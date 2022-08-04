All-in-One Platform Migration: SMBs’ Will Needs to Find a Way

Read on www.pymnts.com
TechRadar
How Visa has weaponized its data to keep thieves out of your wallet
The pandemic has disrupted practically all industries in some way or form, but few to a greater degree than commerce. With the introduction of lockdown policies in early 2020 came an instantaneous shift in the way people purchased goods. By necessity, online shopping became the default, where previously the vast majority of purchases were made in-person.
Digital Platforms Empower Investors through Control, Convenience and Confidence
The pandemic may have changed how we use technology, and ultimately how we manage our finances. Throughout the pandemic, people increasingly relied on digital platforms, such as websites, apps and videoconferencing tools, for work and personal activities. At the same time, organizations improved their online customer experiences by embedding new technologies, making investments, and accelerating enhancements to respond to increased digital traffic. These advances often came with the goal of nudging people’s everyday choices and behaviors as well as improving consumer decision-making.
Risk Managers Find Themselves Wearing Multiple Hats as New Threats Mount
Tom Frantz, risk manager at Airbase, told PYMNTS that in an uncertain macro environment, as companies move increasingly online and cybercriminals become increasingly wily, the risk manager must wear a variety of different hats. “You’ve got to get your hands dirty a bit — getting involved in all operations,” said...
dailyhodl.com
How Blockchain and Smart Contract Development Help Your Business
Blockchain and smart contract development are changing the world as they are revolutionizing business practices. It is economically efficient and can easily streamline transactions, remove intermediaries and better aligns business interests. There is no denying that the disruptive potential of blockchain and self-executing smart contracts is bringing a potential change...
Cover Genius and Zip Team on BNPL Protection
InsurTech company Cover Genius announced Thursday (Aug. 4) that it has entered a partnership with Zip, an Australia-based buy now, pay later (BNPL) provider, to offer customers tailored protection embedded into the payment process and Zip’s wallet experience. The partnership will also allow customers to add insurance to their...
TechCrunch
Turn your startup’s pricing strategy into a powerful growth lever
A startup’s growth may be at risk if it’s too slow to revise its model, especially during times of quickly changing consumer behavior and inflation. Developing or revising a pricing model is a complex, multi-dimensional problem. Price is the most obvious element, but there are many others. Getting it right requires input from many perspectives: product, operations, finance, and sales, to name just a few.
Will Buy Now Pay Later Change the Factoring Facts of Life?
Some view buy now, pay later (BNPL) for business-to-business (B2B) payments as a bridge too far from the now-stressed consumer sector equivalent. There is a school of thought that holds that businesses have been doing BNPL for centuries through net invoicing (e.g., the classic net 15 or 30 terms). Skeptics hold that BNPL is just a shiny new point-of-sale tech version of this classic trade practice.
Kontempo Raises $30M to Expand BNPL for B2B Transactions in Latam
Kontempo has raised $30 million in a seed round to continue expanding its buy now, pay later (BNPL) solution for B2B transactions in Latin America. The FinTech will use the capital to grow its team, develop its merchant network and improve its technology, LatamList reported Friday (Aug. 5). “Kontempo sees...
u.today
The 5th Edition Connected Banking is All Set to Lay Down the Foundation of Accelerating Financial Inclusion Through Digital Adoption
Technology is fast becoming a central factor in the banking and financial services industry generating new opportunities and contributing to the region’s financial sector. Financial institutions in the last decade have witnessed dramatic changes owing to rising competition, growing customer expectations, innovative compliance regulations, and more. The last year has also witnessed a drastic acceleration and shift to a cashless digital economy, with extraordinary growth in the number of e-payment transactions.
Vector.ai Adds AI Finance Tool to Platform for Freight Forwarders
Vector.ai has announced the introduction of payment integrations to its productivity platform for freight forwarders. With automated finance management via the platform and partner network, forwarders will be able to further automate their operations, free up their human workforce and pay the creditors much faster to reduce goods clearing times, the company said in a press release Thursday (Aug. 4).
PYMNTS Intelligence: Leveraging Payments Orchestration to Enhance Success Rates
Spurred by the pandemic’s chilling effect on brick-and-mortar retail, consumers who discovered the convenience of contactless cards and peer-to-peer (P2P) payment apps have turned to digital payments more than ever before. Businesses are rushing to meet this demand, especially for cross-border purchases. United States global merchants now accept an average of 7.3 payment methods and 19 currencies, enabling them to support purchases from around the world.
Squarespace Adds Invoicing Tools in Squarespace Scheduling
Squarespace is adding invoicing tools to the Squarespace Scheduling portal, a move that helps customers manage the invoicing process and get paid for their time, according to a company press release Thursday (Aug. 4). The company launched Squarespace Scheduling in 2020 in an effort to support customers looking for tools...
Travel Platform HRS Buys German Expense Managment Firm Paypense
Corporate travel platform HRS has acquired German expense management firm Paypense, a move the company said will enhance its suite of corporate payment products. "Only two years since launch, Paypense’s open platform has already made inroads with a broad range of corporations, enabling employees to use digital payment technology to pay for all work-related purchases," HRS said in a news release Thursday (Aug. 4).
‘Great Unsubscribe’ Gains Momentum as Inflation Forces Consumers to Scale Back
The great disengagement from the connected economy may be just getting started, spurred by the pressures of living paycheck to paycheck. And as a result subscription platforms may see increased churn, with a reduction in their top lines. Unless they recalibrate how they interact with consumers, embracing a proactive approach that keeps those end users in place.
JCPenney Gets Extreme Makeover With Assist From Shoppers’ Smartphones
Hailing from the dawn of modern retailing, JCPenney (JCP) is reinventing itself as a slimmed-down digital-savvy merchant, connecting with customers by creating seamless journeys and 21st century experiences. That’s meant a makeover for how the storied brand defines engagement. In a conversation for the series “Digital Payments Flip the...
Insurance Claims Payments Go Digital in Emerging Markets
Money moves from a consumer to a business and often there's a use case in which that needs to move back out whether as refunds, withdrawals and disbursements, said Kiaan Pillay, co-founder and CEO of South Africa-based FinTech firm Stitch. To help simplify that two-way payment process for businesses and...
Selecta: Strong H1 Results Drive Shift From Vending Machines to NextGen Autonomous FoodTech
Swiss FoodTech company Selecta used the presentation of its first half (H1) 2022 results Wednesday (Aug. 3) to announce its new ESG targets, built around the four pillars of protecting the environment, creating healthy and sustainable products, maintaining a sustainable supply chain, and being a responsible employer. The announcement came...
Plastiq’s SPAC Deal Brings SMB’s Digital B2B Payments Shift to Wall Street
The digital shift in B2B — and specifically the way small and midsized businesses (SMBs) pay and are paid — now comes full force to Wall Street. To that end, Plastiq Inc., the B2B payment platform focused on SMBs, said it had entered into an agreement to merge with Colonnade Acquisition Corp. II and then list its shares.
Growing Data Infrastructure Complexities: Cost Implications and the Way Forward
The world of data has changed dramatically over the past decade. Traditional databases, which were designed to store information in a structured format, have evolved into massive warehouses of unstructured data that sit on multiple servers across different locations. Not too long ago, we were used to seeing monolithic systems dominated by behemoths, the likes of Oracle and IBM. If you are an analyst or business user who needs access to this type of data—and who doesn't?—it meant slow-moving systems that were incredibly difficult to manage.
