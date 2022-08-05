Police report shots fired at Mall of America, no victim located

Aug 4 (Reuters) - A suspect fled after firing shots at Minnesota's Mall of America, one of the largest shopping centers in the United States, forcing a lockdown Thursday, police said.

"We have secured the scene at the Mall of America and can confirm that shots were fired," police in Bloomington, Minnesota, tweeted Thursday evening. Police added that no victim had been located and the suspect fled on foot.

In unconfirmed videos posted on social media, at least three gunshots could be heard, sending people in the vicinity running.

On its own Twitter account, the mall in the Minneapolis suburb described the incident as "isolated" but urged people in the center to stay in the closest secure area. Police later tweeted the lockdown was being lifted.

Reporting by Colleen Jenkins and Donna Bryson. Edited by Michael Williams.

