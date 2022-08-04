The Meaningful Gift Stevie Nicks Gave Christine McVie and How it Relates to a Fleetwood Mac Song

Stevie Nicks gave Christine McVie a special gift after the keyboardist rejoined Fleetwood Mac following a 15-year hiatus. Here’s what Nicks gave McVie and how the meaningful present relates to a Fleetwood Mac song.

Stevie Nicks gave Christine McVie a gift with a very special meaning

Christine McVie left Fleetwood Mac in 1998, shortly after the band was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame . The singer, songwriter, and keyboardist did not return to the group for 15 years.

McVie has been candid about why she dropped out of the band , citing her flying phobia and panic attacks as the main reasons. “I did have a phobia about flying. And I had the phobia when I left Fleetwood Mac,” she told CBS News (via Express ). “It was a multiple of different reasons that led me to leave.”

But after some time in the country, working with a therapist, and a little help from her former bandmate, drummer Mick Fleetwood , McVie overcame her fear of flying and rejoined the group.

In January 2015, McVie told the New Yorker about the sweet gift Stevie Nicks gave her to celebrate her return to Fleetwood Mac. The present was a silver chain link bracelet with a diamond feather.

“Stevie gave me this chain,” McVie reportedly said while toying with the trinket on her wrist. “It used to have a diamond feather on it. It’s a metaphor, you know. That the chain of the band will never be broken. Not by me, anyways. Not again by me.”

Christine McVie’s bracelet illustrates the Fleetwood Mac song ‘The Chain’

Stevie Nicks’ gift to Christine McVie illustrates one of Fleetwood Mac’s biggest hits from their 1977 album Rumours . Stevie Nicks wrote the lyrics to “The Chain” about her relationship with Lindsey Buckingham as it was falling apart, according to Songfacts .

It is the only Fleetwood Mac song credited to all five members of the band’s 1977 lineup. Although it was originally about the romance between Nicks and Buckingham, over time it came to represent the resilience of the band and the strength of their bond.

They all worked through personal and professional difficulties to keep the band together for many years. “The Chain” was often the opening song Fleetwood Mac performed in concerts.

Stevie Nicks’ ‘greatest treasure’ is a gift from the Fleetwood Mac keyboardist

Christine McVie and Stevie Nicks exchanged other meaningful gifts over the years. In fact, Nicks once revealed that one of her most prized possessions was a present from the keyboardist .

When asked by the New Zealand Harold in 2017 what “old thing” was her “greatest treasure,” Nicks responded, “A spectacular antique diamond ring that Christine McVie gave me in 1997.”

Nicks has also given a specific piece of jewelry to her closest friends. The “Landslide” singer, known for her witchy style of dress, often wears gold moon necklaces , and she has given several of the pendants to others in the music industry. Taylor Swift and the Haim sisters are among the lucky recipients of Nicks’ gold moons.

