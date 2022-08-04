White House: Biden to Remain in Isolation Until He Tests Negative for COVID

Read on www.usnews.com
Here's who would take over if Joe Biden can't perform his duties as president
Joe Biden tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday morning. He has "very mild" symptoms. The White House says he will "continue to work in isolation until he tests negative." A long list of people are in line to take over if he can't perform his duties, beginning with VP Kamala Harris.
White House deems Harris a 'close contact' of COVID-positive Biden
The White House has deemed Vice President Kamala Harris a close contact of President Joe Biden following his positive COVID-19 test Thursday.
Sean Hannity: Anyone with a pulse can see that Joe Biden is physically and mentally just gone
Sean Hannity discussed how Biden's "naive" policies have caused immense destruction both abroad and at home on "Hannity." SEAN HANNITY: AM I THE ONLY ONE THAT FINDS THIS HUMILIATING AND EMBARRASSING?. SEAN HANNITY: You can't make this up. Anyone with a pulse can see that Joe Biden is physically, mentally...
Of Course Biden Has Rebound COVID
Four days after recovering from a COVID-19 infection, President Joe Biden has tested positive again. When he first got sick, Biden—like more than one-third of the Americans who have tested positive for COVID-19 this summer, according to the U.S. government’s public records—was prescribed Paxlovid, an antiviral pill treatment made by Pfizer. Like many Paxlovid takers, he soon tested negative and resumed his normal activities. And then, like many Paxlovid takers, his infection came right back. (Biden does not currently have symptoms, according to his physician.)
Hunter's vice: Joe Biden reportedly met with Chinese businessmen tied to son at White House in 2014
Joe Biden reportedly met with two Chinese businessmen tied to Hunter Biden's company at the White House in 2014, according to White House visitor logs.
Sen. Graham has a message for Trump if he runs in 2024
While on State of the Union with CNN’s Dana Bash, Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) sends a message directly to former President Donald Trump about another possible bid for the White House in 2024.
Hear Liz Cheney's plan if Trump wins the GOP nomination
Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) says that she believes she can win her primary race against a Trump-endorsed candidate by speaking the truth to Wyoming voters.
Cheney says DOJ not prosecuting Trump if there's evidence could call into question the US as 'nation of laws'
Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney said if the Justice Department does not prosecute former President Donald Trump for his role in the insurrection at the US Capitol and "the facts and the evidence are there," the decision could call into question whether the United States can "call ourselves a nation of laws."
Reince Priebus reveals dinner Trump had with Chinese President Xi that sets him apart from Biden
Former White House chief of staff Reince Priebus dished on a dinner that then-President Trump had with China's President Xi Jinping that encapsulates the difference between Trump and President Biden Thursday on "Hannity." TRUMP SAYS CHINA 'ABSOLUTELY' GOING AFTER TAIWAN AFTER RUSSIA-UKRAINE 'DISASTER'. PRIEBUS: I was at the meeting in...
White House bristles at suggestion Biden successes come while 'working from home'
The White House objected to a reporter's suggestion Tuesday that President Joe Biden's recent string of successes had something to do with the fact that he has been out of the public eye since testing positive for COVID-19 in late July.
‘Absolute evil’: inside the Russian prison camp where dozens of Ukrainians burned to death
Entrepreneur Anna Vorosheva accuses Moscow of murder after spending 100 days in the Olenivka detention centre
Democrats Increase Chances of Keeping Congress: Poll
The latest Monmouth University poll shows President Joe Biden's approval rating appears to have stabilized with 3 months to the midterms.
Washington Examiner
Reporter’s Notebook: Is Biden turning his presidency around ahead of midterm elections?
Washington Examiner White House Reporter Katherine Doyle joins Jim Antle to discuss President Joe Biden’s recent legislative wins while recovering from COVID-19. Will they help Democrats during the midterm elections?
Nancy Pelosi’s Beijing Arrest for 'Hooliganism' Is Trending on Weibo
Nancy Pelosi’s controversial visit to Taiwan on Tuesday has been all the buzz on Chinese social media Weibo. The latest trending topic is titled “U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi detained by Beijing police station,” which has nearly two million views and over a thousand discussion posts. The...
Biden's two-year COVID bubble finally bursts
The White House promised that President Joe Biden would not be shaking hands during a four-day swing through the Middle East, a doctor’s order intended to minimize COVID-19 risks.
Russia To America: Keep It Cool And We'll Talk Prisoner Exchange, If Not Brittney Griner Stays In The Penal Colony
The Kremlin said Friday that it is now open to talking about a possible prisoner exchange involving Brittney Griner, although Russian diplomats are warning - scolding might be a better word - that Washington had better keep a lid on...or else. Following Griner's conviction and draconian sentencing to 9 years...
China-Taiwan news – live: Top Taiwan official found dead as China accused of attack simulation
A top Taiwanese defence ministry official was found dead on Saturday as the self-governing territory accused China of carrying out a “simulated attack” with the country’s warships and planes conducting missions in the Taiwan Strait.Ou Yang Li-hsing, the deputy head of the Taiwan defence ministry’s research and development unit, died from a heart attack on Saturday in his hotel room, reported state media.The room had no signs of ‘intrusion’ and his family had a history of heart disease, said the official Central News Agency.Meanwhile, the defence ministry tweeted on Saturday that multiple Chinese craft conducted missions in the Taiwan...
AOL Corp
Biden to host Obamas in September for White House portrait ceremony Trump shunned
WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden will host former President Barack Obama and Michelle Obama at the White House in early September for the unveiling of their official White House portraits, an Obama spokesperson said. The traditional East Room ceremony unveiling the Obamas’ portraits, usually a moment when the sitting...
Five reasons Joe Biden will not be 2024 Democrat presidential candidate
Will Joe Biden be the Democrat candidate in 2024? No. Absolutely not. Democrats may be wrong about nearly everything, but they are not given to political suicide. The chattering class has engaged in an absurd back-and-forth about the prospects of a Biden 2024 run, even as the feeble president scores epically bad approval ratings and has lost the backing of his own party.
Buttigieg has edge over Biden in 2024 presidential contest: New Hampshire poll
Just one-ﬁfth of New Hampshire voters want President Joe Biden to seek another term in 2024, and his support within his own party has fallen sharply since last summer, according to a new poll. But likely Democratic primary voters in the key first-in-the-nation contest appear to show early signs of favoring an alternative to Biden: Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg.
