ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Irmo, SC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thelakemurraynews.net

Local gallery to feature Dr. Seuss Art

For more than 60 years, Dr. Seuss’s illustrations have brought a visual realization to his fantastic and imaginary worlds. His artistic talent went far beyond the printed page and yet, to this day, his Secret Art Collection is virtually unknown to the general public. Throughout his lifetime, Theodor Seuss...
WEST COLUMBIA, SC
thelakemurraynews.net

Elizabeth Barnhardt enters race for District Five School Board

Running on a platform addressing todays issues, local business owner Elizabeth Barnhardt announced her campaign for Lexington Five School Board. Barnhardt said, “I have a robust agenda that puts kids first and focuses on academics.” She added “It is the parents who are the primary stakeholders of their children. I will be a voice for the parents.”
LEXINGTON, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy