Bryan County man behind bars after leading police on pursuit

Read on www.kten.com
Related
KXII.com
Man flown to Oklahoma hospital after Johnston County crash
JOHNSTON COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - A man was flown to an Oklahoma hospital after a crash in Johnston County. The crash happened around 3:47 p.m. Friday afternoon on Kirby Road near Wapanucka. According to Troopers, a pickup was driving around a 90-degree turn, heading northbound on Kirby Road when it...
bartlesvilleradio.com
Caney PD Drug Arrest for Possession and Distribution
Caney PD says this was a culmination of a lot of hard work and many hours that officers put in to help get drugs off the streets. Caney PD would like to thank the citizens of Caney as well as citizens from Independence and the Independence Police Department who all helped apprehend Fahler.
Second man arrested following deadly dispensary shooting
The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation says a second man has been arrested in connection to a July attempted medical marijuana dispensary robbery in Thackerville resulted in the death of one of the robbery suspects.
KXII.com
Attempted kidnapping reported in Marshall Co.
MARSHALL COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - Marshal County Sheriffs are investigating an attempted kidnapping. Sheriff Donald Yow said it happened Thursday afternoon, and the only description they have at this time is that the vehicle is dark colored SUV driven by a Hispanic male. Sheriff Yow said more information will be...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KXII.com
Man arrested for murder after missing Sherman woman found dead
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Police arrested a man Friday for the murder of a missing Sherman woman whose body was found in a wooded area Thursday night. Sherman Police arrested Brandon Joseph Tom, 31, for murder, aggravated sexual assault, and abandoning and endangering a child. Police said they began investigating...
bowienewsonline.com
Man arrested for arson at new home in Bowie
A 43-year-old Whitesboro man has been arrested in connection with a fire that damaged a newly built home in Bowie Wednesday morning. City of Bowie firefighters responded to the fire shortly after 7 a.m. on Aug. 3. Construction of the new home was recently completed by Rojelio Aranda and Thomas Rivera.
fox4news.com
Man charged with murder of missing North Texas woman
SHERMAN, Texas - A 31-year-old man has been charged with murder in connection with the death of a North Texas woman who had been reported missing earlier this week. Brandon Joseph Tom was arrested for the death of Clarice Harrison. He has been charged with murder, aggravated sexual assault, and abandoning/endangering a child.
He had only been on parole 3 months. Now he'll spend 40 years in prison for firing at officers during pursuit through 4 North Texas cities
COLLIN COUNTY, Texas — A 31-year-old man has been sentenced to 40 years in prison after firing at officers and leading law enforcement on a chase through four cities in August 2021, the Collin County District Attorney’s Office announced Thursday. Evan Kates, of Carrollton, was convicted and sentenced...
IN THIS ARTICLE
foxsportstexarkana.com
Durant, Okla. police arrest Texas top-10 fugitive during traffic stop
The Texas Department of Public Safety (Texas DPS) says they have a top-10 most wanted fugitives back in custody thanks to help from Durant police. According to Texas DPS, the Durant (Okla.) Police Department arrested 52-year-old John Robert Havener during a traffic stop last month. Havener had been wanted since...
KXII.com
Human skeletal remains found, identified after Savoy grass fire
SAVOY, Texas (KXII) - Human remains have been found after putting out a fire in Savoy. Several acres of grass on FM 1752 in Savoy caught fire Friday. That’s where police say human skeletal remains were found. Officials believe the remains are of Jesse Hagood. Hagood was reported missing...
KXII.com
Denison man arrested for assaulting police officer
DENISON, Texas (KXII) - A Denison man is in the Grayson County Jail after being charged with three counts of assaulting a peace officer. Denison police said they responded to a disturbance call off of East Morton Street early Sunday morning, where Darian Tray Thomas resisted arrest by kicking, spitting, and punching the officers.
Oklahoma truck driver honored for saving motorcyclist
An Oklahoma truck driver is being honored for his actions that saved a motorcyclist following a crash.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KXII.com
One dead, four injured in fatal crash near Denison
DENISON, Texas (KXII) - Officials said one person was found dead and four people were injured after a single-vehicle collision outside Denison on Tuesday. Troopers said an SUV was driving northbound on Preston Road when it lost control, crashed into a tree, and rolled down an embankment. Troopers said one...
KXII.com
Neighbors wanting change at dangerous intersection after fatal crash
GRAYSON COUNTY, Texas (KXII) -Wednesday night News 12 reported about a fatal accident on Preston Rd in Denison, on Thursday, neighbors spoke out on wanting change on that road. Five people in an SUV were traveling down Preston Rd going north, when they lost control, crashed into a tree, and...
KTEN.com
Arrest in Choctaw Casino embezzlement case
DURANT, Okla. (KTEN) — A vault clerk at the Choctaw Casino and Resort has been arrested, almost 10 months after admitting that he stole $10,000 in cash, according to court records. Investigators said 37-year-old Gregory Perry was caught on video placing a strap of $100 bills in his shirt...
KTEN.com
Denison firefighters rescue llama stuck in mud
DENISON, Texas (KTEN) – In this blistering summer heat, finding some mud is pretty rare. But Peggy the llama did... and managed to get stuck. “We’ve done horses, done steers, but this is the first llama rescue," said Denison Fire Department Chief Kenneth Jacks. On his daily roundup,...
KTEN.com
Stubborn wildfire burns near Ada
PONTOTOC COUNTY, Okla. — Firefighters from multiple agencies were battling a stubborn grass fire northeast of Ada on Wednesday afternoon. Pontotoc County Emergency Management said the fire was reported around 11:30 a.m. near the intersection of County Roads 1500 and 3580. The flames destroyed an unoccupied trailer home and another residence was damaged, spreading across 35 acres of grass and brush.
ketr.org
Drug bust in Quinlan nets 7 arrests
In Quinlan yesterday, Hunt County Sheriff’s Office deputies and Quinlan police arrested seven adults and placed two children in state custody. Officers executed a search warrant in the 9700 block of Blue Jay Parkway. The seven adults were all placed in the Hunt County Jail and charged with drug-related offenses.
KXII.com
Mercy ER stays busy as COVID cases rise in Southern Oklahoma
ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - Mercy Ardmore’s ER director said they’ve seen a big increase of COVID cases lately. But it’s not a repeat of last year- Doctor Harold Claver said most of the covid patients are healthy enough to go home. “We’ve definitely had a big uptick...
Llama drama in Denison ends when firefighters pull camel from mud
GRAYSON COUNTY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - A far cry from helping free a cat up a tree, City of Denison firefighters rescued a llama from the mud on Aug. 4. Sharing to their social media pages, "It was quite the morning, to say the least," the fire department documented their efforts. They worked together in the excessive heat to pull the llama from the dense mud. She, alongside firefighters was exhausted after the ordeal. Firefighters said the llama is expected to make a full recovery. The llama is a South American relative of the camel, though the llama does not have a hump. They're both herbivores coming from the same animal camelid family.CBS 11 News reached out to the fire department for comment on where she came from, but have yet to hear back.
Comments / 1