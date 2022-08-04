ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

‘FBoy Island’ Season 2: Are Mia Emani Jones and [SPOILER] Still Together?

By Whitney Danhauer
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
 2 days ago

HBO Max aired the final two episodes of FBoy Island Season 2 on Aug. 4, 2022, and the three leading ladies this season, Mia Emani Jones, Louise Barnard, and Tamaris Sepulveda, developed connections with some of the men. Some of the guys revealed themselves as FBoys , while others were Nice Guys. So, who did Mia choose in the FBoy Island Season 2 finale, and are they still together?

[WARNING: This article contains spoilers regarding FBoy Island star Mia Emani Jones.]

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1t5o1D_0h5J7XDS00
‘FBoy Island’ star Mia Emani Jones | Photograph by Hassen Salum/HBO Max

Who did Mia Emani Jones choose in the ‘FBoy Island’ Season 2 finale?

Mia entered the final ceremony with Danny Louisa and Peter Park. Each of the men got the opportunity to confess their feelings about Mia before she made her decision.

Danny led with how far they had come since the beginning of their time on FBoy Island Season 2. He told the cameras in a confessional, “I’m real about this. I can confidently say that I’m no longer an FBoy because of her. I just hope she makes the right choice.”

When Peter confessed his feelings for Mia, he said, “Mia, you have challenged me when I got too comfortable. You believed in me when I didn’t believe in myself. I came as an FBoy, but I’m leaving tonight as reformed. I want to continue to be challenged by you, and grow old with you. And as you once told me, we ride together, we die together, Peter and me are for life.”

She struggled with her decision, but FBoy Island Season 2’s Mia ultimately chose Peter over Danny . The decision didn’t shock many viewers because Mia was very vocal about her connection with Peter from the first episode. She watched Peter on FBoy Island Season 1 and developed a crush on him.

RELATED: ‘FBoy Island’ Season 2 Star Niko Pilalis Picked Up on Clues That [Spoiler] Was an FGirl [Exclusive]

Are Mia Emani Jones and Peter Park still together?

While Mia and Peter walked out of the FBoy Island mansion with plans to pursue a relationship with one another, it looks like things fizzled out between the two soon after filming ended. Mia sat down with Distractify and told them that she and Peter had split, but the couple remained on friendly terms. Since the breakup, Mia has spent her time working and going back to school.

“I’ve been busy trying to get myself back on track with graduating and becoming a doctor,” Mia told Distractify .

Well, Mia, if it didn’t work out with Peter, maybe there’s a chance with Danny. We’ll keep our fingers crossed!

Mia Emani Jones had no fears about taming an FBoy on ‘FBoy Island’ Season 2

Mia may not have walked away with the man she’ll marry in the FBoy Island Season 2 finale, but she definitely proved she has what it takes when it comes to taming an FBoy. All of the men Mia grew closest with during her time on the show revealed themselves as FBoys, and while the announcement initially shocked her, she didn’t back down.

“I went there for love,” Mia told the Tampa Bay Times . “I went there to find a genuine connection. So to me, it doesn’t matter their status, like if they’re an FBoy or a Nice Guy. I just want someone to like me for me and I can tame an fboy if I need. My mom did it with my dad, so it’s in my blood.”

Check out all of our FBoy Island Season 2 coverage right here at Showbiz Cheat Sheet!

RELATED: ‘FBoy Island’ Season 2 Finale Shocker – Meet the Show’s First FGirl, [SPOILER]

Read the original article from Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Comments / 0

Related
SheKnows

Is Days of Our Lives Really About To Kill [Spoiler]?

The pruning of this family tree is just about getting out of hand. Somebody call Bananarama because it looks like we’re trapped in a cruel summer on Days of Our Lives. According to spoilers for next week, the Grim Reaper isn’t through with Salem just yet and we’re going to have to contend with another death so soon on the heels of Abigail’s murder! Worse? It’s another DiMera!
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Spoiler#Shocker#Hbo Max#Fboys#Nice Guys#Hassen Salum
The Independent

Mother feels pop as ‘parasite’ crawls out of eyelid ‘like scene from horror film’

A woman was left with "the worst pain she had ever felt" from a "parasite" that burrowed into her eyelid.Louise Edwards woke up on 22 July with what she described as a spot above the skin on her right eye.Ms Edwards , of Allerton, Liverpool, thought she had been bitten by a bug but sought medical treatment after the wound got bigger.The 34-year-old mother went to St Paul's Eye Hospital in Royal Liverpool Hospital the following day and was sent home with antibiotics.Acting on the advice of a neighbour, Ms Edwards said she then used boiling water to...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spoilers
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
FanSided

Who dies in Virgin River season 4? (Spoilers)

Virgin River season 4 has finally arrived on Netflix and boy what a rollercoaster ride this season turned out to be! From the very first episode, we could tell we were in for an unforgettable season and the writers did not disappoint in delivering a season full of emotional highs and lows.
TV SERIES
Cinemablend

The Bachelorette Spoilers: How Many Of Gabby And Rachel's Men Will Be Splashing Into Bachelor In Paradise, And Who's Getting Engaged?

