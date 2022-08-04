Cincinnati Bengals training camp: Did the Bengals actually fix their offensive line?

Read on www.profootballnetwork.com
Cincinnati football: Luke Fickell previews Arkansas opener, updates QB competition
Reigning AAC champion and College Football Playoff entrant Cincinnati travels to Arkansas for this season's opener, a seismic matchup for sixth-year head coach Luke Fickell and staff against one of the SEC's half-dozen teams expected to be ranked inside the preseason top 25. The Razorbacks won nine games last season and welcome back KJ Jefferson at quarterback while the Bearcats replace numerous starters after a school-record nine NFL Draft selections.
Takeaways from the Steelers Thursday training camp practice
The Pittsburgh Steelers put the pads back on for Thursday’s training camp practice and the team got a pair of starters back in the fold. Here are five big takeaways from practice. Diontae Johnson gets paid. The biggest news out of practice was that wide receiver Diontae Johnson agreed...
ESPN
Cincinnati Bengals QB Joe Burrow still involved in camp despite being out indefinitely following appendectomy
CINCINNATI -- Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow remains out indefinitely after undergoing an appendectomy at the beginning of training camp. Bengals coach Zac Taylor said he doesn't have a timetable for Burrow's on-field return. "I hate to put a timeline on it," Taylor said Friday. "But he's getting a lot of...
Bengals 7th-round rookie Jeff Gunter starting to turn heads at training camp
The Cincinnati Bengals had pass-rushing help as one of their bigger needs entering this offseason. They added to this organically with the return of Joseph Ossai and also asked budding breakout Zach Carter to replace Larry Ogunjobi’s production in the middle. Anything else might be considered a bonus. And...
Bengals Veteran Carted Off Practice Field During Training Camp
Another Cincinnati Bengals practice is in the books. Unfortunately, Thursday's session didn't end on a positive note when a veteran offensive player was carted off the practice field. Bengals fourth-year tight end Drew Sample was having his left leg looked at following Thursday's practice. It didn't look serious until Sample...
Yardbarker
Why Falcons rookie Desmond Ridder changed No. 9 from Cincinnati
Rookies don’t always get the jersey number they want in the NFL. Veterans will have the last word every time, but sometimes, there is some wiggle room. Players can buy numbers off their teammates if the pair can come to an agreement. And that was Desmond Ridder’s experience with changing his jersey from No. 9, which he wore at Cincinnati, to No. 4 in Atlanta, via Michael Rothstein of ESPN.
Bayou Blitz Podcast: Ep. 3 - Saints Training Camp Week 1 Recap
Bob Rose and Brendan Boylan are joined by John Hendrix and Kyle T. Mosley of the Saints News Network to discuss the New Orleans Saints' opening week of 2022 training camp.
Watch: Bengals rookie Dax Hill covering Ja'Marr Chase in practice
The Cincinnati Bengals were adamant after drafting safety Dax Hill in the first round that he’d get to play all over the secondary. Not only has that been the case at Bengals training camp so far, Hill’s getting a trial by fire of sorts — both by filling in for the absent Jessie Bates during the franchise tag standoff and being asked to line up against the likes of Ja’Marr Chase all over the field.
AFC Notes: Joe Burrow, Bengals, Browns, Ravens
Bengals HC Zac Taylor said that QB Joe Burrow is still day-to-day after undergoing an appendectomy but the quarterback is still helping lead team meetings. “I don’t think that’s necessary for him,” Taylor said, via the team’s official Youtube. “I think he’s been pretty locked in and focused. He’s in the meetings and helping lead some of the meetings — like he was today. So he’s been plenty engaged and I don’t think we need that to stimulate him. He does a pretty good job with that.”
Bengals Practice Quick Hits: Burrow on Field, Hurst Continues to Make Plays as D-Line Dominates
Bengals training camp continued on Thursday
Cincy Jungle
Bengals Training Camp: Thursday recap
The Cincinnati Bengals started the week by adding pads to the practice equation, and you can tell the intensity and urgency is picking up a notch. This week, the team also welcomed refs for the first time in training camp. It may not have been a name that fans were too excited to see though.
49ers don't want Jimmy Garoppolo with Seahawks for Week 2 game?
The San Francisco 49ers have until Aug. 30 at 4 p.m. ET to release or trade veteran quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo. Otherwise, they'll be on the hook for his non-guaranteed $24.2M base salary and $26.9M salary-cap hit for 2022. There is, however, no financial benefit in cutting Garoppolo before that time,...
Former First-Round Pick Reportedly Nearing NFL Return
Former first-round pick John Ross is reportedly nearing a return to the NFL. Ross, who's widely viewed as one of the more disappointing first-round picks in recent memory, is close to recovering from a knee injury he suffered last year. When cleared, Ross - who most recently played for the...
Watch: Bearcats Tour New Football Locker Room
The players were hyped to see the new dressing room.
Watch: UC RBs Coach Darren Paige on Lead Back Traits, Ethan Wright's Position Change, and More
The second-year member of the UC staff gave some insight into what he looks for in a bell-cow running back.
