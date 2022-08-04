Read on www.kcentv.com
70% of Texas teachers are thinking about quitting, TSTA survey shows
CYPRESS, Texas — Amid teacher shortages across the state, a new survey shows many of the current teachers are considering quitting the profession. The Texas State Teachers Association surveyed 688 teachers and reports that 70% are seriously considering quitting within the year. The survey blames low morale, political attacks, the pandemic and years of state neglect.
Texas lawmaker says failure of abortion referendum in Kansas shows voters are motivated
TEXAS, USA — The resounding defeat of the abortion referendum in Kansas continues to reverberate across the nation. And Texas Congresswoman Lizzie Fletcher believes what happened in Kansas, won’t stay in Kansas. “The referendum in Kansas is consistent with what we’ve seen in Texas which is a majority...
Inside Texas Politics: Could the Kansas vote on abortion rights change things in Texas?
Voters in Kansas rejected a ban on abortion in that state. Will that change anything in Texas?
