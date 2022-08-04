‘Come on Over,’ ‘Thriller,’ and the Other 10 Albums That Have Sold More Than 20 Million Copies

History holds plenty of chart-topping, record-breaking artists. Regarding album sales, only a few collections earned their certified platinum status. Thanks to streaming platforms and the shift away from physical albums, it became even more challenging for an artist (or group) to reach that milestone.

According to Insider and information from the RIAA, only a handful of albums sold more than 15 million copies in the United States. Here are some of the albums that sold over 20 million copies.

‘Come on Over’ by Shania Twain

Canadian Country and Pop musician Shania Twain performs during a soundcheck for her appearance on the David Letterman Show | Paul Natkin/Getty Images

Shania Twain made history with her unique country-rock perspective, particularly highlighted with “Man! I Feel Like a Woman,” “That Don’t Impress Me Much,” and “You’re Still the One” — all of which were included on Come On Over.

‘Rumours’ by Fleetwood Mac

Following its release, Rumours earned the Grammy Award for Album of the Year. Even today, songs like “Dreams,” “The Chain,” and “Go Your Own Way” remain favorite songs of Fleetwood Mac fans. Rumours became certified 20-times platinum in 2014.

‘Double Live’ by Garth Brooks

Brooks is an award-winning country artist and songwriter, releasing Double Live in 1998. This live album was officially certified 21-times platinum on November 1, 2006.

‘Cracked Rear View’ by Hootie & the Blowfish

Originally released in 1994, Cracked Rear View was certified 21-times platinum on May 21, 2018. This album featured one of the group’s most popular songs, “I Only Wanna Be With You.”

‘The Wall’ by Pink Floyd

As Pink Floyd’s best-selling album, The Wall became certified 23-times platinum in 1999 — about two decades after its release.

‘Greatest Hits – Volume I & Volume II’ by Billy Joel

He’s always in a “New York State of Mind.” Greatest Hits – Volume I & Volume II featured fan-favorite tracks by this “Piano Man” singer, becoming certified 23-times platinum after its release.

‘Led Zeppelin IV’ by Led Zeppelin

This album featured songs “Stairway to Heaven” and “Black Dog.” The untitled fourth studio album by Led Zeppelin was certified 24-times platinum in 2021.

‘The Beatles’ by The Beatles

Also known as the White Album , this production became one of the best-selling productions by The Beatles, featuring the song “Blackbird” by the legendary band. The Beatles was certified 24-times platinum in 2019.

‘Back in Black’ by AC/DC

AC/DC is the band behind “Highway to Hell,” “You Shook Me All Night Long,” and “Thunderstruck.” Their album Back in Black became one of their best-selling albums, earning its 25-times platinum certification in December 2019.

‘Hotel California’ by the Eagles

The Eagles’ Hotel California and Their Greatest Hits are included on the list of music’s best-selling albums. Their Greatest Hits (1971–1975) was certified 38-times platinum on August 20, 2018, making it the most sold album in the United States.

‘Thriller’ by Michael Jackson

“Thriller” became one of Halloween’s best-known songs, with Jackson releasing his “Thriller” short film in conjunction with the album. This collection also featured “Billie Jean,” “P.Y.T. (Pretty Young Thing),” and “Beat It,” becoming certified 34-times platinum in 2021.

