Lehigh Valley Planning Commission report provides snapshot of warehouse development

Warehouse proposal raises wetland concerns in the Poconos
POCONO TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Plans for a new warehouse in Pocono Township are raising concerns among its residents. Tension was high among residents who attended the public hearing last night. Eyewitness News spoke to neighbors who say if passed, this warehouse is going to destroy a nearby wetland and they will do everything […]
PennDOT Re-Opens New Hanover Square Road Bridge
NEW HANOVER PA – The New Hanover Square Road bridge over Swamp Creek in New Hanover Township officially reopened Friday (Aug. 5, 2022), following a closure of more than three years and a $2.7 million replacement project, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation. The bridge was closed in...
Counties with the most born-and-bred residents in Pennsylvania
Compiled a list of counties with the most born and bred residents in Pennsylvania using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Taxpayers will pay for underfunded pension expense | PennLive letters
Taxpayers are reading state, county and municipal financial forecasts and are attending municipal meetings where business managers now report actual unprecedented tax receipts coming in. They are now aware of unprecedented revenue growth after the second quarter 2022. Incoming tax revenue is up. Corporations and the self-employed are paying taxes like never before. Their businesspersons’ economy has returned.
A New Transportation Service Just Arrived In The Poconos
Photo provided by Monroe County Transportation Authority. As of August 1, PonyPlus, a new on-demand, door-to-door shared ride transportation service, is active in parts of Monroe County.
Overcrowding, litter closes Poconos parks
STROUD TOWNSHIP, PA — Most days during the work week, Yetter Park in Stroud Township is pretty quiet. But ask neighbors what it's like on the weekend, and you get a much different story. "You can't get in here on the weekends. Out-of-towners come, and it's just so packed,...
Study: Drilling wastewater on Pa. roads dangerous to human health, environment
The state Department of Environmental Protection has not yet acted based on those findings but said that the study’s impact will be “immediate, large and intense.” The post Study: Drilling wastewater on Pa. roads dangerous to human health, environment appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
Wilkes-Barre officials meet with PennDOT on passenger rail service study
WILKES-BARRE — City officials Wednesday held a follow-up meeting with Pennsylvania Department of Transportation representatives to discuss passenger rail service. PennDOT has agreed to fund a preliminary study on establishing service between Wilkes-Barre and several other possible cities in the state. Mayor George Brown, members of his administration, City...
Pennsylvanians who qualify for property tax or rent rebate to get one-time bonus
A bonus is on the way for older and disabled Pennsylvanians who qualify for the state's property tax and rent rebate program. In early September, the bonus rebates will be mailed or sent through direct deposit for those who have already applied and qualified for the rebate program. The bonuses...
New Income Guidelines Imposed for Emergency Food Assistance Program
The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture has changed the guidelines for the Emergency Food Assistance Program. The program helps low-income families by providing them with food at no cost. Under the previous guidelines, a one-person household could make $19,320 or less annually to qualify. Under the new guidelines, a one-person household...
Pennsylvanians, You Might Be Owed a Chunk of Nearly $4 Billion
A Philadelphia councilwoman is pushing to get millions back into the pockets of the city owed to them by the Pennsylvania, and the commonwealth may owe you too. Councilmember Katherine Gilmore Richardson announced in a news release Tuesday that the first annual report outlining unclaimed property owed to the City of Philadelphia by the State of Pennsylvania was given to the Chief Clerk of Philadelphia City Council.
How Pa. and NJ are dealing with teacher shortages as school approaches
EASTON, Pa. - The nationwide shortage of teachers continues to cause strain on those in New Jersey and Pennsylvania. "They're often taking on extra students and working through their planning times," said Chris Lilienthal, the assistant director of communications at the PA State Education Association. "The increase in class sizes...
This Middle of Nowhere General Store Has Some of the Best Hoagies and Cheesesteaks in Pennsylvania
Pennsylvania is a state abundant with sandwich options. From the infamous cheesesteak to hoagies piled high with salami, ham, and provolone, no matter what you are craving you'll find it somewhere within this state.
Qualifying Pennsylvanians To Receive Tax Rebate Up To $1,657.50
Pennsylvanians who qualify for a rebate on rent or property taxes paid in 2021 will be receiving a larger rebate than anticipated. Under the recently signed Act 54, Pennsylvanians approved for a rebate on property taxes or rent paid in 2021 are eligible to receive an additional one-time bonus rebate equal to 70 percent of their original rebate amount. Act 54 uses federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds to provide additional support to Pennsylvanians who qualify for the Property Tax/Rent Rebate Program. Approximately $140 million in ARPA funding will fund the one-time bonus rebates. A qualifying claimant could receive a rebate of up to $1,657.50, up from a previous maximum of $975.
Legislators Take New Steps For $2,000 Direct Payments to Pennsylvanians
Commonwealth Legislators, stakeholders, and community members met with the Governor to discuss the reintroduction of the PA Opportunity Program, which would send $2,000 checks directly to Pennsylvanians on Tuesday.
Mehmet Oz speaks with Luzerne County veterans
DURYEA, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Republican nominee for U.S. Senate in Pennsylvania, Dr. Mehmet Oz, made a campaign stop in Luzerne County Friday afternoon. Oz hosted a “Fighting for our heroes” roundtable with local veterans to hear about issues that are most important to them. Veterans and politicians gathered at VFW Post 1227 in Duryea […]
Pennsylvania's newest political party has candidates for governor and senator on ballot
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Pennsylvania has a new political party, the Keystone Party, and it's running candidates for both governor and U.S. senator this November."All the political parties out there today, they rarely talk about the solutions to problems, solutions that every day Pennsylvanians are already on board with," said Keystone Party Chair Gus Tatlas.Tatlas says the views of many Pennsylvanians cannot be reflected by only two parties. "Is it reasonable to think that only two major parties can accurately represent the voices of all those people? No. it's ridiculous. So when we are out on the street, collecting all those petitions,...
Justices uphold Pennsylvania’s 2019 mail-in voting expansion
ABOVE PHOTO: Workers count Philadelphia’s mail ballots for the May 18 primary election in Philadelphia, Pa. Tuesday, May 18, 2021. Voters of all kinds, including independents, were allowed to vote on four ballot questions, including two that stemmed from Republican lawmakers’ dissatisfaction with how Gov. Tom Wolf, a Democrat, wielded his authority during the COVID-19 crisis. (Jose F. Moreno/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP)
The first winter forecast for 2022-23 is out: See what the Farmers’ Almanac says for Pennsylvania and New Jersey
The hottest day of summer 2022 may be upon us, but the Farmers’ Almanac is already looking ahead to winter 2022-23. The almanac released its winter forecast on Wednesday, ahead of the latest edition’s release on Aug. 15. The almanac broadly calls for a stormy season in the eastern half of the U.S. and especially frigid temperatures in the North Central U.S., Great Lakes and Northeast.
Gas prices continue to fall in Pennsylvania
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Gas prices have been falling for over a month now, and they continue to go down. The average gas price per gallon is now $4.43 in Pennsylvania and $4.41 across the U.S., according to AAA Gas Prices. Gas in Pennsylvania is down more than 40 cents...
