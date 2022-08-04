ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bernalillo County, NM

The Associated Press

Report details wreckage of fatal New Mexico helicopter crash

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Federal transportation authorities said Friday that a helicopter returning home from a firefighting mission made a rapid descent without making any turns before plowing into the ground last month, killing the four first responders onboard. Investigators with the National Transportation Safety Board released their preliminary report, noting that two witnesses on a ridge about half a mile away were observing the sunset when they saw the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office helicopter go down in the hills near the northern New Mexico community of Las Vegas. It could take a year or more to make a final determination on the cause of the July 16 crash. It marked the single deadliest incident for law enforcement in state history and one of the deadliest for first responders. The preliminary report detailed the crash scene, noting that the main wreckage was found upside down about 160 feet (48 meters) beyond the area where the helicopter first crashed. One main rotor blade had minimal damage and the other blade was fractured, with the broken part found nearby.
THE SILVER CITY DAILY PRESS

Lt. Gov. helps rescue Silver City man in I-25 rollover

Around 7:15 Friday evening, Lt. Gov. Howie Morales was on his way from Doña Ana County to Las Vegas for a speech at New Mexico Highlands University when he witnessed a large rental truck toppling over on I-25 just south of Truth or Consequences. “The Ryder truck had flipped...
SILVER CITY, NM
KOAT 7

Deadly fire during SWAT standoff was likely caused by Tri Chamber

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Twenty-seven-year-old Qiaunt Kelley, the person they were after in early July was involved in several crimes. APD Deputy Commander Kyle Hartsock said, “On June 25, 2022, there was another homicide where Kelley also had been developed as a suspect.”. At 6:47 p.m. on the day...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Motorcyclist dead after hitting deer on the road

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A motorcyclist died after hitting a deer just north of Tucumcari. Around 9 p.m. August 1, New Mexico State Police were called to State Road 104, north of Tucumcari. NMSP say its initial investigation determined a 2002 Harley Davidson was going east on State Road 104 when it hit a deer on […]
TUCUMCARI, NM
KRQE News 13

Belen High School student caught with gun in backpack

BELEN, N.M. (KRQE) – Police say a freshman at Belen High School brought a gun to school. Belen Police say the gun was found in the backpack of a 14-year-old boy after he was sent to the office for mouthing of to a teacher. Officers described the gun as the type used by ROTC that fires […]
BELEN, NM
Daily Mail

Fears serial killer targeting Muslims has struck AGAIN: Fourth Muslim man is gunned down in Albuquerque as community leaders say 'we fear for the safety of our children and our families'

Albuquerque police said another Muslim man was murdered on Saturday following the murder of three others in New Mexico over the last year as the FBI investigates the possibility of a serial killer on the loose. Albuquerque Police Chief Harold Medina said the murder of the latest victim, who was...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

New medical center opens in southwest Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Cano Health hosted a grand opening for its third location Friday morning. The new medical center, located near Coors and Rio Bravo, focuses on primary care services. Cano Health provides a variety of primary care services, they also specialize in senior care. “Here within our community receiving health care is very difficult. […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque removes abandoned RV after multiple complaints

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Neighbors say they want to know why it took the city of Albuquerque almost a month to deal with an RV abandoned near East San Jose Elementary School. After multiple 311 reports to the city the RV was finally hauled away but not after vandals torched it Wednesday morning. “It really sets […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
Slate

The Most Important Revelation About the Cops Involved in Killing Breonna Taylor

After two years, we have finally seen the most significant step toward anything resembling accountability for the death of Breonna Taylor in March 2020. On Thursday, Merrick Garland announced that the Department of Justice has indicted four of the officers involved with securing and executing the search warrant that ultimately led to Taylor’s death. Even more surprising than the actual indictment, however, were the details it contained about how Louisville cops knowingly made false statements in securing the search warrant and then conspired to cover up their actions once things had gone awry.
UVALDE, TX

