H&M Teamed Up With Jane Fonda ﻿For Its New Activewear Collection (& Here's What to Buy From It)

Jane Fonda proves she’s still a fitness icon at 84 in major fashion campaign
Long before Instagram was flooded with personal trainers and athleisure clothing dominated fashion, Jane Fonda sparked an at-home exercise revolution and became the original exercise icon.Released in 1982, Jane Fonda’s Workout was a top-selling VHS video for years – with 17 million copies sold by the mid-nineties.The series is credited with opening up the previously male-dominated world of fitness to women as a slew of copycat videos hit the market and aerobics classes boomed.Then aged 44 and with two best actress Oscars under her belt, the lycra-clad Hollywood star popularised the phrase ‘Feel the burn!’ and sent legwarmer sales through...
Demi Moore Just Launched a Swimwear Line and Modeled Pieces from the Collection on Her Instagram
Demi Moore has already proved herself as an impressive actress, a successful philanthropist and even a best-selling author. Now, it...
Katie Holmes’ Chic Summer Shoes Are Nearly $1,000 But We Found 4 Lookalikes Starting at $98
When it comes to shoes, no one can quite match Katie Holmes. The actress has been spotted wearing some pretty fabulous footwear out and about in New York City throughout the summer, and her recent fashion statement featured a pair of sneakers were absolutely head-over-heels for. (See what we did there?) Holmes wore a pair of Chloé designer sneakers, and we found the ideal dupes and similar styles that start at just $98 at Nordstrom.
Jane Fonda, 84, Works Out In Sleek Outfit In New H&M Campaign Video
Jane Fonda is the queen of workouts, especially since her 1982 workout routine, Jane Fonda’s Workout, was released, and she proved that in a new H&M campaign. The 84-year-old starred in the video wearing a black and white patterned tracksuit featuring a crop top and high-waisted joggers. Jane posted...
The Mall Brand I Swore Off Years Ago Sucked Me Back in with Its Flattering Jeans, Which Are All on Sale Now
Back in the early 2000s, there was nothing cooler than wearing an Abercrombie & Fitch shirt with the brand's instantly-recognizable moose logo. All of my friends' closets were filled with the mall brand's graphic tees and mini skirts back in middle school, but by the mid-aughts, the cologne-clouded, so-dark-you-can-hardly-see store had lost some of its allure. I started passing it by during my mall trips and rolling my eyes at the blaring music, believing I had outgrown the brand.
Hold Up—Zara and H&M Just Dropped Their Most Epic New Arrivals of the Season
To be honest, I'm rarely disappointed when Zara or H&M drop a fresh batch of seasonal styles, and as a fashion editor, I look at a lot of them. But there's a big difference between being not disappointed and actually being impressed, which is a far more difficult task to conquer. The competing retailers' latest arrivals, though, do enough to not only meet my standards but also exceed them by a landslide.
Women’s Essential Denim Jean Skimmer Leggings, Assorted
For over three decades, HUE has been a fresh and innovative force in fashion leg Wear. Essential Denim skimmers offer the casual style of cuffed-ankle jeans with the soft feel of your most-loved leggings. Delightful details include two functional back pockets and jean detailing with rivets. Pair these skimmers with your favorite tees, sweaters, cardigans and any shoe in your closet for style that’ll take you from breakfast to bedtime. Wherever you go and whatever you do, HUE sets you up for style success with fun, fresh, and fashionable ideas in leg Wear and beyond.
Shop Our Favorite Take on a Summer Wrap Dress — On Amazon
Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. When you picture a wrap dress, what do you see? Probably something with short sleeves, maybe even long sleeves, plus a long, flowy skirt and a surplice neckline. That’s how most of them look — and it’s a […]
Fans Are Losing It Over Vera Wang’s Leisurely Photo That Shows Off Her Long Legs
Click here to read the full article. Vera Wang is beautiful, unbothered, and knows how to relax in style. On July 15, Wang posted a photo that is the pinnacle of relaxation and glamour on her Instagram. She posted the photo with the simple caption, “Ridin around……CHILL. 👏🙏😌👍.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vera Wang (@verawang) In the photo, we see the legendary fashion designer relaxing in her posh limo, showing off her long, toned legs as she rocks white pumps and an elevated casual look. We can also see a hint of her pink hair from...
Keke Palmer Straps into Daringly Glamorous Lace-Up Dress and Slick Ankle-Strap Pumps on ‘WWHL’
Click here to read the full article. Keke Palmer glittered for an appearance on “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen” while promoting her latest film, Jordan Peele’s horror thriller “Nope.” While sitting down with Cohen and “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Kandi Burruss, Palmer wore a daring long-sleeved minidress. Her dark green piece featured a sharp-shouldered crop top and miniskirt covered in gleaming sequins. Connecting the two pieces was a wraparound black sash that criss-crossed across Palmer’s midsection, as well as an added loop in her skirt’s waistline. The “Lightyear” star completed the slick piece with gold earrings and thin...
The 25 Best Wide-Leg Pants to Wear This Summer and Beyond, From Denim to Luxe Trousers
Whether you call them puddle pants, culottes or palazzo pants, baggier bottoms are shaping up to be one of the most popular pandemic-influenced fashion trends. Roomy sweatpants and loungewear have left us wanting to stay comfy beyond working from home, which is why wide-leg pants are likely to be mainstays on the red carpet, in offices and on the stylish streets for some time. Winona Ryder wore an oversized three-piece suit that included wide-leg black trousers at the premiere for Stranger Things season four, while Jennifer Lawrence recently stepped out in New York’s West Village wearing baggy denim by The Row. Bridgerton...
Anne Hathaway Sports Mini Sequin Magenta Dress Sitting Front Row at Valentino Couture Show in Rome
Click here to read the full article. Anne Hathaway has done it again. On Friday, the actress attended the Valentino couture show for its fall 2022 collection in Rome, held at the city’s famed Piazza di Spagna. She wore a sequin mini peplum dress by the Italian luxury fashion house in its now-signature magenta hue.More from WWDValentino Couture Fall 2022Kim Kardashian's Paris Couture Week StylePhotos from the 'Thor: Love and Thunder' London Premiere She wore her hair down, with accessories by Valentino, including a matching mini stud handbag and patent platform heels. She is usually styled by Erin Walsh, who also works...
Gigi Hadid Shares Behind-The-Scenes Look At Her New Guest In Residence Clothing Line
From ripping the runway as a supermodel for haute couture fashion houses to gracing the covers of prominent magazines, Gigi Hadid has made it clear that she's a fashion powerhouse. After taking her talents to television as the host of Netflix's Next in Fashion competition show, Gigi is now trying her hand at designing a line. The 27-year-old multi-hyphenate took to Instagram to announce the creation of her very own fashion brand, Guest in Residence.
Kate Spade Surprise 24-Hour Deal of the Day: This $300 Best-Selling Crossbody Bag Is On Sale for $65
We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. If you buy something through our links, E! makes a commission on your purchase. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by retailer, not E!. There's nothing we...
Gigi Hadid Is Launching Her Own Fashion Line, GUEST IN RESIDENCE
Joining an endless list of celebrity brands such as Hailey Bieber‘s rhode and Kim Kardashian‘s SKIMS, Gigi Hadid has announced she’s been working on her very own fashion line. The model, who now adds fashion designer to her resumé, broke the news on Instagram, sharing a sneak...
Lady Gaga Takes London in a Red Sculpted Dress and Sleek Thigh-High Combat Boots
Click here to read the full article. Lady Gaga continues her Chromatica Ball Tour, donning more show-stopping styles. The musician is touring the globe for her sixth studio album. The “Bad Romance” songstress performed at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London on Friday, the fifth stop on her 18 stop world tour. The Grammy Award-winning singer took to the stage in a dramatic ensemble that evoked her role as “The Countess” on “American Horror Story: Hotel.” Gaga donned a dark red maxi dress with intense geometric shoulder detailing. The look was flourished with sparkles. The gown featured a mock-neck style with a sculpted bodice...
How To Channel and Wear New Gen Style Trends Courtesy of ROMWE
In a time where trendy aesthetics are born and bred on TikTok every other day, ROMWE has made the process of finding your next source of fashion inspiration easier. Enlisting Xowie Jones, ROMWE tapped the reigning TikTok star to stylize and creatively interpret a new generation of fashion trends. Incorporating a mix of romanticized lace, touches of plaid, and grunge-inspired knits, she expressed her identity effortlessly.
Fran Drescher Boosts Swirling D&G Bralette Dress With White-Hot Heels for ‘Uncoupled’ Premiere
Click here to read the full article. Fran Drescher took a bold step forward at the “Uncoupled” premiere in New York City on Tuesday night. Arriving at Paris Theater, the “Nanny” actress posed with Peter Marc Jacobson in a printed outfit by Dolce and Gabbana. Her ensemble featured white trousers and a matching plunging bralette, featuring a swirling blue print with a grid layer to mimic mosaic tiles. Layered atop the set was a matching cardigan. Drescher accessorized simply, pairing her look with a delicate pendant necklace and a quilted white leather shoulder bag. Drescher completed her ensemble with a set of...
Kerry Washington Just Gave Us the Best Advice About Beauty, Aging and Dealing With Burnout
A few weeks ago, I met with Kerry Washington on a sunny rooftop in Los Angeles. The actress and brand ambassador for Neutrogena was there to talk to a handful of beauty editors about the importance of sunscreen. "Sunscreen is a big deal in my daily life," she told me....
Gigi Hadid Plays With Mismatched Patterns in Crochet Crop Top, Ripped Jeans & Converse Sneakers
Click here to read the full article. Gigi Hadid elevated classic jeans and sneakers with a fun top and accessories. The model stepped out on Wednesday night in NYC with her friend, Leah McCarthy. For the outing, Hadid mixed classic and trendy pieces flawlessly. She paired light wash, high-waisted Danielle Guizio jeans with rips in the knees with a cropped knit top. Her sweater vest featured several different colors and patterns. She added a brown and black bucket hat to the look as well as a pair of round sunglasses. Hadid accessorized further with a chunky necklace and a tiny cream...
