Gov. Pritzker speaks out about abortion

Governor Parson scheduled to address Missouri Drought Assessment Committee
Gov. Mike Parson is scheduled to address the Missouri Drought Assessment Committee’s first meeting Thursday morning. The committee’s meeting was prompted by Gov. Parson declaring a drought alert for 53 of the state’s most southern counties. The Department of Natural Resources Director Dru Buntin said there are...
Professor: Voters backed school choice because they 'don't know how to read' complex proposal
AUSTIN, TEXAS (TND) — A professor at Stephen F. Austin State University said Thursday that Texas Republicans only voted in support of school choice because they don’t understand the “convoluted language” of a state ballot proposition on the issue. The remark came after school choice advocate...
Mental health is one of the main causes of death among pregnant women in Missouri
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Missouri's Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) published its multi-year maternal mortality report on Monday, August 1, 2022. The report analyzes the deaths of pregnant women due to complications over a three-year span. The study showed women on Medicaid are eight times more likely...
Illinois' school supplies tax break begins Friday
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — The state sales tax on school supplies will drop 5%, from 6.25% to 1.25% for the tax holiday. Though how much are you actually saving?. "I mean, you've always got school clothes, you know, required shoes for gym class. We got registration fees, sports," said local parent Isaiah Rodriguez when discussing how many costs he faces when his children return to school.
Illinois school supply tax holiday starts Friday
CHICAGO (WICS) — Illinois is having a 10-day sales tax holiday on school supplies. Starting on August 5, the state sales tax on school supplies will drop from 6.25% to 1.25%. The holiday goes through August 14. Items included are clothing and footwear such as school uniforms, coats, sneakers,...
Back to school sales tax holiday for the Heartland this weekend
With school starting back up soon, state revenue departments want to help families who might be struggling with purchasing school supplies. This is done through sales tax holidays that exempt certain items from the state's sales tax, and Missouri and Iowa are both holding theirs this weekend. The state of...
Dangerous heat hits this weekend
QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — Summer is not done, yet. Brace yourself for feels-like temperatures in 100s this weekend. A heat advisory is in effect on Saturday until 8 p.m. with the heat index values up to 105 in portions of west central Illinois, northeast Missouri, and southeast Iowa. We...
