Video: Severe storms possible in New Hampshire after record-breaking heat

Video: Another day of humid heat
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Hazy, hot, and humid weather continues through the weekend. Daily shower and thunderstorm chances exist into next week. A slow-moving front should finally bring some relief by the end of the work week. A heat advisory is in effect for central and southern NH through Sunday...
Major damage reported in New Hampshire as severe storms move through
HOLLIS, N.H. — A fast-moving storm moved through Hollis, New Hampshire, around 2:30 p.m. on Friday, causing extensive damage across town, NBC 10 Boston reports. Hollis police said there was strong wind, rain, thunder, lightning, and hail, and numerous wires and trees are down. The Hollis Fire Department said...
Video: Hot, humid Friday with scattered storms for parts of New Hampshire
The hot and humid weather continues into the weekend, scattered showers and storms will roam this afternoon and weekend but much of the time it will be sunny and uncomfortable. A heat advisory is in effect for central and southern NH through Saturday evening. Stay hydrated and find ways to...
Massachusetts weather: Heat wave likely won’t break until Tuesday; More thunderstorms possible, forecasters say
Don’t expect the heat to let up this weekend. Sweltering warmth and humidity will be the main weather story into early next week, with heat advisories extended through the weekend for nearly all of Massachusetts, except parts of northern and central Berkshire County and Nantucket. High temperatures Saturday afternoon...
Video: Dangerous heat, humidity in New Hampshire
Dangerously high heat and humidity surges in today. It could end up being the hottest day of the year. With the humidity factored in there could be a few southern towns with feel like temperatures near 100 degrees. Use all the common sense rules for high heat and humidity today, stay hydrated and find ways to stay cool.
Bad Weather Coming For NE: Farmer's Almanac Predicts 'Hibernation Zone'
Many Americans should brace for a cold and snowy winter.
FIRST ALERT: Severe Thunderstorm Warnings in Maine as Heat Rages
A severe thunderstorm warning is in effect in parts of Maine. Severe thunderstorm warnings had previously been declared in Vermont and New Hampshire, but they have since expired. Click here to see any active severe weather alerts. Boston has already had record-breaking hot weather Thursday, and heat advisories stretch across...
Last few days in New Hampshire
We woke up expecting our night last night at The Greenhouse to be a figment of our imagination but it was in fact real. Gary and Cheryl left out more water for us so we filled up, ate a quick breakfast and hit the trail. We had a great time at the Greenhouse and cannot stress enough that this is a must do for all thru-hikers!
Map: Here’s how hot it may feel in Mass. on Thursday and Friday
Forecasters say the Boston area could see near record high temperatures. Oppressive heat is back in the forecast for Massachusetts. The National Weather Service is predicting oppressive heat and humidity will arrive Thursday and Friday, prompting the agency to issue a heat advisory for both days. The forecasters said the region could see near record high temperatures.
Cyanobacteria: An increasing threat to our lakes
My family and I started visiting Lake Winnipesaukee when I was just 2 years old. Every weekend, we’d come up to enjoy the lake’s refreshingly clean and clear water by swimming off the docks, or boating to our favorite coves. Lake Winnipesaukee is known for its pristine water...
“Historic” Heatwave Could Broil Maine Next Week
Most of us would agree that this summer has been quite a bit warmer than the last few years. For most of July, we saw daily temperatures in the low to mid 80s. The last week has been a little on the cooler side, but now it looks like much of New England is in store for another heatwave.
These Massachusetts cities are expected to feel over 100 degrees on Thursday
Oppressive summer heat will return to Massachusetts to close the week, bringing temperatures in the 90s to communities across the state. But adding a heavy amount of moisture to the air, some cities could at times feel as hot as 105 degrees. The burst of heat and humidity comes roughly...
