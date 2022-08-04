Amairani Villa Killed in Work Accident on West 81st Street [Los Angeles, CA]

Read on www.laweekly.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Missing Inglewood Woman Last Seen With Two Men Caught On Ring Doorbell Camera Removing Items From Her HomeThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedInglewood, CA
Three Romantic Date Night Restaurants in Los Angeles When You Are On a Tight BudgetLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
University of La Verne President Devorah Lieberman to Attend Department of Education's Raise the B.A.R. SummitUniversity of La VerneLa Verne, CA
L.A. bans homeless camps near schools as city officials approved new lawJosue TorresLos Angeles, CA
These are 5 cool places to chill out in LAVishnuLos Angeles, CA
Robert Brown Dies in Pedestrian Accident on 10 Freeway [Santa Monica, CA]
Pedestrian Collision near La Brea Avenue Left One Fatality. The crash occurred at 3:58 a.m. along eastbound 10 Freeway west of La Brea Avenue, per initial reports. According to the CHP, the pedestrian was struck by an unidentified vehicle in the roadway, however, the main events that led to the crash remain unknown.
Ronald Conley Killed, Four Injured in Car Accident on 55th Street East [Palmdale, CA]
Collision near Palmdale Boulevard and 55th Street East Left One Dead, Four Others Hospitalized. According to initial reports, the collision involved at least three vehicles near the intersection of 55th Street East and Palmdale Boulevard, around 4:29 p.m. Investigators claimed that a vehicle making a left turn from 55th Street...
Demond Sardin Dies in T-Bone Crash on Santa Monica Boulevard [Hollywood, CA]
26-Year-Old Victim Dead after 2-Car Collision on Gower Street. The auto accident occurred around 1:54 a.m., near Gower Street, on July 30th. Per reports, one driver was turning left from Gower Street onto West Santa Monica Boulevard when they were t-boned by another car. Due to the impact of the...
3 Hospitalized after Multi-Vehicle Collision on Beverly Boulevard [Whittier, CA]
WHITTIER, CA (August 9, 2022) – Police responded to a multi-vehicle collision on Beverly Boulevard that left three injured, last Saturday. Emergency crews arrived to the scene near the 10700 block of Beverly Boulevard, on August 6th, at around 12:44 a.m. Furthermore, responding authorities discovered one vehicle on top...
Man Killed in Pedestrian Crash on 91 Freeway [Compton, CA]
The incident happened at around 12:16 a.m. when a person contacted the California Highway Patrol to report that they had struck another person on the westbound Gardena Freeway near Central Avenue. Emergency personnel was dispatched to the site of the accident and the responding officials declared the pedestrian dead at...
Roger Hoover, Javier Martinez Ortiz, Brittni Branson Injured in Rollover Collision on Highway 12 [Burbank, CA]
3 Hospitalized after 2-Car Accident near Mile Post 304. The incident occurred around 9:50 p.m., Saturday night near mile post 304, about 11 miles east of Pasco. According to reports, the collision involved a 2012 Dodge Ram pickup-truck and a 2002 Toyota Echo. Investigators say Hoover was driving the Dodge westbound, while Ortiz was also driving the Toyota westbound.
Two Killed in Head-on Crash near Cricket Lane [Palmdale, CA]
PALMDALE, CA (August 8, 2022) – Early Sunday morning, two people died in a head-on car crash near cricket Lane. The incident happened on August 7th, at around 3:40 a.m. near the intersection of Rancho Vista Boulevard and Cricket Lane. According to officials, a pickup truck traveled into oncoming...
Monterey Park Off-Duty Officer Shot And Killed In Downey
An off-duty Monterey Park Police officer was shot and killed outside a Downey L.A. Fitness center Monday. A call of shots fired was received by Downey PD around 3:30 p.m., and when first responders arrived, they found the shot officer, and attempted CPR before pronouncing him dead on scene. While...
Fatal Bicycle Accident on State Route 39 [Azusa, CA]
AZUSA, CA (August 8, 2022) – Late Thursday morning, one victim was pronounced dead following a bicycle accident on State Route 39. The incident happened around 10:15 a.m., near mile marker 24.19 on July 28th. At this time, the events leading up to the crash remain unclear. However, reports...
Meet Transformative Painter Atom St. George
Painter Atom St. George began his career in the aerospace field, but his young life took a few transformative turns, and for the past decade his increasingly abstract work reflects an entirely new kind of space. In his early twenties, St. George experienced loss, grief, and a real reckoning with his own mortality; his early work reflected a pensive obsession with the invisible fractal intricacies of his damaged neurons. For the past several years however, St. George’s vision and technique have expanded into a richly detailed, gestural, expressive language of dreamlike symbolism — especially fantastical plants and animals — along with pattern, motion and and activated palette. This breakthrough of inspiration finds him in a transcendent mood in which the work is no longer focused only on processing and ameliorating the trauma of his illness, but on exploring and celebrating the entirety of his consciousness.
The Maimon Group
The Maimon Group is setting the standard in short term luxury accommodations and has the largest exclusive portfolio of luxury short term properties in Los Angeles. More than just a slogan or a mantra, the company’s driving force in everything they do is to create “Inspired Experiences” for each and every one of their guests. The journey of Founder and President Tal Maimon is, in and of itself, quite an inspired experience.
L.A. Voters Will Decide If Supervisors Can Remove A Sheriff
The Los Angeles County Supervisors voted in favor of putting a measure on the November ballot that would give them power to remove a sheriff. After a third and final reading of the measure on Aug. 2, the supervisors took a 4-1 vote, and now Los Angeles County voters will have to decide if they want to give the supervisors power to not only remove current Sheriff Alex Villanueva, but future sheriffs for conduct it deems an “abuse of power,” or “violation of law.”
