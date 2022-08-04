JA of Columbus Crown Club decorated school sidewalks

Read on www.wcbi.com
Trio of Mississippi State Bulldogs drafted on Day 3 of 2022 MLB DraftCollin WilmesMississippi State, MS
Mississippi State pitcher Landon Sims, catcher Logan Tanner selected on Day 1 of 2022 MLB DraftCollin WilmesStarkville, MS
Mississippi State pitcher Preston Johnson, outfielder Brad Cumbest selected on Day 2 of 2022 MLB DraftCollin WilmesLos Angeles, CA
wtva.com
First day of classes at Tupelo High School was a historic one
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Thursday was a historic day for Tupelo High School. Dr. Melissa Thomas is the first Black person to lead the school; she's also the first woman. “I am thankful to be in Tupelo where it’s not about my gender, it’s not about my race, but it’s about work ethic,” she said. “They hire based on qualifications and skills. So, I’m thankful to be in a district that sees that.”
Police find burglar in ceiling of Mississippi laundromat
TUPELO, Miss. — Police responding to a possible burglary call early Wednesday morning found a burglar hiding in the ceiling. Tupelo police responded to the West Main Laundry near Crosstown at 4:30 a.m. Aug. 3. As officers searched the building, they found a man hiding in the ceiling panels above the locked security closet. The man was arrested without incident. It was later determined that he had a warrant from the Mississippi department of Corrections.
wcbi.com
Artesia Day 2022 is here and people are thrilled
ARTESIA, Miss. (WCBI)- It’s one of the oldest small town festivals in the area. The Artesia Day Festival kicked off Thursday night and continues throughout the weekend. People are excited to be back in the small town for the festivities they’ve grown to love more and more over the years.
wcbi.com
Luxapalila Park will be closed beginning Monday
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A Columbus park is being closed to the public. Luxapalila Park will be closed beginning Monday. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Tennessee-Tombigbee Waterway made the announcement on social media Friday. It is the policy of the Corps of Engineers to close leased recreation areas...
wtva.com
Lowndes County arrest made for July murder
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - A murder arrest has been made for the July death of Willie Dickerson in Lowndes County. According to a news release from Lowndes County Sheriff Eddie Hawkins, Freddie Williams was arrested late Wednesday night, Aug. 3. The sheriff said Williams fled from deputies and crashed on...
Starkville Daily News
Local acupuncturist is the only one in Mississippi who can treat Alpha-Gal
Anyone with Alpha-Gal Syndrome knows how all-consuming it can be. For every one of us who doesn’t have this life-threatening allergy, there is at least one person in our circle of acquaintances, and probably more, who does, especially here in the South. Luckily, local acupuncturist Clare O’Nan of Starkville...
wcbi.com
Columbus Lowndes Chamber of Commerce celebrates educators
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Educators are Essential – that was the message today from the Columbus Lowndes Chamber of Commerce. The Chamber welcomed back teachers and school staff with a pep rally before they get down to the serious business of the 2022 – 2023 school year.
wtva.com
Four cars with fake VINs recovered in Tupelo
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Four vehicles, all found with fake VINs, have been recovered, according to a Tupelo Police Department news release. Three vehicles were Dodge Charger Hell Cats, which are high-performance cars that can retail for more than $100,000. One was a Dodge Challenger. The gray car was recovered...
Commercial Dispatch
Man sentenced to serve 10 years for robbing Renasant Bank
STARKVILLE — A Starkville man has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for robbing the Renasant Bank on East Lampkin Street in September 2021. Laquavis Collier, 32, decided to enter a guilty plea to a robbery charge as jury selection was underway for trial this week in Oktibbeha County Circuit Court, Assistant District Attorney Trina Davidson-Brooks said. Judge Jim Kitchens sentenced him to 15 years total, with five of them suspended.
Some Mississippi residents can get up to $3,500 for safe rooms
Residents in eight Mississippi counties can get up to $3,500 to build safe rooms as part of a pilot program. A safe room, also known as a storm shelter, must be built to withstand 250 mph-winds and, if in a flood plain, must be built above ground, state officials said.
wcbi.com
Better you, better school, better community Pickens County
PICKENS, Ala. (WCBI) – As students are wrapping up their summer break, the Pickens County School district are preparing their students and parents with resources and wisdom. This Back to School Rally began at the Pickens County High School Auditorium where the Lutzie 43 Foundation offered some wisdom. After...
Back-to-Back: Mississippi Match 5 jackpots hit by 2 players
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – After 17 drawings with no jackpot winners, the Mississippi Match 5 had two jackpot winners in a row. A player from Yalobusha County matched all five numbers from the Saturday, July 30 drawing. The jackpot reached reached $431,749. The numbers drawn were 6-8-11-14-17, and the winning ticket was purchased from Sprint […]
wcbi.com
A Tupelo man is charged with possession of cocaine and marijuana
TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI)- A Tupelo man is charged with possession of cocaine and marijuana with intent to distribute. Tupelo officers conducted a misdemeanor traffic stop on a 2008 GMC Yukon on McCullough Boulevard at Coley Road. 48-year-old Terry Allen Montgomery ran from his vehicle but was quickly apprehended and arrested.
wtva.com
Murder arrest made for 2021 death of toddler in Pontotoc County
PONTOTOC, Miss. (WTVA) - An arrest has been made in connection with the death of a 2-year-old in 2021. Pontotoc County Sheriff Leo Mask said Justin Atkins, 33, of Reform, Alabama, is charged with the murder of Layton Nabors. The toddler died on March 19, 2021. Autopsy results showed the...
wcbi.com
Monroe Co. NAACP meets with Chickasaw Co. Sheriff regarding complaints against deputy
MONROE AND CHICKASAW COUNTIES, MISS. (WCBI) – The Monroe County Chapter of the NAACP met with the Chickasaw County Sheriff today after the civil rights group filed two complaints about the alleged conduct of a deputy. The complaints were filed on behalf of two women, Doris Lipsey, and Jennifer...
wcbi.com
Ms center for reentry helps former incarcerated people adjust to society
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI)- Adjusting to life outside of prison can be a big challenge for people who’ve been incarcerated. State leaders are discussing way to help them transition back into society. A conference in Starkville focused finding to help people after they served their time. Some of the most...
wcbi.com
HSFT Stop #41: Victory Christian
Columbus, MS (WCBI)- Chris Hamm had been Victory Christian’s head coach since the program’s inception in 1995. He decided to step back, and longtime assistant Andrew Pace was next in line to take over. “Been doing it long enough, these guys are like kids to me I enjoy...
The Daily South
10 Best Things to Do in Tupelo, Mississippi
In the northeast corner of Mississippi lies Tupelo, a dynamic town of 38,000 residents that's best known for its most famous native son: Elvis Presley. The King was born there decades ago, but thousands still flock here annually to experience the community that raised him (including the Elvis Festival, which takes place every June). There are many ways to experience spots he frequented growing up, but that's not the only reason to come to Tupelo. With outstanding Southern cuisine, a diverse coffee scene, a beautiful downtown, and a trendy boutique hotel within walking distance of it all, Tupelo is a must-visit destination. Check out these 10 things to add to your list when planning a trip to Tupelo.
wcbi.com
HSFT Stop #40 — Columbus Christian Rams
Columbus, Miss (WCBI) — Columbus Christian Academy has had a revolving door at the head coach position but Jeremy Brock wants to put a stop to that and create a winning environment. “I’m really trying to change the culture around here because something we’ve talked about, you can talk...
Two people stabbed at Tuscaloosa apartment complex
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) – Two people have been stabbed at a Tuscaloosa apartment complex near the University of Alabama campus Friday evening. Tuscaloosa Police Department spokesperson Stephanie Taylor says officers responded to calls of a stabbing at the Shamrock Downs Apartments on Ninth Street at 7:32 p.m. Two male victims were transported to DCH Hospital, […]
