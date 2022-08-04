ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

‘Come on Over,’ ‘Thriller,’ and the Other 10 Albums That Have Sold More Than 20 Million Copies

By Julia Dzurillay
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
 2 days ago

History holds plenty of chart-topping, record-breaking artists. Regarding album sales, only a few collections earned their certified platinum status. Thanks to streaming platforms and the shift away from physical albums, it became even more challenging for an artist (or group) to reach that milestone.

According to Insider and information from the RIAA, only a handful of albums sold more than 15 million copies in the United States. Here are some of the albums that sold over 20 million copies.

‘Come on Over’ by Shania Twain

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qUZ7Z_0h5J7lck00
Canadian Country and Pop musician Shania Twain performs during a soundcheck for her appearance on the David Letterman Show | Paul Natkin/Getty Images

Shania Twain made history with her unique country-rock perspective, particularly highlighted with “Man! I Feel Like a Woman,” “That Don’t Impress Me Much,” and “You’re Still the One” — all of which were included on Come On Over.

‘Rumours’ by Fleetwood Mac

Following its release, Rumours earned the Grammy Award for Album of the Year. Even today, songs like “Dreams,” “The Chain,” and “Go Your Own Way” remain favorite songs of Fleetwood Mac fans. Rumours became certified 20-times platinum in 2014.

‘Double Live’ by Garth Brooks

Brooks is an award-winning country artist and songwriter, releasing Double Live in 1998. This live album was officially certified 21-times platinum on November 1, 2006.

‘Cracked Rear View’ by Hootie & the Blowfish

Originally released in 1994, Cracked Rear View was certified 21-times platinum on May 21, 2018. This album featured one of the group’s most popular songs, “I Only Wanna Be With You.”

‘The Wall’ by Pink Floyd

As Pink Floyd’s best-selling album, The Wall became certified 23-times platinum in 1999 — about two decades after its release.

‘Greatest Hits – Volume I & Volume II’ by Billy Joel

He’s always in a “New York State of Mind.” Greatest Hits – Volume I & Volume II featured fan-favorite tracks by this “Piano Man” singer, becoming certified 23-times platinum after its release.

‘Led Zeppelin IV’ by Led Zeppelin

This album featured songs “Stairway to Heaven” and “Black Dog.” The untitled fourth studio album by Led Zeppelin was certified 24-times platinum in 2021.

‘The Beatles’ by The Beatles

Also known as the White Album , this production became one of the best-selling productions by The Beatles, featuring the song “Blackbird” by the legendary band. The Beatles was certified 24-times platinum in 2019.

‘Back in Black’ by AC/DC

AC/DC is the band behind “Highway to Hell,” “You Shook Me All Night Long,” and “Thunderstruck.” Their album Back in Black became one of their best-selling albums, earning its 25-times platinum certification in December 2019.

‘Hotel California’ by the Eagles

The Eagles’ Hotel California and Their Greatest Hits are included on the list of music’s best-selling albums. Their Greatest Hits (1971–1975) was certified 38-times platinum on August 20, 2018, making it the most sold album in the United States.

‘Thriller’ by Michael Jackson

“Thriller” became one of Halloween’s best-known songs, with Jackson releasing his “Thriller” short film in conjunction with the album. This collection also featured “Billie Jean,” “P.Y.T. (Pretty Young Thing),” and “Beat It,” becoming certified 34-times platinum in 2021.

RELATED: ‘Thriller’ Director Explains How the Michael Jackson Music Video Is Actually a ‘Coming-of-Age’ Story

Read the original article from Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Comments / 0

Related
American Songwriter

7 Songs You Didn’t Know Eminem Wrote for Other Artists

Credited as Marshall Mathers, Eminem has released dozens of his own hits since the release of his 1999 breakthrough album The Slim Shady LP, but the rapper has also shared plenty of verses with a mix of artists throughout the past two decades. Aside from working with longtime collaborator Dr....
MUSIC
24/7 Wall St.

Artists Whose First Album Was Released After They Died

The lives of famous music artists tend to all have a similar trajectory: They rise from obscurity to achieve fame and renown, which either diminishes or stays strong throughout their lives. But sadly, some artists never live to see their solo musical efforts released to the world.   There’s a cruel twist of fate at play […]
MUSIC
UPI News

Hayley Kiyoko releases second studio album

July 29 (UPI) -- Singer Hayley Kiyoko released her second studio album, Panorama, on Friday. "MY SOPHOMORE ALBUM IS OUT NOW!!!" Kiyoko said on Twitter. "GO LISTEN!! STREAM!! BLAST IT ON THE ROOFTOPS & IN YOUR CAR!! I LOVE YOU ALL SO MUCH!!" "LET THE NEW ERA BEGIN!!" she said.
CELEBRITIES
HipHopDX.com

Cardi B Called Out By UK Rapper Lady Leshurr Over 'Cheap Ass Weave' Song

Cardi B has promised to remove her song “Cheap Ass Weave” from streaming services after being called out by UK rapper Lady Leshurr. Originally released in 2015 prior to her mainstream breakthrough, “Cheap Ass Weave” is a remix of Leshurr’s “Queen’s Speech 4” freestyle and has racked up over 4.5 million views on YouTube alone.
MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Letterman
Person
Michael Jackson
Person
Shania Twain
Complex

Eminem Releases ‘Curtain Call 2’ Greatest Hits Album f/ Unreleased 50 Cent Collab Produced by Dr. Dre

Nearly two decades ago, Eminem released Curtain Call: The Hits, a collection of his greatest songs from his first few studio albums (The Slim Shady LP, The Marshall Mathers LP, The Eminem Show, and Encore). The follow-up finds Em pulling cuts from Recovery, The Marshall Mathers LP 2, Revival, Kamikaze, and Music to Be Murdered By, paying homage to those five projects on the cover art.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Studio Albums#The Albums#Music Video#The White Album#Riaa#Fleetwood Mac
Rolling Stone

The Mars Volta’s First Album Since 2012 Will Drop This Year

Click here to read the full article. After releasing a pair of new songs, the Mars Volta finally confirmed that they will drop their first album in a decade, The Mars Volta, on Sept. 16.  Accompanying the album announcement, the band has shared another new tune, “Vigil,” which arrived with a music video directed by guitarist Omar Rodríguez-López. Vocalist/lyricist Cedric Bixler-Zavala shared a line from the tender and swooning new tune in lieu of an actual statement, “And the obits wait for a perfect name.” “Vigil” marks the third offering from The Mars Volta following the previously-released “Graveyard Love” and “Blacklight Shine,”...
LOS ANGELES, CA
thesource.com

John Legend to Release ‘LEGEND’ Album on September 9

LEGEND, John Legend’s eagerly awaited eighth studio album, will be released on September 9th via Republic Records. The upcoming project is a bright double album that is executive produced by Legend and well-known producer-writer Ryan Tedder. It is infused with an unashamed spirit of sensuality and joy, influenced by the complete vulnerability of grief, praise, and healing.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NME

Calvin Harris – ‘Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 2’ review: an all-star grab-bag of sun-drenched sounds

Five years ago, Calvin Harris released ‘Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 1’. A hook-laden, nostalgic collection filled with big-name guests, tropical production – and, as the title would suggest – a hefty dose of funk. It was an ideal soundtrack to the summer months, marking the transformation of the Dumfries artist, born as Adam Wiles, from EDM hero making chart-topping belters to trendy super-producer with a penchant for laidback nu-disco.
THEATER & DANCE
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Showbiz Cheat Sheet

153K+
Followers
110K+
Post
57M+
Views
ABOUT

At Showbiz Cheat Sheet, our goal is to delight our 30+ million visitors with all things show business, including the latest entertainment and celebrity news, exclusive interviews, television and movie reviews, and behind-the-scenes content that connects the viewer to the big screen. From guilty pleasure reality shows like the Real Housewives of New York City and Keeping Up with the Kardashians to fan-favorite franchises like Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe to must-watch series like Handmaid’s Tale and Stranger Things, our team covers a range of topics that appeal to movie buffs and binge-watchers alike. In addition to movie and television, we pull back the curtain on our favorite celebrities and royal family members, offering an inside look at their lives behind the lens.

 https://www.cheatsheet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy