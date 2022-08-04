Read on www.firerescue1.com
Report details wreckage of fatal New Mexico helicopter crash
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Federal transportation authorities said Friday that a helicopter returning home from a firefighting mission made a rapid descent without making any turns before plowing into the ground last month, killing the four first responders onboard. Investigators with the National Transportation Safety Board released their preliminary report, noting that two witnesses on a ridge about half a mile away were observing the sunset when they saw the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office helicopter go down in the hills near the northern New Mexico community of Las Vegas. It could take a year or more to make a final determination on the cause of the July 16 crash. It marked the single deadliest incident for law enforcement in state history and one of the deadliest for first responders. The preliminary report detailed the crash scene, noting that the main wreckage was found upside down about 160 feet (48 meters) beyond the area where the helicopter first crashed. One main rotor blade had minimal damage and the other blade was fractured, with the broken part found nearby.
THE SILVER CITY DAILY PRESS
Lt. Gov. helps rescue Silver City man in I-25 rollover
Around 7:15 Friday evening, Lt. Gov. Howie Morales was on his way from Doña Ana County to Las Vegas for a speech at New Mexico Highlands University when he witnessed a large rental truck toppling over on I-25 just south of Truth or Consequences. “The Ryder truck had flipped...
Tear gas grenade thrown by Bernalillo County deputy caused deadly house fire, investigators say
The only possible cause of the fire that killed Brett Rosenau, 15, last month was a grenade thrown by a Bernalillo County Sheriff’s deputy who was a member of the SWAT team that July night, local fire officials said Friday. The Fire/Arson Investigation Division of Albuquerque Fire Rescue ruled...
kunm.org
SAT: Police say 4th Muslim killed in Albuquerque over past 9 months, New details emerge on New Mexico helicopter crash, + More
Police say 4th Muslim killed in Albuquerque over past 9 months – Associated Press. Police say the killing of a Muslim man on Friday night in Albuquerque may be linked to the ambush shooting deaths of three Muslim men over the past nine months in New Mexico's biggest city.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Albuquerque Police Tell Muslim Community To Be 'Vigilant' Amid Series Of Murders
Police are searching for the shooter, or shooters, believed to be responsible for a string of murders around the New Mexico city.
KOAT 7
Deadly fire during SWAT standoff was likely caused by Tri Chamber
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Twenty-seven-year-old Qiaunt Kelley, the person they were after in early July was involved in several crimes. APD Deputy Commander Kyle Hartsock said, “On June 25, 2022, there was another homicide where Kelley also had been developed as a suspect.”. At 6:47 p.m. on the day...
APD investigates 2 separate overnight shootings in southeast Albuquerque
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Two people are dead in two separate shootings that took place in southeast Albuquerque overnight. Just after midnight Friday evening, Albuquerque police were dispatched to reports of a shooting near the area of Truman Street and Grand Avenue NE, just east of Nob Hill. One person died at the scene. Then, around 1:30 […]
Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office finishes week of active shooter training
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office has wrapped up a week of active shooter training at Capital High School. Deputies learned how to respond along with best practices if they ever have to respond to any sort of critical incident including an active shooter within the county’s school system. “We realized that […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
Motorcyclist dead after hitting deer on the road
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A motorcyclist died after hitting a deer just north of Tucumcari. Around 9 p.m. August 1, New Mexico State Police were called to State Road 104, north of Tucumcari. NMSP say its initial investigation determined a 2002 Harley Davidson was going east on State Road 104 when it hit a deer on […]
Belen High School student caught with gun in backpack
BELEN, N.M. (KRQE) – Police say a freshman at Belen High School brought a gun to school. Belen Police say the gun was found in the backpack of a 14-year-old boy after he was sent to the office for mouthing of to a teacher. Officers described the gun as the type used by ROTC that fires […]
Albuquerque mother threatened to suffocate baby, allowed out with ankle monitor
Editor’s Note: Content in this story may be difficult to read ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A criminal complaint from May states how desperate 26-year-old Jaitlyn Johnson was to get a call or text back from a man in California. He told police they had dated briefly and he wasn’t the baby’s father. After repeated unanswered calls, […]
KOAT 7
APD: Muslim community member was one of two overnight homicide victims
Police say one of the two victims that died in separate homicides overnight in Albuquerque was a member the Muslim community. An APD spokesman says the shooting could be connected to three other recent homicides involving Muslim men from South Asia. The incident took place just before midnight Friday evening....
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Fears serial killer targeting Muslims has struck AGAIN: Fourth Muslim man is gunned down in Albuquerque as community leaders say 'we fear for the safety of our children and our families'
Albuquerque police said another Muslim man was murdered on Saturday following the murder of three others in New Mexico over the last year as the FBI investigates the possibility of a serial killer on the loose. Albuquerque Police Chief Harold Medina said the murder of the latest victim, who was...
Police: 3 separate murders of Muslim men in Albuquerque could be related
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Ahmad Assed, The President of the Islamic Center of New Mexico, pleads with the Muslim community to be on high alert. “The community certainly is in need of understanding the egregiousness of the conduct displayed in all three of these shootings, and if it’s true that we were targeted as Muslims and they […]
Video: Fight between two groups turns deadly in Albuquerque
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Footage from a deadly fight caught on camera has been obtained by KRQE News 13. It shows the chaos outside an apartment complex that ended with an Albuquerque father shot to death. More than a half dozen people were involved in the fight near Montgomery and San Pedro. Police say it all […]
Albuquerque man sentenced to 17.5 years in prison for drug trafficking
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – John Seibel, 26, was sentenced to 17.5 years in prison after he pled guilty to nine drug charges. According to court records, Seibels sold an undercover Drug Enforcement Agency agent 2,437.8 grams of meth and 546.4 grams of fentanyl in 2021. Seibel was arrested after another sale of 1,368.6 grams of fentanyl […]
Rio Rancho man accused of assaulting New Mexico State Police officer
LOS LUNAS, N.M. (KRQE) – David Gillman Jr., of Rio Rancho, has been arrested and accused of assaulting a New Mexico State Police officer in Valencia County. State police say an officer noticed a motorcycle stopped at El Cerro Loop and Florian Lane in Los Lunas. The officer pulled them over and realized the driver, Gillman […]
New medical center opens in southwest Albuquerque
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Cano Health hosted a grand opening for its third location Friday morning. The new medical center, located near Coors and Rio Bravo, focuses on primary care services. Cano Health provides a variety of primary care services, they also specialize in senior care. “Here within our community receiving health care is very difficult. […]
Albuquerque removes abandoned RV after multiple complaints
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Neighbors say they want to know why it took the city of Albuquerque almost a month to deal with an RV abandoned near East San Jose Elementary School. After multiple 311 reports to the city the RV was finally hauled away but not after vandals torched it Wednesday morning. “It really sets […]
Slate
The Most Important Revelation About the Cops Involved in Killing Breonna Taylor
After two years, we have finally seen the most significant step toward anything resembling accountability for the death of Breonna Taylor in March 2020. On Thursday, Merrick Garland announced that the Department of Justice has indicted four of the officers involved with securing and executing the search warrant that ultimately led to Taylor’s death. Even more surprising than the actual indictment, however, were the details it contained about how Louisville cops knowingly made false statements in securing the search warrant and then conspired to cover up their actions once things had gone awry.
