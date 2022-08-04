ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Pleasant, MI

CMU’s Jim McElwain and Lew Nichols Talk on the Upcoming Season

By Danielle King
MISportsNow
MISportsNow
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xukAR_0h5J45iy00

MT. PLEASANT — Central Michigan University football head coach Jim McElwain and running back Lew Nichols sat down on Wednesday and touched on one of the major factors to this upcoming season: the running back room.

“Sweet Lew coming back and choosing to come back, it just speaks to who he is,” said McElwain.

Nichols has been a standout player for CMU, finishing his freshman season as the MAC Freshman Player of the Year and leading the nation in carries (341) as a sophomore.

Nichols spoke on how he plans to be the best role model for his team.

“I believe I am the type of guy to lead by example,” said Nichols. “Now I have to fill the role of being a vocal leader, being that guy that just gets guys going.”

The first game of the season is on Thursday Sept. 1 on the road against Oklahoma State.

Comments / 0

Related
MISportsNow

High School Practices Begin Monday for Fall Sports

The fall high school sports season starts on Monday when practices begin. Athletes will take the field for games they’ve spent all summer preparing for in just a few short weeks. In addition to the athletes — coaches, officials and athletic directors have been busy preparing to make sure...
BIG RAPIDS, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mount Pleasant, MI
Football
Local
Michigan Football
Local
Michigan College Sports
Mount Pleasant, MI
Sports
Local
Michigan Sports
Mount Pleasant, MI
College Sports
City
Mount Pleasant, MI
MISportsNow

Up North Cork Dorks Fall Short Against Rivets

TRAVERSE CITY – The Traverse City Pit Spitters rebranded themselves as the Up North Cork Dorks for one night only on Friday night but fell to the Rockford Rivets 5-4. The ‘Cork Dorks Night’ was meant as a tribute to the 40+ wineries along Michigan’s wine coast. Cork dork is an affectionate term for a wine enthusiast.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
MLive.com

Rockford football opens versus opponent it hasn’t played in 37 years

Take a quick look at the Rockford football team’s 2022 schedule and an unfamiliar opponent is found at the top of the list. The Rams will open Aug. 26 at home against East Grand Rapids, and it has been nearly four decades since the two squads have clashed. It will mark the first time since 1985 that they have played, and the game is bringing added excitement to the season’s start.
ROCKFORD, MI
fentoninprint.com

Photo of the Day: August 5, 2022

Getting ready to kick the ball down field, freshman Elena Kinsman kicks the ball to a teammate. On May 9, the JV girls played Frankenmuth, lost 0-2.
FRANKENMUTH, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jim Mcelwain
MLive.com

Michigan's Best Local Eats: The Country Chef Restaurant in Clio

Michigan’s Best Local Eats: The Country Chef restaurant in Clio. A Famous Greek Salad is served with mixed greens, feta cheese, tomato, cucumber, onion, Kalamata olives, beets and pepperoncini pepper in a greek dressing at The Country Chef Restaurant in Clio on Wednesday, August 3, 2022. 5 / 15.
CLIO, MI
Morning Sun

Journey bringing ‘Freedom’ to Mt. Pleasant

Classic rock hitmakers Journey will bring its Freedom Tour to Soaring Eagle Casino at 8 p.m. Friday, August 5, along with special guest Mac Saturn. The diamond-selling Rock & Roll Hall of Famers will perform their catalog of global chart-topping hits, including “Don’t Stop Believin’,” “Any Way You Want It,” “Faithfully,” “Lights” and more.
MOUNT PLEASANT, MI
MetroTimes

Michigan’s first Dick’s Last Resort restaurant is coming to Saginaw

If you’re in the mood to be insulted and berated by waiters, the latest chain restaurant coming to Michigan may be for you. We don’t know why you’d be in the mood for those things, but that’s what Dick’s Last Resort will be serving up at its new location in Saginaw. The restaurant will open at 8845 Gratiot Ave. on Aug. 8, and is Dick’s first Michigan outpost.
SAGINAW, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cmu#Oklahoma State#American Football#College Football#Mt#Mac
99.1 WFMK

The Sugar Factory Ruins of Bay City, Michigan

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. When Michigan’s lumber trade began taking a nosedive in the late 1800s, what were we supposed to do for income? The Upper Peninsula had mining but what about in the lower half of the mitten?
BAY CITY, MI
WILX-TV

Divers take rare look inside Lake Michigan shipwreck

MUSKEGON, Mich. (WILX) - There are more than 6,000 shipwrecks in the Great Lakes, some dating back hundreds of years. The SS John V. Moran, a wooden steamship built in Bay City, sank Feb. 9, 1899 in Lake Michigan. She was traveling to Milwaukee from Muskegon when winter storms sealed her fate.
MUSKEGON, MI
WOOD

Funnel Clouds Thursday PM

The pictures of funnel clouds above and below were tweeted out by the Grand Rapids National Weather Service Thursday afternoon. They said: “Funnel clouds have been observed in Gratiot and Clinton Counties this afternoon and evening. Here’s one that was seen near Perrinton in Gratiot County around 3:30 pm on August 4th. We do not expect these to reach the ground or do any damage.”
CLINTON COUNTY, MI
The Flint Journal

Michigan State Police trooper shoots armed man outside Owosso bar

OWOSSO, MI — An Owosso man is hospitalized after being shot by police while he was allegedly armed with a gun of his own. About 11:35 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 4, troopers responded to The Avenue Bar & Grill, 311 W. Corunna Ave., for reports of a man banging on the door with a gun. A lone female bartender was in the process of closing the bar for the night, and there were no customers inside.
OWOSSO, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
abc12.com

Michigan State Police shoot man allegedly armed with gun in Owosso

OWOSSO, Mich. (WJRT) - An Owosso man was injured in a shooting with Michigan State Police outside a business late Thursday. Michigan State Police say troopers and the Owosso Police Department responded to The Avenue Bar & Grill at 311 W. Corunna Ave. around 11:35 p.m. to investigate reports of a man with a gun banging on the door.
OWOSSO, MI
MISportsNow

MISportsNow

Traverse City, MI
906
Followers
2K+
Post
65K+
Views
ABOUT

MISportsNow is Northern Michigan’s home for exclusive coverage of high school and college athletics. Featuring original video, stories and photo galleries as well as scores and schedules, MISportsNow.com is Northern Michigan’s go-to spot for up-to-date coverage of more than 100 high schools – from Isabella County to the Eastern U.P. MISportsNow gives fans and student-athletes the unique opportunity to interact with the 9&10 News and Local 32 sports team by sharing video, photos and story ideas.

 https://www.misportsnow.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy