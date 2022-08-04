ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

The Meaningful Gift Stevie Nicks Gave Christine McVie and How it Relates to a Fleetwood Mac Song

By Grace Turney
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
 2 days ago

Stevie Nicks gave Christine McVie a special gift after the keyboardist rejoined Fleetwood Mac following a 15-year hiatus. Here’s what Nicks gave McVie and how the meaningful present relates to a Fleetwood Mac song.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=232Yvx_0h5J6HIr00
Christine McVie and Stevie Nicks | Lester Cohen/Getty Images

Stevie Nicks gave Christine McVie a gift with a very special meaning

Christine McVie left Fleetwood Mac in 1998, shortly after the band was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame . The singer, songwriter, and keyboardist did not return to the group for 15 years.

McVie has been candid about why she dropped out of the band , citing her flying phobia and panic attacks as the main reasons. “I did have a phobia about flying. And I had the phobia when I left Fleetwood Mac,” she told CBS News (via Express ). “It was a multiple of different reasons that led me to leave.”

But after some time in the country, working with a therapist, and a little help from her former bandmate, drummer Mick Fleetwood , McVie overcame her fear of flying and rejoined the group.

In January 2015, McVie told the New Yorker about the sweet gift Stevie Nicks gave her to celebrate her return to Fleetwood Mac. The present was a silver chain link bracelet with a diamond feather.

“Stevie gave me this chain,” McVie reportedly said while toying with the trinket on her wrist. “It used to have a diamond feather on it. It’s a metaphor, you know. That the chain of the band will never be broken. Not by me, anyways. Not again by me.”

Christine McVie’s bracelet illustrates the Fleetwood Mac song ‘The Chain’

Stevie Nicks’ gift to Christine McVie illustrates one of Fleetwood Mac’s biggest hits from their 1977 album Rumours . Stevie Nicks wrote the lyrics to “The Chain” about her relationship with Lindsey Buckingham as it was falling apart, according to Songfacts .

It is the only Fleetwood Mac song credited to all five members of the band’s 1977 lineup. Although it was originally about the romance between Nicks and Buckingham, over time it came to represent the resilience of the band and the strength of their bond.

They all worked through personal and professional difficulties to keep the band together for many years. “The Chain” was often the opening song Fleetwood Mac performed in concerts.

Stevie Nicks’ ‘greatest treasure’ is a gift from the Fleetwood Mac keyboardist

Christine McVie and Stevie Nicks exchanged other meaningful gifts over the years. In fact, Nicks once revealed that one of her most prized possessions was a present from the keyboardist .

When asked by the New Zealand Harold in 2017 what “old thing” was her “greatest treasure,” Nicks responded, “A spectacular antique diamond ring that Christine McVie gave me in 1997.”

Nicks has also given a specific piece of jewelry to her closest friends. The “Landslide” singer, known for her witchy style of dress, often wears gold moon necklaces , and she has given several of the pendants to others in the music industry. Taylor Swift and the Haim sisters are among the lucky recipients of Nicks’ gold moons.

RELATED: Stevie Nicks Reveals She Stayed With Lindsey Buckingham to Keep Fleetwood Mac Together: ‘It Would Have Blown the Whole Thing’

Read the original article from Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Comments / 0

Related
DoYouRemember?

Why Grace Slick Just Can’t Watch Any Performance Of ‘Fleetwood Mac’

The rock music industry has always been riddled with drama, rivalry, and bad blood among its singers. For some of the stars, conflicts were settled amicably, while for others, feuds lasted for years leading to them not relating with one another again and sharing previously unknown things about each other with the media during interviews. However, in the case of retired singer-songwriter Grace Slick, she believes that rock stars must follow specific rules, especially when performing live or producing music.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Taylor Swift
Person
Christine Mcvie
Person
Mick Fleetwood
Person
Stevie Nicks
Person
Lindsey Buckingham
Decider.com

Some Revelations About Mutt Lange, Shania Twain’s Ex-Husband from ‘Not Just a Girl’ Netflix Documentary

In the 1990s Shania Twain’s career exploded behind the one-two punch of The Woman In Me and Come On Over, albums that effortlessly blended country music tradition and her distinctive singing style with dynamic flashes of pop and rock. And in the producer’s chair for those records was Robert John “Mutt” Lange, who at the time was coming off absolutely huge hits with AC/DC’s Back in Black and Def Leppard’s Pyromania, but it wasn’t just a professional collaboration. “We met, we fell in love, we were engaged, wrote an entire album, all in six months, and got married in that six months as well,” Shania Twain says in an archival clip included in her new Netflix documentary Not Just a Girl.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Diamonds#Cbs News#The New Yorker
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Daily Mail

Elvis star Shonka Dukureh, 44, is found dead by one of her children at her Nashville apartment: Musician was in the middle of recording her first studio album titled 'The Lady Sings the Blues'

Shonka Dukureh, who had a starring role in the recently released Baz Luhrmann biopic Elvis, has died at age 44. The blues singer was found unresponsive by one of her children at their Nashville apartment on Thursday, according to local law enforcement. Metro Nashville Police Department said there is no...
NASHVILLE, TN
Whiskey Riff

38 Years Later, Hank Williams Jr. & All His “Rowdy Friends” May Still Have The Greatest Country Music Video Of All Time

A little throwback to 1984 featuring Hank Williams Jr.? Don’t mind if we do… On August 1st, 38 years ago today, Bocephus was hard at work on the filming of his music video for “All My Rowdy Friends Are Coming Over Tonight,” which stands the test of time as one of the greatest videos ever produced. Directed by John Goodhue the video features the likes of Jr.’s “rowdy friends” including Kris Kristofferson, George Jones, Willie Nelson, Waylon Jennings, Little Jimmy […] The post 38 Years Later, Hank Williams Jr. & All His “Rowdy Friends” May Still Have The Greatest Country Music Video Of All Time first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
NFL
thedigitalfix.com

Clint Eastwood got Dirty Harry because Frank Sinatra hurt his hand

If Clint Eastwood wasn’t already a star by Dirty Harry, the thriller movie would have certainly been the makings of him. As Harry Callahan, Westwood came to define a certain kind of uncouth but dedicated member of the force. It was perfect casting, and he only got it because Frank Sinatra hurt himself.
CELEBRITIES
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Elvis Presley Sang a Righteous Brothers Song to His Friends at Graceland the Night He Died

A famous singer loves Elvis Presley’s version of a Righteous Brothers song. Elvis performed the song shortly before his death. Elvis Presley‘s songs mean different things to different people. For example, a famous singer said the King of Rock ‘n’ Roll‘s cover of a Righteous Brothers song is poignant. Notably, Elvis sang the song to his friends shortly before his death.
MUSIC
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Showbiz Cheat Sheet

153K+
Followers
110K+
Post
57M+
Views
ABOUT

At Showbiz Cheat Sheet, our goal is to delight our 30+ million visitors with all things show business, including the latest entertainment and celebrity news, exclusive interviews, television and movie reviews, and behind-the-scenes content that connects the viewer to the big screen. From guilty pleasure reality shows like the Real Housewives of New York City and Keeping Up with the Kardashians to fan-favorite franchises like Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe to must-watch series like Handmaid’s Tale and Stranger Things, our team covers a range of topics that appeal to movie buffs and binge-watchers alike. In addition to movie and television, we pull back the curtain on our favorite celebrities and royal family members, offering an inside look at their lives behind the lens.

 https://www.cheatsheet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy