ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Lehigh Valley Planning Commission report provides snapshot of warehouse development

By Justin Backover
WFMZ-TV Online
 2 days ago
Read on www.wfmz.com

Comments / 0

Related
WBRE

Warehouse proposal raises wetland concerns in the Poconos

POCONO TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Plans for a new warehouse in Pocono Township are raising concerns among its residents. Tension was high among residents who attended the public hearing last night. Eyewitness News spoke to neighbors who say if passed, this warehouse is going to destroy a nearby wetland and they will do everything […]
ECONOMY
sanatogapost.com

PennDOT Re-Opens New Hanover Square Road Bridge

NEW HANOVER PA – The New Hanover Square Road bridge over Swamp Creek in New Hanover Township officially reopened Friday (Aug. 5, 2022), following a closure of more than three years and a $2.7 million replacement project, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation. The bridge was closed in...
NEW HANOVER TOWNSHIP, PA
PennLive.com

Taxpayers will pay for underfunded pension expense | PennLive letters

Taxpayers are reading state, county and municipal financial forecasts and are attending municipal meetings where business managers now report actual unprecedented tax receipts coming in. They are now aware of unprecedented revenue growth after the second quarter 2022. Incoming tax revenue is up. Corporations and the self-employed are paying taxes like never before. Their businesspersons’ economy has returned.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Warehouses
Newswatch 16

Overcrowding, litter closes Poconos parks

STROUD TOWNSHIP, PA — Most days during the work week, Yetter Park in Stroud Township is pretty quiet. But ask neighbors what it's like on the weekend, and you get a much different story. "You can't get in here on the weekends. Out-of-towners come, and it's just so packed,...
STROUD TOWNSHIP, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
erienewsnow.com

New Income Guidelines Imposed for Emergency Food Assistance Program

The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture has changed the guidelines for the Emergency Food Assistance Program. The program helps low-income families by providing them with food at no cost. Under the previous guidelines, a one-person household could make $19,320 or less annually to qualify. Under the new guidelines, a one-person household...
NBC Philadelphia

Pennsylvanians, You Might Be Owed a Chunk of Nearly $4 Billion

A Philadelphia councilwoman is pushing to get millions back into the pockets of the city owed to them by the Pennsylvania, and the commonwealth may owe you too. Councilmember Katherine Gilmore Richardson announced in a news release Tuesday that the first annual report outlining unclaimed property owed to the City of Philadelphia by the State of Pennsylvania was given to the Chief Clerk of Philadelphia City Council.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

How Pa. and NJ are dealing with teacher shortages as school approaches

EASTON, Pa. - The nationwide shortage of teachers continues to cause strain on those in New Jersey and Pennsylvania. "They're often taking on extra students and working through their planning times," said Chris Lilienthal, the assistant director of communications at the PA State Education Association. "The increase in class sizes...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Pocono Update

Qualifying Pennsylvanians To Receive Tax Rebate Up To $1,657.50

Pennsylvanians who qualify for a rebate on rent or property taxes paid in 2021 will be receiving a larger rebate than anticipated. Under the recently signed Act 54, Pennsylvanians approved for a rebate on property taxes or rent paid in 2021 are eligible to receive an additional one-time bonus rebate equal to 70 percent of their original rebate amount. Act 54 uses federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds to provide additional support to Pennsylvanians who qualify for the Property Tax/Rent Rebate Program. Approximately $140 million in ARPA funding will fund the one-time bonus rebates. A qualifying claimant could receive a rebate of up to $1,657.50, up from a previous maximum of $975.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WBRE

Mehmet Oz speaks with Luzerne County veterans

DURYEA, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Republican nominee for U.S. Senate in Pennsylvania, Dr. Mehmet Oz, made a campaign stop in Luzerne County Friday afternoon. Oz hosted a “Fighting for our heroes” roundtable with local veterans to hear about issues that are most important to them. Veterans and politicians gathered at VFW Post 1227 in Duryea […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Pennsylvania's newest political party has candidates for governor and senator on ballot

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Pennsylvania has a new political party, the Keystone Party, and it's running candidates for both governor and U.S. senator this November."All the political parties out there today, they rarely talk about the solutions to problems, solutions that every day Pennsylvanians are already on board with," said Keystone Party Chair Gus Tatlas.Tatlas says the views of many Pennsylvanians cannot be reflected by only two parties. "Is it reasonable to think that only two major parties can accurately represent the voices of all those people? No. it's ridiculous. So when we are out on the street, collecting all those petitions,...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
philasun.com

Justices uphold Pennsylvania’s 2019 mail-in voting expansion

ABOVE PHOTO: Workers count Philadelphia’s mail ballots for the May 18 primary election in Philadelphia, Pa. Tuesday, May 18, 2021. Voters of all kinds, including independents, were allowed to vote on four ballot questions, including two that stemmed from Republican lawmakers’ dissatisfaction with how Gov. Tom Wolf, a Democrat, wielded his authority during the COVID-19 crisis. (Jose F. Moreno/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP)
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
LehighValleyLive.com

The first winter forecast for 2022-23 is out: See what the Farmers’ Almanac says for Pennsylvania and New Jersey

The hottest day of summer 2022 may be upon us, but the Farmers’ Almanac is already looking ahead to winter 2022-23. The almanac released its winter forecast on Wednesday, ahead of the latest edition’s release on Aug. 15. The almanac broadly calls for a stormy season in the eastern half of the U.S. and especially frigid temperatures in the North Central U.S., Great Lakes and Northeast.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Newswatch 16

Gas prices continue to fall in Pennsylvania

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Gas prices have been falling for over a month now, and they continue to go down. The average gas price per gallon is now $4.43 in Pennsylvania and $4.41 across the U.S., according to AAA Gas Prices. Gas in Pennsylvania is down more than 40 cents...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy