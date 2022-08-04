H&M Teamed Up With Jane Fonda ﻿For Its New Activewear Collection (& Here's What to Buy From It)

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. When it comes to shoes, no one can quite match Katie Holmes. The actress has been spotted wearing some pretty fabulous footwear out and about in New York City throughout the summer, and her recent fashion statement featured a pair of sneakers were absolutely head-over-heels for. (See what we did there?) Holmes wore a pair of Chloé designer sneakers, and we found the ideal dupes and similar styles that start at just $98 at Nordstrom.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 17 DAYS AGO