Spoiler alert! This story contains major possible spoilers about both The Bachelorette Season 19 and the upcoming season of Bachelor in Paradise. Read on at your own risk!. Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia are on a journey to find their future husbands, and that’s likely most viewers’ focus while watching The Bachelorette’s 19th season. The added bonus for fans is that in addition to watching those dramatic love stories play out, we’re also meeting potential cast members for the upcoming season of Bachelor in Paradise. While we're already aware of which contestants make it to the bachelorettes’ final four, now we also know which of their cast-offs are reported to be splashing onto the beaches of Mexico.
CELEBRITIES
TheDailyBeast

Anne Heche’s Family Responds After Actress’ Fiery Crash

Actress Anne Heche has been hospitalized after a fiery car crash in Los Angeles, according to multiple reports.Witnesses cited by TMZ late Friday said the Wag the Dog and Donnie Brasco star was seen crashing into the garage of an apartment building in her Mini Cooper, only to drive away as bystanders tried to come to her aid. She then reportedly plowed into a nearby home in Mar Vista a short time later, sparking a blaze that engulfed the vehicle and spread throughout the house.A representative for the actress confirmed that she was in stable condition but asked for privacy,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
geekspin

Where to watch Days of Our Lives

NBC’s Days of Our Lives is one of the longest-running TV series in the world. Airing nearly every weekday since 1965, the soap opera has aired over 14,000 episodes and even given birth to a spinoff series and a holiday film. Now on its 57th season, the program doesn’t seem to be ending anytime soon, as it continues to entertain millions of audiences across the country every single day. Whether you’re a fan looking to catch up on past episodes or a casual viewer interested in checking out the series for the first time, here’s where to watch Days of Our Lives:
TV SERIES
RadarOnline

Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Son Joseph Served With $1 Million Lawsuit After 'Terminator' Star Gets Dragged In

Arnold Schwarzenegger’s son Joseph will have to show up to court and answer allegations he caused a car accident that left one man with “great mental, physical and nervous pain,” Radar has learned. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, a process server was hired to drive out to Bakersfield, Cali where Joseph’s mother Mildred lives.Mildred is Arnold’s former housekeeper who had an affair with the actor while he was married to Maria Shriver. The process server said they handed over the legal documents to a woman named Jackie. Mildred has an older daughter named Jackie.As RadarOnline.com previously reported, earlier...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Soaps In Depth

What Happened to Justin on DAYS OF OUR LIVES

Justin on DAYS OF OUR LIVES is a character with a lot of history on the soap so it’s understandable if even longtime fans aren’t familiar with his past. He first appeared back in 1987 and was played by Wally Kurth until 1991. The actor left and took over the role of Ned Ashton on ABC sudser GENERAL HOSPITAL that same year, but in 2009, returned to DAYS and has continued to play both roles in the years that followed.
SALEM, NY
The List

The Young And The Restless Fans Have Theories On Who Fan-Favorite Trevor St. John Will Play

"The Young and the Restless" is shaking up its current lineup and hitting longtime soap fans with nostalgic feels with the casting of former "One Life to Live" star Trevor St. John's new secret role. Per TV Insider, the cancellation of "One Life to Live" after a 43-year run (followed by an ill-fated online revival in 2013) hit viewers hard and the beloved soap deserved better. St. John's appearance in Genoa City as a mysterious character will give fans much needed closure after the door closed on St. John's portrayal of Todd Manning and Victor Lord, Jr.
TV & VIDEOS
Popculture

Soap Opera Veteran Actor Joining 'The Young and the Restless' in Mystery Role

Fans of The Young and the Restless will be excited to learn that a veteran soap opera actor is joining the show in a mystery role. According to Deadline, former One Life To Live star Trevor St. John has been cast in the beloved CBS daytime drama. At this time, the details of St. John's role are being kept quiet, but Deadline reported that he will begin taping this month, with his episodes set to air later this fall.
TV & VIDEOS
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Showbiz Cheat Sheet

153K+
Followers
110K+
Post
57M+
Views
ABOUT

At Showbiz Cheat Sheet, our goal is to delight our 30+ million visitors with all things show business, including the latest entertainment and celebrity news, exclusive interviews, television and movie reviews, and behind-the-scenes content that connects the viewer to the big screen. From guilty pleasure reality shows like the Real Housewives of New York City and Keeping Up with the Kardashians to fan-favorite franchises like Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe to must-watch series like Handmaid’s Tale and Stranger Things, our team covers a range of topics that appeal to movie buffs and binge-watchers alike. In addition to movie and television, we pull back the curtain on our favorite celebrities and royal family members, offering an inside look at their lives behind the lens.

 https://www.cheatsheet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy