All-in-One Platform Migration: SMBs’ Will Needs to Find a Way

The pandemic may have changed how we use technology, and ultimately how we manage our finances. Throughout the pandemic, people increasingly relied on digital platforms, such as websites, apps and videoconferencing tools, for work and personal activities. At the same time, organizations improved their online customer experiences by embedding new technologies, making investments, and accelerating enhancements to respond to increased digital traffic. These advances often came with the goal of nudging people’s everyday choices and behaviors as well as improving consumer decision-making.

INTERNET ・ 6 HOURS AGO