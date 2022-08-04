ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Immigration

Scottish activist has her passport seized in Sri Lanka after wading into the political fall out from the country's economic crisis on social media

By Stewart Carr For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 5 days ago

A Scottish woman living in Sri Lanka who been vocal in her support for activists criticising the country's economic crisis has found herself stranded after authorities seized her passport.

Kayleigh Fraser, from St Andrews, Fife, said six immigration officers turned up at her door on Tuesday claiming she had violated her visa conditions.

The 34-year-old said they demanded to have her passport 'otherwise they would put me in handcuffs'.

Ms Fraser said she was then told to wait for seven days for 'an investigation' to be carried out before she could retrieve her documentation.

The day before, she said she received 'a panicked' phone call from an employee at the company which issued her visa telling her to leave the country immediately because authorities were investigating her.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gkEzn_0h5J57Wd00
Kayleigh Fraser, 34, from St Andrews, Fife, said six immigration officers turned up at her door in Sri Lanka on Tuesday claiming she had violated her visa conditions

The Scottish citizen has been vocal on social media about ongoing protests in Colombo which, since Ranil Wickremesinghe took charge on 21 July, have been handled with 'intimidation, surveillance and arbitrary arrests of demonstrators, civil society activists, lawyers and journalists', according to Human Rights Watch.

Ms Fraser said: 'They accosted me in the street and were outside my house for about 40 minutes, but they couldn't even tell me what I had done wrong.

'They kept saying I had violated the terms of my visa, but they didn't even know what visa I was on until they finally got hold of my passport.

'I didn't feel safe.'

Ms Fraser video-recorded her interaction with the officials after she claimed two of them tried to barge into her home to get her passport.

She can be heard telling them she feels like she is being harassed for drawing attention to the ongoing issues faced by the Sri Lankan public, such as inflation and fuel shortages.

Since posting the video on her social media pages, Ms Fraser said activist lawyer Nagananda Kodituwakku, general secretary of the Vinivida Foundation, has been in touch with her to help her case.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QWJZm_0h5J57Wd00
Ms Fraser (pictured in centre) has been vocal on social media about ongoing protests in Colombo which, since Ranil Wickremesinghe took charge on July 21, have been handled with 'intimidation, surveillance and arbitrary arrests of demonstrators

She said the pair are due to meet with officials at the country's immigration and emigration department on Monday to hopefully retrieve her passport.

Wickremesinghe renewed the country's state of emergency when he took power at the end of last month, which he reportedly said was 'in the interest of public security'.

A state of emergency allows troops to arrest and detain suspects, and the president to make regulations overriding existing laws to deal with any unrest.

Ms Fraser said in the past two weeks, she believes between 40 and 50 people have been arrested, with about 10 being detained yesterday alone.

'When they threatened to handcuff me it was quite frightening because under emergency law, they can really do anything,' she said.

Continuing to make her voice heard about the ongoing protests, Ms Fraser added: 'What is happening to these people is absolutely appalling.

'There hasn't been enough attention on the suffering that they are going through.

'The government is using tear gas on peaceful activists, it's horrific.

'Social media has been powerful at helping keep the people here as safe as they can be by showing more about what's going on.'

Aberdeen-based, Labour councillor Deena Tissera said she is working with MSP Foysol Choudhury and the Scottish Government to make an inquiry to the Sri Lankan government to ensure Ms Fraser's safety and that her human rights are protected.

'Kayleigh has been getting calls asking her to immediately leave the country because her life could be in danger,' Ms Tissera said.

'She is a social media activist shedding light on the protests, state of emergency, and human right violations in Sri Lanka.

'Her British passport has been forcefully seized by Sri Lankan authorities with no given reason.'

The Sir Lankan immigration authorities have been contacted for comment.

Comments / 33

Jennifer Maitland
3d ago

I think she is looking for self attention. I'm also Scottish but have sense enough to not interfere with other countries politics.

Reply
22
Jennifer Maitland
3d ago

it's not your country so either keep quiet or move, don't complain if you are arrested as you are a guest in their country.

Reply
15
Bare Shelf Biden
3d ago

Yet again, a foreigner going into a country thinking they can promote their beliefs on that countries culture. Foreigners need to learn to stay in their lane.

