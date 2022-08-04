Women’s Tour de France revival is reminder that ‘the fight for equality is far from over’

Read on onherturf.nbcsports.com
NBC Sports
World records in focus at post-track and field worlds Diamond League; TV, stream info
A bevy of gold medalists from the recent world track and field championships return to the sport’s premier circuit, the Diamond League, for a meet in Silesia, Poland, on Saturday, live at 10 a.m. ET on CNBC and Peacock. The sprints are the showcase. In the women’s 200m, world...
NBC Sports
Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce runs world’s fastest 100m this year
Jamaican Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce followed her unprecedented fifth world championship in the 100m by running the world’s fastest time this year at a Diamond League meet in Poland on Saturday. Fraser-Pryce, a 35-year-old mom, clocked 10.66 seconds, one hundredth faster than she ran to win the world title in Oregon...
World Triathlon to continue to allow transgender women to race under tougher eligibility rules
World Triathlon has announced it will allow transgender women to continue to race in the female category, though they will face tougher eligibility rules. The triathlon governing body has taken a less strict stance than that of swimming while simultaneously announcing a set of new eligibility rules. Transgender women will...
BBC
Commonwealth Games: Either George Miller of Scotland or Wales' Gordon Llewellyn will become the oldest gold medallist at the age of 75
Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV with extra streams on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport mobile app; Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live and Sports Extra; live text and clips online. The Commonwealth Games will crown a new oldest gold medallist on Friday when Scotland...
BBC
Original Lioness: 'It would be nice to have an FA cap'
A woman who played in the first official women's international football match in England says it "would be nice" to have an FA cap. As the Lionesses have been celebrating their Euro 2022 triumph, the original England Ladies have been reflecting on their experiences more than 40 years ago. Pat...
The Verge
Spain bans setting the AC below 27 degrees Celsius
As Europe grapples with a scorching summer and skyrocketing energy prices, Spain has become the latest government to tell its citizens to turn down the AC. A decree published on Tuesday morning in the official state gazette and scheduled to go into effect next week mandates that air conditioning in public places be set at or above 27 degrees Celsius (about 80 degrees Fahrenheit) and that doors of those buildings remain closed to save energy.
