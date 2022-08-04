Amairani Villa Killed in Work Accident on West 81st Street [Los Angeles, CA]

Painter Atom St. George began his career in the aerospace field, but his young life took a few transformative turns, and for the past decade his increasingly abstract work reflects an entirely new kind of space. In his early twenties, St. George experienced loss, grief, and a real reckoning with his own mortality; his early work reflected a pensive obsession with the invisible fractal intricacies of his damaged neurons. For the past several years however, St. George’s vision and technique have expanded into a richly detailed, gestural, expressive language of dreamlike symbolism — especially fantastical plants and animals — along with pattern, motion and and activated palette. This breakthrough of inspiration finds him in a transcendent mood in which the work is no longer focused only on processing and ameliorating the trauma of his illness, but on exploring and celebrating the entirety of his consciousness.

