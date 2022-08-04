ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
White House: Biden to Remain in Isolation Until He Tests Negative for COVID

Of Course Biden Has Rebound COVID

Four days after recovering from a COVID-19 infection, President Joe Biden has tested positive again. When he first got sick, Biden—like more than one-third of the Americans who have tested positive for COVID-19 this summer, according to the U.S. government’s public records—was prescribed Paxlovid, an antiviral pill treatment made by Pfizer. Like many Paxlovid takers, he soon tested negative and resumed his normal activities. And then, like many Paxlovid takers, his infection came right back. (Biden does not currently have symptoms, according to his physician.)
The Independent

China-Taiwan news – live: Top Taiwan official found dead as China accused of attack simulation

A top Taiwanese defence ministry official was found dead on Saturday as the self-governing territory accused China of carrying out a “simulated attack” with the country’s warships and planes conducting missions in the Taiwan Strait.Ou Yang Li-hsing, the deputy head of the Taiwan defence ministry’s research and development unit, died from a heart attack on Saturday in his hotel room, reported state media.The room had no signs of ‘intrusion’ and his family had a history of heart disease, said the official Central News Agency.Meanwhile, the defence ministry tweeted on Saturday that multiple Chinese craft conducted missions in the Taiwan...
AOL Corp

Biden to host Obamas in September for White House portrait ceremony Trump shunned

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden will host former President Barack Obama and Michelle Obama at the White House in early September for the unveiling of their official White House portraits, an Obama spokesperson said. The traditional East Room ceremony unveiling the Obamas’ portraits, usually a moment when the sitting...
WashingtonExaminer

Buttigieg has edge over Biden in 2024 presidential contest: New Hampshire poll

Just one-ﬁfth of New Hampshire voters want President Joe Biden to seek another term in 2024, and his support within his own party has fallen sharply since last summer, according to a new poll. But likely Democratic primary voters in the key first-in-the-nation contest appear to show early signs of favoring an alternative to Biden: Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg.