Reply
8
Related
Daily Mail

We're one slip from Armageddon, but China has the most to risk as untold millions in the country could face unemployment, poverty and worse, writes CHARLES PARTON

The eruption of war between China and Taiwan would be a global catastrophe on a scale far greater than the Ukraine crisis. Yet again Chinese military jets invaded Taiwanese airspace this week, this time following American politician Nancy Pelosi’s provocative visit to the sovereign island off the Communist mainland.
POLITICS
IFLScience

China Will No Longer Be The Most Populated Country By 2023, Finds UN Report

India will take the crown of the world’s most populated country away from China by 2023, according to a new United Nations (UN) report titled World Population Prospects 2022. Released in time for World Population Day, the UN report predicts that 15 November 2022 will be the day that...
WORLD
Daily Mail

Indigenous senator says Australia is now 'saturated' by welcome to country ceremonies - after donning traditional headdress for maiden speech slamming 'handouts' thrown at Aboriginals

New Aboriginal senator Jacinta Price has slammed welcome to country ceremonies for being token gestures and 'throwaway lines' - and backed Pauline Hanson after her walkout from the Senate on Wednesday. The One Nation leader stormed out as Senate President Sue Lines acknowledged the Indigenous comunity at the opening of...
SENATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ranil Wickremesinghe
Daily Mail

'The biggest war the world has seen': Military expert lays out what Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan could mean for Australia as Carrie Bickmore questions China's 'empty threats'

'All bets are off' for Australia if the US gets involved in tensions between China and Taiwan, one of the country's leading security experts has warned. American House Speaker Nancy Pelosi made a historic visit to Taiwan this week to mark the island's highest level US diplomatic visit in 25 years - a move which sparked outrage in Beijing and even threats of military action.
WORLD
Daily Mail

'We are practically penniless': Scottish family are left with nothing and returning to the UK homeless as they face being thrown out of Australia after a decade because firm sponsoring their visa went bust

A despairing Scottish father whose family is being kicked out of Australia - despite living and working there for more than ten years - says he faces returning to the UK 'practically penniless' and essentially homeless. Electrical expert Mark Green, 44, was headhunted for his specialist solar installation skills in...
HOMELESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economic Crisis#Government Of Sri Lanka#Scottish Government#Passport
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Immigration
Country
Sri Lanka
Daily Mail

Putin sends up two supersonic White Swan nuclear bombers over the ocean north of NATO-applicants Finland and Sweden as he arrives in Iran seeking anti-Western alliance

Warmongering Russian president Vladimir Putin has sent two supersonic Tu-160 nuclear missile bombers soaring over the Barents Sea north of Norway, Finland and Sweden in yet another show of force. Putin and other Russian officials on several occasions warned Finland and Sweden, who had long been militarily neutral until their...
MILITARY
Daily Beast

U.S. to Enrage Kim Jong Un With Assassination Dry Run

SEOUL—The U.S and South Korea are about to play war games again, and this time they’re going for the jugular. For their first joint military exercises in five years, the Americans and South Koreans will polish up what military people here call the “kill chain” in which they target the North’s missile and nuclear sites plus bases needed to supply, refuel, and rearm them.
MILITARY
Daily Mail

Russia is mocked over video boasting of 'beautiful women, cheap energy, no cancel culture and an economy that can withstand sanctions' in bid to get people to move there

Russia has been mocked over a bizarre promotional video intended to encourage emigration to the pariah state entitled 'Time to Move to Russia'. With a gravelly voiceover that sounds comedic and a monotonous listing of national qualities that feels satirical, it has baffled viewers as to whether it is a parody or actually serious.
ENTERTAINMENT
Daily Mail

Ancient treasures emerge from sinking reservoir in heatwave: Rocks that were intentionally marked by prehistoric Britons up to 6,000 years ago are found as water level drops

Low water levels brought on by the hot weather have uncovered prehistoric treasures in a reservoir in Cornwall. Features known as cup-marked stones - made intentionally by ancient Britons - were re-discovered this month at Stithians Reservoir near Falmouth. The mysterious markings are believed to date from at least the...
ENVIRONMENT
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

529K+
Followers
55K+
Post
239M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy