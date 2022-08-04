Bonk Breaker Welcomes Olympian And Ironman Athlete, Sarah True To Pro Team

Read on sgbonline.com
Related
boxrox.com
Teens, Masters, and Adaptive Athletes Crowned Fittest on Earth
It is Saturday evening and we already know a few of the Fittest on Earth for 2022. After 8 events, CrossFit has crowned the Fittest teens, masters, and adaptive athletes in all divisions and categories. Below you will see the podium finishers for each category, but there are a couple...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
'Ultimate Sports Day:' MKE Rec teams up with MPS
MILWAUKEE - On August 6, Milwaukee Public Schools Interscholastic Athletics and Milwaukee Recreation Youth Sports will host Ultimate Sports Day. The event will give young athletes the opportunity to learn the fundamentals of the 13 sports programs offered within the district. The event runs from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m....
Parity for female athletes: In this case it's a liaison for sponsorship dollars
Parity uses a detailed survey to match athletes to brands that pay for sponsored social media posts. The company has also launched a series of NFTs for players.
Fairfax Times
Local Babe Ruth baseball team goes to SE Regionals
After being sidelined for the past two years, the North Fairfax County Babe Ruth baseball team has bounced back in a major way. Previously denied access to playing baseball in any group capacity due to COVID-19 health and safety protocols, these restrictions made it difficult for the kids to actively participate in the sport they love. Nonetheless, they’ve jumped right back into the swing of things and built strong team chemistry. Now the 14s NFC All-Stars find themselves in Tallahassee for the Southeast Regionals of the Little League World Series.
RELATED PEOPLE
Vit Krejci Added to Team Czech Republic, EuroBasket 2022 Roster
Vit Krejci is slated to play for his homeland in August and September.
WHSV
Waynesboro holds seminar to support female athletes
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - As we enter another year of competitive sports, Waynesboro High School held its second annual seminar to help female athletes succeed on and off the playing field. The event was designed to help high school student-athletes balance academics and athletics while maintaining their mental, physical, and...
Inquirer and Mirror
Viselli to be inducted into state volleyball coaches hall of fame
(Aug. 5, 2022) The Whalers’ first and only girls volleyball coach will soon join the ranks of the top names in the sport in state history. The athletic department announced Friday girls volleyball head coach Andrew Viselli will be inducted into the Massachusetts Volleyball Coaches Association Hall of Fame.
Comments / 0