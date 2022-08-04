ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomington, MN

Suspect in Minnesota’s Mall of America Shooting Flees on Foot

By Josh Fiallo
TheDailyBeast
TheDailyBeast
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OqQY7_0h5J9GxP00
Shannon Stapleton/Reuters

Police have secured the scene at Minnesota’s Mall of America after it was placed on lockdown Thursday afternoon when gunshots rang out in the mall. A mall spokesperson confirmed to the Star Tribune that the mall in Bloomington was on lockdown while a tweet from Bloomington police did the same, confirming that an “active incident” was taking place on the northwest side of America’s largest mall and that “numerous police officers” were on the scene. Police confirmed shots were fired after videos posted online captured what sounded like gunshots near the mall’s Nike store. Other videos show responding officers with rifles drawn as they navigate the mall, which has an average of 40 million shoppers annually. Police later confirmed the shooting was an isolated incident and that the suspect fled the Mall of America on foot. Officers are in the process of interviewing witnesses, and no victims have been reported. Once the lockdown is lifted, the mall will be closed for the evening. The last time the mall went into lockdown was New Year’s Eve, when a shooting broke out during a dispute between two shoppers. One man suffered a gunshot wound to the leg and another was grazed.

Read it at Star Tribune

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Sports

Kyle Busch’s wife details chaos of Mall of America shooting

Kyle Busch and his family were in the Mall of America in Bloomington, Minnesota, when shots were fired in the mall Thursday. The family was not injured. Video of people leaving the mall briefly showed Kyle Busch on the phone while with son Brexton. Kyle’s wife, Samantha, described what happened...
BLOOMINGTON, MN
CBS Minnesota

St. Paul man charged with lottery fraud for allegedly redeeming stolen tickets

EAGAN, Minn. -- A St. Paul man faces charges for allegedly redeeming lottery tickets that he stole from a liquor store in Inver Grove Heights.Shane Thomas Lloyd, 43, was charged in Dakota County for four counts of lottery fraud. Charges say that officers received a report of a break in at the liquor store on April 16 at 3:45 a.m. A few items were taken, including some scratch-off lottery tickets. The next morning, several of the lottery tickets that had been stolen were redeemed at four separate gas stations in Eagan.After looking at security camera footage, agents identified Lloyd as the suspect, the complaint says. In a statement, Lloyd identified himself in the footage but didn't say where he'd gotten the tickets. "If I rat, people will kill me," he said in his statement.Lloyd is in custody. Lottery fraud carries a maximum sentence of 10 years.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bloomington, MN
State
Minnesota State
Bloomington, MN
Crime & Safety
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
KARE 11

Four teens in custody after chase ends in crash, foot pursuit

LITTLE CANADA, Minn. — Four teens were taken into custody Saturday following a police pursuit that ended on Interstate 35E in Little Canada. Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) traffic cameras show the four teens — three girls and one boy — flee across the interstate before they were taken into custody by authorities.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#The Mall Of America#The Star Tribune#Nike
CBS Minnesota

Man charged with stabbing tubers in Wisconsin says he's hired one of Kyle Rittenhouse's attorneys

MINNEAPOLIS -- The Minnesota man accused of killing a teenager in Wisconsin returned to court Friday, where he told the judge that he'd hired an attorney who defended Kyle Rittenhouse.Nicolae Miu, of Prior Lake, is charged with stabbing five tubers on the Apple River in western Wisconsin last weekend. He appeared in court Friday via video from the St. Croix County Jail.He told the Wisconsin judge that he hired one of the attorneys who successfully defended Rittenhouse in the August 2020 shooting in Kenosha, Wisconsin, where the then-17-year-old Rittenhouse shot three men, two of them fatally. The high-profile trial of the shooting hinged on the jury believing that Rittenhouse acted in self-defensive amid the unrest following the police shooting of Jacob Blake. Miu has told authorities that he was also trying to defend himself Saturday afternoon during a scuffle. One of the stabbing victims, 17-year-old Isaac Schuman of Stillwater, died from his injuries. The other victims are recovering. Miu is slated to appear in court again next week.   
PRIOR LAKE, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Lockdown
fox9.com

Minneapolis Light Rail shooting: Teenager charged

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A 17-year-old from St. Paul has been charged for the fatal shooting on Tuesday on a light rail platform in Minneapolis. The Hennepin County Attorney will seek to have the teenager charged as an adult. He's currently charged with intentional second-degree murder. The charges say that...
CBS Minnesota

Officials believe Burnsville apartment fire that displaced 50 units was started intentionally

BURNSVILLE, Minn. -- One person was transported to a hospital after a fire at an apartment complex in Burnsville on Saturday.The Burnsville Fire Department says crews responded to the Parkvue Flats on the 1500 block of Burnsville Parkway shortly before 9 a.m.Residents of the 100-unit building were evacuated and cared for on the scene. The building has five stories and does not have a fire sprinkler system, officials say. Roughly 50 units were displaced because of the fire. One person with minor injuries was taken to a hospital. Another person and one firefighter were evaluated at the scene but did not need further assistance.An initial investigation points to a fire that was started intentionally, city officials say. Police apprehended a man who is currently in custody. The investigation will continue.The American Red Cross opened a shelter for those displaced by the fire at Glendale United Methodist Church on 13550 Glendale Road in Savage.
BURNSVILLE, MN
CBS Minnesota

Crews clear south Minneapolis encampment days after man was found shot in tent

MINNEAPOLIS -- A homeless encampment in south Minneapolis was cleared Friday days after a man was found fatally shot in a tent.City workers put up temporary fencing in the area of East 28th Street and Nicollet Avenue. The city says the move was made to ensure the safety of people who live nearby. On Tuesday night, emergency crews found a man in a tent who'd been shot. He later died at the hospital. The shooting remains under investigation. No arrests have been made. 
CBS Minnesota

New surveillance video shows how the Mall of America New Year's Eve shooting unfolded

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. -- Video obtained by WCCO shows the start of an encounter that led to a shooting at the Mall of America New Year's Eve, which left two people injured and prompted the mall to lock down.The shooting happened around 5 p.m. in the north area on Level 3. Authorities said an officer in the mall heard gunfire and found a man on the floor in front of the Lotus Bed store with a gunshot wound to his leg. Not long after, another man was found with an injury that appeared to be a bullet graze.In the security video, the...
thenewsleaders.com

Guimond podcast reveals alleged abduction attempts

The search for the cause of Joshua Guimond’s baffling disappearance nearly 20 years ago continues via a podcast series of investigations that have revealed accounts of alleged abduction attempts during that same time frame. Guimond, a 20-year-old student and political-science major who hailed from Maple Lake, “vanished” on the...
MAPLE LAKE, MN
CBS Minnesota

Officer fatally shoots dog in Brooklyn Park after it attacks him, animal control worker

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. – A dog was shot to death by police in a Brooklyn Park neighborhood Wednesday after it attacked an animal control worker and an officer.It happened at about 4:24 p.m. on the 6700 block of 65th Avenue North. The city's animal control department was called after two stray dogs "jumped out of their fenced yard and were causing problems" for utility workers in the area.  The responding animal control worker was bit on the leg by one of the dogs, who then also attacked the first officer who arrived on the scene. Police say that officer "prevented injury by discharging his firearm," fatally wounding the animal. The other stray dog wasn't harmed.The animal control officer was treated at a local hospital but wasn't seriously hurt. The deceased dog will be tested for rabies Police are still investigating.
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
CBS Minnesota

Charges: Man drove twice the speed limit before crashing into car in Plymouth

PLYMOUTH, Minn. -- Charges say a 44-year-old man was driving at twice the speed limit in the moments before he hit another car in Plymouth, severely injuring a woman who later died from her injuries.Christoper Lee Keyes was charged in Hennepin County with one count of criminal vehicular homicide. The charge carries a maximum sentence of 10 years, if he is convicted.According to the charges, officers arrived at 38th Avenue and County Road 101 on May 6. There, they found Keyes sitting in the drivers' seat of his Lexus. Officers said he appeared dazed but not impaired.A Hyundai was pressed up...
PLYMOUTH, MN
willmarradio.com

Man shot to death in tent in Minneapolis

(Minneapolis, MN) -- A man is dead after a shooting in Minneapolis. Officers responded to report of gunfire Tuesday night just before 10:30 p-m and found the victim inside a tent with life-threatening injuries. The man was rushed to the hospital where he died. Witnesses said they heard the shots but did not see the shooter. The victim is believed to be in his 40’s.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
TheDailyBeast

TheDailyBeast

New York City, NY
24K+
Followers
28K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

A smart, speedy take on the news from around the world.

 https://www.thedailybeast.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy