Keke Palmer's Dress Takes the Thigh Slit to a New, Embellished Extreme
Keke Palmer's press-tour style streak continues. The actor turned heads in a black strapless gown at the Berlin premiere of her film "Nope" on July 26. Her dress featured a prominent thigh slit that revealed the entire length of her left leg and was embellished with mirrored plexiglass pieces arranged to resemble a tire track. She kept her accessories relatively low-key, finishing her look with jeweled ankle-strap sandals, diamond earrings, white eyeliner, and waist-length box braids.
Sarah Jessica Parker’s Favorite Sneakers Are Now Available at Nordstrom: Shop the Celeb-Loved Allbirds Styles
We might know and love Carrie Bradshaw's eclectic style and penchant for Manolo's, but the woman who brought her to life has an equally fabulous taste in fashion. Whether she's on the best or worst dressed list, we can always expect Sarah Jessica Parker to show out in a cool statement coat, ornate couture gown, and fascinating headpiece that only she can pull off. For the days when she's not dressed up for the red carpet, the actress and producer loves to hit the streets of NYC in style and comfort with a pair of Allbirds sneakers, now available at Nordstrom.
The Anti-Trend Sandals Every Insider Is Wearing This Summer
For summer, we’re seeing major shoe trends from bold shades to fisherman sandals to edgy knee-high boots like the Balenciaga Cagoles on the rise. Time will tell how long these trends remain cool in fashion, but if you’re interested in investing in anti-trend shoes that you can bet on being stylish for years and years to come, look to minimalistic sandals. A style all the fashion people are wearing this summer, strappy sandals are minimalistic, sleek, and cool—all while being on-trend without overly trendy.
J.Lo's Ballet Flats Are About to Take Fall Style by Storm — Shop Our Favorite Lookalikes Starting at $20
Click here to read the full article. There’s only one celeb who’s been doing the most when it comes to providing the perfect fashion inspo. Jennifer Lopez is currently on her Paris honeymoon with Ben Affleck and their kids, and with every new snapshot we see of the Hustlers actress comes a new tab we’re opening on our desktop to find the perfect dupe or lookalike dress, accessory, (and now) shoe. Lopez’s latest footwear choice is a pair of ballet flats that are sure to be the must-have item this fall, and you can buy designer flats and affordable styles...
Gwen Stefani Dances in ‘Light My Fire’ Video in Fishnet Stockings, Lace-Up Dress & Hidden Heels in
Gwen Stefani took the chance to dance with Shenseea and Sean Paul in the latter’s latest music video, “Light My Fire.”. For the occasion, the “Hollaback Girl” singer danced in a black long-sleeved fishnet top layered over a yellow and green minidress. The strapless piece included a front bodice laced up with black ties, creating a sleek cutout silhouette. Adding to her outfit’s allure was a set of thigh-high black fishnet stockings, as well as layered gold rings, bracelets and necklaces — plus a set of hoop earrings.
Selena Gomez Declares 'Real Stomachs Are Coming Back' in Body Positivity Video
Selena Gomez is all about her vacation body! In a recent post on TikTok, the Only Murders In the Building star lip-syncs a body positive message from Tasha K. “I ain’t sucking sh*t in, real stomachs is coming the f*ck back, OK,” Gomez recites as she pats her tummy while lounging on a boat wearing a blue one-piece swimsuit with orange floral prints by La'Mariette.
The 10 best padded sandals of the season
We first met to the puffy, padded sandals after a year of exclusively rotating between our slippers and our socks. This year, designers turned it up a notch and went bigger (and better, if you ask us). Brands like Louis Vuitton and Alexander McQueen who have introduced us to the...
Heidi Gardner Pops in Daring Keyhole Dress & Boots With Aaron Donald on ESPY Awards 2022 Red Carpet
Click here to read the full article. Heidi Gardner gave her quirky style a slick twist for the 2022 ESPYS Awards. Hitting the Dolby Theatre’s red carpet with Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald, Gardner posed in a striped Moschino dress. The “Saturday Night Live” star’s halter-neck style featured a black and pink linear print, as well as collared halter-neck silhouette with a keyhole bodice cutout and black leather buckled belt. Completing Gardner’s Shea Daspin-styled ensemble was a rounded black leather bag and sparkly drop earrings. Donald also popped on the red carpet in a khaki green button-down and matching pants, cuffed...
Jennifer Lopez embraces affordable summer dressing on her honeymoon
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are currently enjoying their honeymoon, a week after tying the knot in Las Vegas. Over the past seven days, the couple has been pictured looking loved up in Paris, where Lopez has been embracing a typically glamorous wardrobe, but that does not mean that she has only been wearing high-end designer pieces. In fact, the musician has been spotted in two affordable summer dresses.
Selena Gomez Embraces Fans in Yellow Dress and Strappy Heels When Leaving London Hotel
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Selena Gomez was a sight for the crowd after leaving her hotel in London on Tuesday. The yellow look was inspired by the ’60s as the sleeves of...
The 25 Best Wide-Leg Pants to Wear This Summer and Beyond, From Denim to Luxe Trousers
Whether you call them puddle pants, culottes or palazzo pants, baggier bottoms are shaping up to be one of the most popular pandemic-influenced fashion trends. Roomy sweatpants and loungewear have left us wanting to stay comfy beyond working from home, which is why wide-leg pants are likely to be mainstays on the red carpet, in offices and on the stylish streets for some time. Winona Ryder wore an oversized three-piece suit that included wide-leg black trousers at the premiere for Stranger Things season four, while Jennifer Lawrence recently stepped out in New York’s West Village wearing baggy denim by The Row. Bridgerton...
Zoey Deutch Gives Glittering Gown a Refined Twist With Lace & Bow Platform Sandals
Click here to read the full article. Zoey Deutch proved yet again that fashion risks are necessary. Case in point: her latest look. The “Vampire Diaries” star looked uber-chic while out in New York City today. Deutch was all smiles as she made her way out of black vehicle in the Big Apple. She wore a sparkling cream ankle-length gown. The shimmery silhouette featured a white lace overlay at the top and a black bow at the center. To place more emphasis on her look, she kept her accessories minimal and only added small gold hoop earrings. “The Outfit” actress styled her...
Sydney Sweeney's Hair Files - Every One Of The 'Euphoria' Star's Hairstyles
Whether you're a Euphoria obsessive (like us), a White Lotus watcher or simply just a Sydney Sweeney fan girl, there's no denying that the 24-year-old actor is swiftly becoming a style icon for a new generation. Bedazzled Miu Miu mini skirts, Tory Burch Met Gala gowns and elbow length prom gloves aside, it's Sweeney's chameleon-esque ability to work every hairstyle that we're taking note of.
Dua Lipa's Sweetheart Bustier Is the Date-Night Inspiration We Need
Sometimes — well, honestly, most of the time — Dua Lipa's outfits aren't something that many people can recreate (unless they've got access to Blumarine's latest and greatest or a direct line to Donatella Versace, that is). But the superstar singer's latest Instagram photo dump offers up a few fashion tips that just about anyone can incorporate into their daily lives and it doesn't take an entire popstar-approved wardrobe.
Fran Drescher Boosts Swirling D&G Bralette Dress With White-Hot Heels for ‘Uncoupled’ Premiere
Click here to read the full article. Fran Drescher took a bold step forward at the “Uncoupled” premiere in New York City on Tuesday night. Arriving at Paris Theater, the “Nanny” actress posed with Peter Marc Jacobson in a printed outfit by Dolce and Gabbana. Her ensemble featured white trousers and a matching plunging bralette, featuring a swirling blue print with a grid layer to mimic mosaic tiles. Layered atop the set was a matching cardigan. Drescher accessorized simply, pairing her look with a delicate pendant necklace and a quilted white leather shoulder bag. Drescher completed her ensemble with a set of...
The TikTok-Favorite Aerie Crossover Leggings Are On Sale for 30% Off Right Now
One of our favorite activewear and loungewear brands is having a sale you don't want to miss. American Eagle's Aerie put its viral Crossover Legging on sale for 30% off. The legging with a criss-cross, ultra-flattering waist has been a hot item on TikTok and the collection was updated with a flare legging recently.
Emily Ratajkowski Ditched Her Usual Mom Uniform For This Comfortable Look
If you’re a fan of Emily Ratajkowski, you’re likely familiar with her public appearances around New York City. She’s typically walking her pup Colombo or pushing her son Sly in a stroller, all while wearing cute bodycon mini dresses or crop tops with pants. For the model, these moments where she strolls around the neighborhood are an opportunity for her to showcase her personal style and provide her fans with easy-to-wear outfit ideas. Her usual formula is relatively simple: slip into a form-fitting dress and chunky sneakers. But in an unexpected twist, Ratajkowski wore sweatpants for her afternoon walk with her son on August 2, confirming that loungewear can, in fact, be fashionable and flattering when styled properly.
Why Jane Fonda Says She's 'Not Proud' of Having a Facelift
Jane Fonda has been a fitness enthusiast for decades, but even she once took a drastic measure to try and maintain her youthfulness. The 84-year-old icon speaks to Vogue in a new interview about trying to end the stigma around aging and revealed she had a plastic surgery procedure that she isn't proud of.
Jennifer Lopez Is the Epitome of Elegance in a Floral Minidress
Jennifer Lopez has stepped out in yet another summery ensemble during her European holiday. Spotted strolling around Capri, Italy, yesterday, J.Lo looked elegant in a light blue minidress with a bold red floral print from Dolce & Gabbana. The poplin dress featured a square neckline, tie-detail straps, and a breezy skirt. She styled the look with a pair of sky-high Gucci espadrille wedges, tinted Chloé sunglasses, and an Hermès wicker bag.
Woody Harrelson Reacts to Look-Alike Baby With Hilarious Poem
Woody Harrelson is reacting to the viral photo of a baby with an uncanny resemblance to him, with a poem that's a serious dose of cuteness overload. The 61-year-old actor took to Instagram and posted the side-by-side photo showing 9-month-old Cora and the actor. It's quite the spitting image. Cora's mother, Dani Grier Mulvenna, posted the photo on Twitter, and it quickly gained more than 400,000 likes.
