Bonk Breaker Welcomes Olympian And Ironman Athlete, Sarah True To Pro Team

After being sidelined for the past two years, the North Fairfax County Babe Ruth baseball team has bounced back in a major way. Previously denied access to playing baseball in any group capacity due to COVID-19 health and safety protocols, these restrictions made it difficult for the kids to actively participate in the sport they love. Nonetheless, they’ve jumped right back into the swing of things and built strong team chemistry. Now the 14s NFC All-Stars find themselves in Tallahassee for the Southeast Regionals of the Little League World Series.

FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO