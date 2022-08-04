Read on thelakemurraynews.net
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Look at the Best Gas Station Restaurants in South Carolina: Part IIKennardo G. JamesLexington, SC
Taking a Look at One of the Best Players in SC Football HistoryKennardo G. James
A Look at the Best Gas Station Restaurants in South Carolina: Part IKennardo G. James
4 Great Steakhouses in South CarolinaAlina Andras
This 15-Year-Old South Carolina ROTC Student Was Found Beaten And Burned. Authorities Need Your Help Finding Her KillerThe Vivid Faces of the Vanished
Related
WIS-TV
Soda City Live: Back 2 School Festival
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - It really takes a village to raise children and many organizations across the midlands are hosting back to school drives to help parents get their kids ready for back to school and college. Non-profit “Pioneers of Progress” and business, Tender Harts Medical Apparel and Accessories are...
thelakemurraynews.net
Registration open for Sharing God’s Love golf tourney
Forms are now available to register to play in Sharing God’s Love 13th annual fundraising golf tournament. The captain’s choice, shotgun start is scheduled for 9 am September 12 at The Spur at Northwoods. The $80 per player fee includes 18 holes of play, cart, goodie bag, refreshments, bag lunch and a variety of prizes.
coladaily.com
Columbia’s newest downtown venue Player’s Club Academy opening soon
Golf enthusiasts will soon have the opportunity to enjoy an open floor layout, additional Full Swing bays, on-site private lessons with a PGA Class A Member, interactive gaming experiences, and more at Player’s Club Academy, Columbia’s newest downtown venue. The Academy is the newest expansion of the Player’s...
tmpresale.com
Fall Fest 2K22 – Lil Durk & Friendss event in Columbia, SC Sep 23, 2022 – presale code
The Fall Fest 2K22 – Lil Durk & Friends presale password that we’ve had so many requests for is here! Anyone with this pre-sale info will have the opportunity to order tickets before the general public. You don’t want to miss Fall Fest 2K22 – Lil Durk &...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Frozen Delights brings Philadelphia treat to Aiken
In an unassuming former gas station on Augusta Road sits a frozen treat shop that is humble in appearance but large in flavor. The shop’s owner and sole employee Anthony Simpkins, 45, has been a South Carolina resident for most of his life, but his roots and taste buds remain in Philadelphia.
abccolumbia.com
Lexington Community Fun Day’s free Back 2 School Bash kicks off this weekend!
LEXINGTON CO., S.C. (WOLO) – Get ready to have some fun at Lexington Community Fun Day’s free Back 2 School Bash this Saturday!. It goes from 3 – 8 p.m. at 131 Duffie Drive behind the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department building. The rainout date is August...
Volunteers needed for Summer Fair
NEWBERRY — Keep Newberry County Beautiful is looking for help with its Summer Fair. This four-day Summer Fair, August 25-28, is being held at the fairgrounds on Adelaide Street in Newberry. Volunteers are needed in all capacities from helping check in vendors, parking attendants, admission attendants and more. Anyone...
Little Mountain Reunion Parade Lineup
LITTLE MOUNTAIN — The following is the lineup for the Little Mountain Reunion Parade, the parade will begin at 10 a.m. near Shealy’s Citgo on US 76 and will go down the road until turning left on Mill Street, stopping at Reunion Park. 1. Little Mountain Troop 61.
IN THIS ARTICLE
manninglive.com
Ribbon cutting for two new businesses
The downtown area of Manning was full of holiday bustle and cheer July 28th with the Christmas in July Open House, but one business owner had a special reason to celebrate: Owner of Puzzle Me Pieces and The Clumsy Frog, Angela Radcliffe, had her ribbon cutting for both businesses that evening. Radcliffe moved to Manning to be closer to her in-laws after living in St. Stephens for several years. She was a volunteer firefighter for the small town and is already making herself at home as a registered Recruit for the Clarendon County Fire Rescue team.
kool1027.com
Cat Around Town Tag Sale This Weekend
“Cat Around Town” is hosting a Tag Sale Fundraiser on Friday August 5th from 10am-4pm and on Saturday August 6th from 730am-1pm at the Old Armory Gym on Dekalb Street in Camden. Come shop in air-conditioning for good deals for a good cause.
wach.com
2nd annual walk to remember missing and murdered teens
COLUMBIA, SC (WACH)- Gun violence is a growing issue here in the midlands - one law enforcement says is mainly affecting the youth. Saturday, more than 50 people walked in honor of those young victims, including a 15-year-old who was tragically killed in April of 2021. “Sanaa was a 15...
Traditional and year-round calendars discussed
NEWBERRY — The Newberry County School District Board of Trustees met on July 25 to re-examine the appeal for a year-round 2023-2024 school calendar year. Mary Alex Kopp, a Newberry County resident and Newberry High School graduate, spoke to the board as they finalized their decision for a year-round school calendar. In her remarks, Kopp outlined the thrill of sending her child to a year-round school and preventing burnout from having breaks built into the year. Additionally, she highlighted possible benefits of year-round school, including food security for students, and decreased childcare costs in the summer months when students are home. Kopp noted that there is limited research on the long-term effects of implanting a year-round school; however, she said the Newberry County School District can potentially aid in providing that research to the public.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Midlands parents prepare to send their kindergartners to school for the first time
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Edventure Children's Museum in Columbia started learning early this school year with their annual Countdown to Kindergarten program. More than 50,000 kids in South Carolina will be headed to kindergarten this fall, and for many of their parents it is their first time sending a child to school.
thelakemurraynews.net
Elizabeth Barnhardt enters race for District Five School Board
Running on a platform addressing todays issues, local business owner Elizabeth Barnhardt announced her campaign for Lexington Five School Board. Barnhardt said, “I have a robust agenda that puts kids first and focuses on academics.” She added “It is the parents who are the primary stakeholders of their children. I will be a voice for the parents.”
WLTX.com
A look inside Claflin's newest affordable housing project
ORANGEBURG, S.C. — On Friday, surrounded by colleagues, Claflin University's president, Dwan Warmack cut the ribbon, officially opening 'The Villas at Claflin.' According to Warmack, the new housing option, which is located less than half a mile from the school, is being offered at below market rate for staff and faculty.
coladaily.com
SC DHEC asks Columbia residents to collect bird carcasses
After West Nile Virus was found in a dead bird in Columbia, DHEC continues to encourage residents to collect and submit dead birds. The agency announced on their website their need for more samples back in March and asked residents to lend a hand. "Please help DHEC monitor West Nile...
abccolumbia.com
End to universal free meals in schools may offer challenges
Columbia, SC (WOLO) — As the new school year approaches, pandemic protections that allowed all children to eat for free have ended. Families will now need to complete an income-based application to qualify for free meals. Dr. Orgul Ozturk, economics professor at the University of South Carolina, says she...
'The invisible population': Organizations helping Midlands children facing homelessness, neglect
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Living in a car, couch hopping, and sleeping at hotels. Homeless No More CEO Lila Anna Sauls said these situations are a reality for many children in the midlands. She calls them the invisible population. "When the community talks about homelessness, it's primarily men and women....
HHW Gaming: Benedict College Cuts Ribbon On New Esports Gaming Room & Launches Degree Track
Video games or gaming is no longer the waste of time your parents used to call it, it has become a lucrative business, and Benedict College is giving its students a chance to get in on the action.
metro-magazine.com
The COMET Names New Director, Operations
Columbia, S.C.’s Central Midlands Regional Transit Authority (The COMET) named Jackie Bowers as its new director, operations. In this position, Bowers will be responsible for overseeing the day-to-day operations of the prime contractor to ensure service is being delivered every day and she will continue to direct the customer experience department. She will report to LeRoy DesChamps, Chief Operating Officer.
Comments / 0