure, as well as the recognition by national governments to support the design and implementation of digital identity schemes.
InvestorPlace
March Forward with Security Superstar Palantir Technologies
Today we’re pitting analyst against analyst, as one Wall Street expert seems to like Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) while another is decidedly cautious. At the same time, PLTR stock could get a nice boost as it secures a deal with the U.S. military that’s worth many millions of dollars.
BluSky Restoration Announces Merger With Massachusetts-Based Pro-Care Disaster Restoration Services
Combined Company Will Operate 49 Offices Serving the U.S. Coast to Coast. DENVER, Aug. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- On Thursday, BluSky Restoration Contractors, LLC, a leading national property restoration company in the U.S., announced a merger with Woburn, Massachusetts-based Pro-Care Disaster Restoration Services. The merged companies will continue as BluSky...
u.today
The 5th Edition Connected Banking is All Set to Lay Down the Foundation of Accelerating Financial Inclusion Through Digital Adoption
Technology is fast becoming a central factor in the banking and financial services industry generating new opportunities and contributing to the region’s financial sector. Financial institutions in the last decade have witnessed dramatic changes owing to rising competition, growing customer expectations, innovative compliance regulations, and more. The last year has also witnessed a drastic acceleration and shift to a cashless digital economy, with extraordinary growth in the number of e-payment transactions.
Marnie H. Wilking Elected to Robert Half Board of Directors
MENLO PARK, Calif., Aug. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Global talent solutions and business consulting firm Robert Half (NYSE: RHI) has elected Marnie H. Wilking to its board of directors, effective August 2, 2022. Wilking is a Fortune 250 chief information security officer and the global head of security and technology...
Digital Platforms Empower Investors through Control, Convenience and Confidence
The pandemic may have changed how we use technology, and ultimately how we manage our finances. Throughout the pandemic, people increasingly relied on digital platforms, such as websites, apps and videoconferencing tools, for work and personal activities. At the same time, organizations improved their online customer experiences by embedding new technologies, making investments, and accelerating enhancements to respond to increased digital traffic. These advances often came with the goal of nudging people’s everyday choices and behaviors as well as improving consumer decision-making.
TechCrunch
Turn your startup’s pricing strategy into a powerful growth lever
A startup’s growth may be at risk if it’s too slow to revise its model, especially during times of quickly changing consumer behavior and inflation. Developing or revising a pricing model is a complex, multi-dimensional problem. Price is the most obvious element, but there are many others. Getting it right requires input from many perspectives: product, operations, finance, and sales, to name just a few.
Inside Dr. Dennis Gross’ International Expansion Plan
Click here to read the full article. Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare is going big — and it’s going abroad. The New York-based brand has ambitions to grow its footprint to more than 40 countries by the end of 2022, compared to 12 markets in 2018, and to grow international sales to reach 30 percent of its total revenues.More from WWDChloe Cherry Celebrates Urban Decay Vice Lip Bond Liquid Lip Color CampaignBeauty at Afropunk Miami 2022Eye Candy: Inside the 2022 Fragrance Foundation Awards The brand took an investment from Main Post in 2020 in the throes of the pandemic. At that point, industry...
How AR and VR are Propelling Businesses to New Engagement Levels
In June 2021, 44,000 new businesses were launched in the US, representing a record high for business startups. Deploying new technologies, such as Virtual Reality (VR) and Augmented Reality (AR) has become the next battleground to building greater engagement levels and improving customer experiences. AR has enabled customers to imagine the potential of a brand and has therefore driven their online behavior. By giving computers vision, AR allows customers to shop from the comfort of their homes in an effortless manner.
NFL・
Kasey Jones Joins Virtual, Inc. as Newest Managing Director
WAKEFIELD, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 4, 2022-- Virtual, Inc. today announced the appointment of Kasey Jones as its newest Managing Director. Virtual provides professional services to associations, standards organizations, consortia, advocacy groups, and professional societies. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220804005104/en/ Kasey Jones, Managing Director, Virtual, Inc. (Photo: Business Wire)
Supply Chain Redesign ‘Clearly’ Underway: Gartner
Click here to read the full article. Whether it be the factory lockdowns from the Covid-19 pandemic, questions surrounding the origin of raw materials, trade tussles involving China or the longer lead times associated with the general current supply chain constraints, businesses have been hit with a glaring reality—they need to rethink the current state of their supply chain networks both near and far. So far, top execs across industries have been responding in kind—74 percent of supply chain leaders made changes to the size and number of locations in their supply chain network in the past two years, according to...
ceoworld.biz
A new era of leadership – The DNA of the Chief Data Officer
By 2025, global data creation is expected to reach 175 zettabytes and the global big data and analytics market is on pace to reach $135.71 billion. Data will fuel global economic development throughout the remainder of the 21st century. Organizations worldwide are scrambling to reengineer their data strategy to capture increasing amounts of data, translate it into actionable insights and ultimately empower more intelligent business decisions.
Vistra Reports Second Quarter 2022 Results; Authorizes Additional $1.25 Billion for Share Repurchases
IRVING, Texas, Aug. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vistra (NYSE: VST) today reported its second quarter 2022 results:. ‒ Continued to experience favorable pricing environment allowing Vistra the opportunity to lock in future value through the continued execution of its comprehensive hedging strategy. Driven by the material increase in forward power prices, which requires Vistra to record the current non-cash, unrealized impact of mark-to-market hedging losses for GAAP purposes, recorded second quarter 2022 Net Loss of $(1,357) million and Net Loss from Ongoing Operations1 of $(1,312) million. The second quarter 2022 Net Loss includes $(1,987) million of such unrealized losses from mark-to-market valuations of commodity positions, the net impacts of which are not expected to be realized in future quarters assuming the company fulfills its obligations through normal course operations.
TechCrunch
5 tips for scaling your green startup during a funding drought
CB Insights forecasts a roughly 20% drop in total VC investments from Q1 to Q2, leaving ambitious young companies scrambling to fight for scraps. This slump is a particularly unpleasant setback for entrepreneurs hoping to advance climate-focused principles and social change. It’s becoming increasingly difficult for green companies to raise money for large-scale innovative projects, mainly because most investors still associate “having an impact” with high risk.
dailyhodl.com
Binance CEO Revamps Its $7,500,000,000 VC Arm, Says Now Is the Best Time To Invest in Crypto
The world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume is making strategic moves to bolster the venture capital side of its business. In a new announcement, Binance says that chief marketing officer Yi He will take over as the new head of Binance Labs to put an emphasis on fostering innovative growth for blockchain technology.
