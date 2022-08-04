CMU’s Jim McElwain and Lew Nichols Talk on the Upcoming Season
MT. PLEASANT — Central Michigan University football head coach Jim McElwain and running back Lew Nichols sat down on Wednesday and touched on one of the major factors to this upcoming season: the running back room.
“Sweet Lew coming back and choosing to come back, it just speaks to who he is,” said McElwain.
Nichols has been a standout player for CMU, finishing his freshman season as the MAC Freshman Player of the Year and leading the nation in carries (341) as a sophomore.
Nichols spoke on how he plans to be the best role model for his team.
“I believe I am the type of guy to lead by example,” said Nichols. “Now I have to fill the role of being a vocal leader, being that guy that just gets guys going.”
The first game of the season is on Thursday Sept. 1 on the road against Oklahoma State.
Comments / 0