ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Military contractor Erik Prince says the billion dollar success of Top Gun: Maverick after standing up to China and restoring Taiwan flag shows that Hollywood has woken up to threat of Beijing's aggression

By Rob Crilly
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

The huge success of 'Top Gun: Maverick' shows that even Hollywood has now realized the threat posed by China, according to military contractor Erik Prince, who praised the movie on Thursday for restoring a Taiwan patch to Tom Cruise's famous jacket.

A trailer for the movie in 2019 raised fears that producers were bowing to China's new financial might by removing two of the patches that were seen on Cruise's back in the original movie.

However, they were eventually restored despite worries the presence of a patch representing the autonomous island nation would offend Beijing.

'It's amazing to see Hollywood has come alive to the fact that a movie like Top Gun that is pro-America, and kind of stands up to China because China was complaining about the mere patch of Taiwan on Tom Cruise's jacket,' Prince told Steve Bannon on his War Room podcast, which was recorded at the Conservative Political Action Conference in Dallas, Texas.

Prince and Bannon have long railed against the threat of communist China.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2whi3m_0h5J8tuB00
Tom Cruise's original jacket (left) showed patches with the flags of Japan and Taiwan. In the 2019 trailer (right) they had been replaced with patches with generic symbols
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17C2Ap_0h5J8tuB00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DTVOw_0h5J8tuB00
On Thursday, military contractor Erik Prince said the reinstatement of the Taiwan patch showed that Hollywood was now alert to the threat from an emboldened China
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zsoSX_0h5J8tuB00
Prince made his comments on Steve Bannon's War Room podcast, which was broadcast from the Conservative Political Action Conference in Dallas, Texas

And they have criticized liberals for being too slow to react and mistakenly believing that helping China develop would turn the country into a peace-loving democracy.

In recent years, Hollywood has tried to cash in with Chinese audiences by avoiding using China as an aggressor in action movies.

But Prince said the producers of Top Gun had managed to make money by standing up to the Chinese.

'And that movie did over a billion dollars,' he said. 'Amazing.

'And so Hollywood has woken up.'

The controversy erupted in 2019 when eagle eyed viewers of a trailer for the sequel noticed something strange. Two patches on the back of Cruise's iconic jacket, which marked port visits to Japan and Taiwan, had been changed to generic symbols.

Reports suggested the change was made to appease Chinese censors and one of the movie's backers, the Chinese company Tencent Pictures.

But the patches were restored when the Chinese backer pulled out.

However, the film does not yet have a Chinese release date.

Analysts have also spotted another trend. After years of action movies set among Afghan mountains or dusty Iraqi villages, with U.S. soldiers tackling counter-terrorism operations, the latest Top Gun movie depicts big, bold American power.

It features huge aircraft carriers patrolling the oceans, and the latest generation of warplanes flying daring missions.

It comes as the U.S. refocuses its military posture with billions of dollars of assets and retools its alliances in the Indo-Pacific region to confront an emboldened China.

'Are you on the side of freedom? Or on the side of the [Chinese Communist Party] and all its tentacles,' asked Prince.

The threat was on full display on Thursday as China held live fire exercises in the waters around Taiwan following the visit of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VQMBx_0h5J8tuB00
China ratcheted up its military intimidation of Taiwan on Thursday by firing ballistic missiles which flew over the island and landed in Japanese waters
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MkFgL_0h5J8tuB00
China fires short-range ballistic missiles into waters near Taiwan on Thursday, as four days of live-fire exercises kick off that will effectively blockade the island in the biggest threat to its independence in decades
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3miAnB_0h5J8tuB00
Chinese missile batteries open fire from the coast near Pingtang Island across the Taiwan Strait as Beijing begins its biggest-ever war games around the self-governing island

The autonomous island said China fired 11 ballistic missiles into waters off its south-western and north-eastern coasts on Thursday during a two-hour period.

Beijing also scrambled fighter jets and sent some of its most up-to-date warships to surround the island, in what state media said is a rehearsal for an invasion. The drills are due to last until Sunday, and are due to including long-range bombers and hypersonic missiles. China's two aircraft carriers are also holding position nearby.

American forces - including the USS Ronald Reagan aircraft carrier which is forward-deployed with the Pacific Fleet - are thought to be lurking nearby, while missile-tracking spy planes have been sent to watch over the drills.

Prince said he did not believe China was preparing for an invasion.

'I'm glad I'm glad to see representatives of the US government visiting Taiwan,' he said

'My worry is that it only gives them a casus belli to do this and to lash out at Taiwan. I still don't think they're trying to go the distance right now.'

Comments / 0

Related
americanmilitarynews.com

China demands Biden admin cancel $108 million arms sale to Taiwan

The Chinese Communist Party’s Ministry of National Defence demanded President Joe Biden’s administration immediately cancel an estimated $108 million arms sale to Taiwan, a Chinese state broadcaster reported on Monday, according to Reuters on Monday. The demand comes three days after the Pentagon announced that the U.S. State...
FOREIGN POLICY
102.5 The Bone

Why is China angry about Nancy Pelosi’s trip to Taiwan?

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-California, landed in Taiwan Tuesday as part of her tour of Asia, ignoring threats from China and warnings from President Joe Biden. Pelosi’s stop in Taiwan has caused Chinese leaders to issue warnings that measures will be taken if she does visit the island and that “As for what measures, if she dares to go, then let’s wait and see.”
FOREIGN POLICY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
nationalinterest.org

China’s Worst Nightmare: Why More Nuclear Proliferation Is Coming to Asia

If the growing nuclear threats in Asia are not curtailed, U.S. allies, most notably Japan and the Republic of Korea, may have to go nuclear to defend themselves. Arms control has been a feature of the U.S.-Russia nuclear balance now for the past half century, starting with the SALT agreements in 1972 and then the START agreements in 1991. For the United States, it has undertaken two cycles of nuclear modernization and is now on the third. The Eisenhower, Kennedy, and Johnson administrations built the first triad of Minuteman missiles, B-52 bombers, and Polaris submarines, a force that President John F. Kennedy twice cited as the key reason the United States beat back deadly serious nuclear threats over Berlin in 1961 and Cuba in 1962.
CHINA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Bannon
Person
Erik Prince
Person
Nancy Pelosi
Person
Tom Cruise
Daily Mail

The six-blade 'Ninja missile' used to mince terrorists: CIA deployed two R9X Hellfires to shred Al Qaeda chief Ayman al-Zawahiri - just one month after they were used to wipe out ISIS leader in Syria

Al Qaeda's leader Ayman al-Zawahiri became the latest victim of the feared Hellfire Ninja R9X missile that uses pop-out swords rather than an explosive to take down high profile targets, according to military experts. Al-Zawahiri was killed in a drone strike in the Shirpur neighborhood of the Afghani capital of...
MILITARY
Daily Mail

China unleashes its power: Worldwide outrage as ballistic missiles fly over Taiwan prompting Japan to demand 'immediate' halt to military drills or risk destroying peace in the region

China ratcheted up its military intimidation of Taiwan yesterday by firing ballistic missiles which flew over the island and landed in Japanese waters. As promised by the ruling Communist Party, four days of war games encircling Taiwan began just before 2pm (local time) with wave after wave of rocket launches, while Chinese jets took to the skies and ten warships patrolled the sea.
CHINA
Daily Mail

Is South Korea's President avoiding Nancy? Yoon refuses to cancel vacation to meet Pelosi - and avoids infuriating China further - after her Taiwan visit sparked military drills, buzzing fighter jets and a promise the U.S. will pay from Beijing

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi departed Taiwan Wednesday after her controversial visit that infuriated the Chinese government – only to have the geopolitical tensions follow her to South Korea. Pelosi and her congressional delegation's next stop is Seoul, where she will meet her South Korean counterpart, National Assembly Speaker Kim...
FOREIGN POLICY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Taiwan#Hollywood#Beijing#Communist China#Chinese#Top Gun
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
Place
Beijing, CN
News Break
Politics
Country
Japan
Country
China
TheDailyBeast

U.S. to Enrage Kim Jong Un With Assassination Dry Run

SEOUL—The U.S and South Korea are about to play war games again, and this time they’re going for the jugular.For their first joint military exercises in five years, the Americans and South Koreans will polish up what military people here call the “kill chain” in which they target the North’s missile and nuclear sites plus bases needed to supply, refuel, and rearm them.Sources familiar with the U.S.-South Korea military alliance say the games will climax in a “decapitation” exercise where they play at invading the heart of the North Korean command structure and taking out the leader, Kim Jong Un....
MILITARY
Benzinga

Japan Warns Russia's War Could Encourage Xi Jinping To Act Against Taiwan

Japan, in its annual defense white paper on Friday, warned of escalating security threats emerging from the Russia-Ukraine war, Chinese intimidation of Taiwan, and other vulnerable technology supply chains. What Happened: The defense ministry report listed out the Japanese government's security concerns as it prepares the defense budget request due...
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

524K+
Followers
55K+
Post
239M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy