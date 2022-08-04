Guns for teachers: Ohio teacher's unions stress transparency

Read on www.nbc4i.com
Guns for teachers: Do parents have right to know which teachers are armed?
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio enters a new school year with a new law on the books, and questions about that law’s transparency. House Bill 99 allows districts to give school employees permission to carry a gun on campus after those employees complete a state-approved training program. The law requires school boards to maintain a […]
Ohio man found guilty of posing as funeral director
Ohio man found guilty of posing as funeral director. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3bxNGFY. Ohio man found guilty of posing as funeral director. Police look for answers in 2021 shooting death of …. 9 injured in mass shooting outside Cincinnati bar. Overnight Weather Forecast 8-6-2022. Group lets ill children be ‘A Kid...
Ryan, Vance build campaign momentum for Ohio’s senate race
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — In less than 100 days, you will vote for statewide representation like governor and U.S. senator. Republican J.D. Vance and Democrat Tim Ryan are both making their run for that senator’s seat. Recent polls show Ryan pulling ahead of Vance. This week, Vance launched his first campaign TV advertisement and said […]
Who are the most famous people from central Ohio? Interactive map allows you to click and see
No matter where you're from, you probably know of someone you consider to be the most famous person from your region. But if you have no idea, If you have no idea, now you can look up such names in a pretty spectacular way.
Ohio Jan. 6 rioter pleads guilty to involvement in storming Capitol
WASHINGTON (WCMH) – A Whitehall man that the FBI named as being involved in the Jan. 6 Capitol riots in 2021 changed his plea to guilty Friday morning. Troy E. Faulkner previously pleaded not guilty to seven charges filed against him in federal court for the Southern District of Ohio. These included: Destruction of government […]
How much do Ohio renters need to earn to afford a modest apartment?
Rent is unaffordable for low-wage workers in every state, a new report finds. But some states are more unaffordable than others.
Ohio's COVID-19 cases take a dip after 3-week streak
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Ohio Department of Health on Thursday reported 27,785 COVID-19 cases for the past week, ending a streak of week-over-week rising infections. https://nbc4i.co/3JCOFkT.
Ohio's Better Business Bureau on this weekend's sales tax holiday
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) -- As inflation continues to rise, one-third of people say they’re cutting back in other spending in order to afford the cost of items for the upcoming school year, according to the National Retail Federation. https://nbc4i.co/3BI1p80.
Minnesota jury rules pharmacist who denied woman morning after pill didn’t violate her rights
(The Hill) — A jury in Minnesota ruled on Friday that a pharmacist did not commit discrimination when he did not fill an emergency contraception prescription for a woman after her prior contraceptive method failed, according to the gender advocacy group Gender Justice.
Flood Watch: Humid weekend with pop-up storms
A flood watch is in effect for southeastern Ohio through Sunday evening. A wave of showers and storms fed by abundant moisture streaming north from the Gulf of Mexico brought locally 1-2 inches of rain in heavier downpours. Generally dry conditions will prevail overnight, with some patchy fog late. A front stalled over northern Ohio […]
