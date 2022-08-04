Read on foxillinois.com
foxillinois.com
Studies show certain drivers are getting pulled over more
CHICAGO (WICS) — Motorists of color on Illinois streets and highways continue to be stopped at rates higher than that of white drivers according to data collected and reported by police across the state. In 2021, Black drivers were approximately 1.7 times more likely to be stopped by police...
foxillinois.com
2 days of discounted carnival rides at Illinois State Fair
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — On Tuesday, August 16 all carnival rides at the Illinois State Fair will be $2. Tuesday is not the only day for $2 ride tickets. On August 11, the opening day of the fair, the tradition of $2 rides will continue. “We are always looking...
foxillinois.com
Illinois school supply tax holiday starts Friday
CHICAGO (WICS) — Illinois is having a 10-day sales tax holiday on school supplies. Starting on August 5, the state sales tax on school supplies will drop from 6.25% to 1.25%. The holiday goes through August 14. Items included are clothing and footwear such as school uniforms, coats, sneakers,...
foxillinois.com
What's new at the Illinois State fair
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Illinois State Fair is a week away, and there will be some new things to see this year. In fact, it might be impossible to miss one of the new exhibits--dinosaurs!. The dinos will be as big as 60 feet long and 35 feet...
foxillinois.com
$1.33B Mega Millions prize still unclaimed
CHICAGO (WICS) — It has almost been a week since the third highest Mega Millions ticket has been sold in Illinois and the ticket is still unclaimed. "For a prize of this magnitude, it's not unusual for the winner to take a while to claim," said Illinois Lottery Director Harold Mays. "I'm sure they're going through a range of emotions. We will work closely with the winner to respect any wishes for privacy, and support them in any way we can to provide a positive winning experience."
foxillinois.com
ISP squad car struck by DUI driver
CHICAGO (WICS) — Another Illinois State Police squad car was hit this week in a Scott's Law Violation. It happened around 2:19 a.m. on Thursday on I-90. Illinois State Police (ISP) say 27-year-old Robert M. Regal, of Chicago, was traveling northbound when he failed to yield to the stationary emergency vehicle and hit the back of the squad car.
foxillinois.com
Funnel clouds seen Thursday across central Illinois
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — We had numerous reports of cold air funnel clouds on Thursday across Central Illinois. Below is an example of one of the funnel clouds on Thursday. Cold air funnel clouds are formed from weak thunderstorms or showers where there is very cold air aloft. While...
