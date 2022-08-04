ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Craven County, NC

Comments / 0

Related
carolinacoastonline.com

Area Death Notices - August 3, 4 & 5

Thomas May, 72, of Newport passed away Thursday, August 4, 2022, at home. Arrangements are pending at this time. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. Phillip Fulcher, Atlantic. Phillip Raymond Fulcher, 59, of Atlantic, passed away...
NEWPORT, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Jessie McElhaney, 82; service later

Jessie Ruth (Kirkman) McElhaney, 82, of Morehead City, North Carolina, died Wednesday July 27, 2022. Her cremated remains will be laid to rest at Bayview Cemetery and a memorial service will be planned at a later date. Since retiring from Savannah River, she enjoyed making pottery, playing word games and...
MOREHEAD CITY, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Deanna Baranczyk, 83; service August 12

Deanna May Baranczyk, 83, formerly of Havelock, passed away on Wednesday, August 3, 2022, at Chesapeake Regional Medical Center. Her graveside service will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, August 12, at New Bern National Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 9 a.m. until 10 a.m., Friday, August 12, at Munden Funeral Home in Havelock.
HAVELOCK, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Cathleen Winkelmann, 68; service August 11

Cathleen "Cathy" Ann Winkelmann, 68, of Newport, died Monday, August 1, 2022, at her home. Her graveside service will be held at 11 a.m., Thursday, August 11, at Forest Oaks Memorial Gardens in Havelock. The family will receive friends following the service. Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in...
NEWPORT, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Craven County, NC
Crime & Safety
Havelock, NC
Crime & Safety
City
Havelock, NC
County
Craven County, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Thomas May, 72; incomplete

Thomas May, 72, of Newport, died Thursday, August 4, 2022, at home. Arrangements will be announced by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net.
NEWPORT, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Tana Morse, 61; incomplete

Tana Morse, 61, of Emerald Isle, died Tuesday, August 2, 2022, at Carteret Health Care in Morehead City, NC. Arrangements will be announced by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net.
EMERALD ISLE, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Thomas Burke Jr., 65; no service

Thomas “Poppy” E. Burke Jr., 65, of Hubert, passed away at home on August 1, 2022. Tom was born in Manhattan to Tom Sr. and Madeline (née Hart), raised in Stirling, New Jersey, and affectionately known by friends and family as Mr. Tom, Mayor of the Cul-de-sac, Roofer Extraordinaire, and Burnt Toast.
HUBERT, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Community Calendar – August 5, 2022 Edition

Send calendar submissions to calendar@thenewstimes.com. The fifth annual CTO Crystal Coast Youth Fishing Tournament will be Aug. 12 and 13 with angler bucket and wrist band pickup at Chasin’ Tails Outdoors in Atlantic Beach. 4-7 p.m. on Aug. 12. The weigh-in and awards dinner will be at Camp Albemarle. This land-based saltwater tournament is for youth ages 7-17. There is a $20 entry fee. Call (336) 213-9304 for information.
MOREHEAD CITY, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Child Molestation#Violent Crime
carolinacoastonline.com

New interim County Consolidated Human Services director to report

MOREHEAD CITY — County Manager Tommy Burns will introduce the new interim Carteret County Consolidated Human Services Director, Dr. Randall Williams, to human services board members during their meeting Monday. The board will meet at 6 p.m. in the conference room of the County Health Department in Morehead City.
MOREHEAD CITY, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

William Fulcher, 57; incomplete

William David Fulcher, 57, of Atlantic, died Wednesday, August 3, 2022, at home in Atlantic, NC. Arrangements will be announced by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net.
ATLANTIC, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Rita Harris, 98; service August 8

Rita Dudley Harris, 98, of Marshallberg, passed away on Wednesday, August 3, 2022, at Crystal Bluffs Rehabilitation and Health Care Center. Her funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., Monday, August 8, at Munden Funeral Home, with Rev. Dennis Goodwin officiating. The family will receive friends from an hour prior to the service. She will be laid to rest privately at Victoria Cemetery in Marshallberg. For those unable to attend, the service can be viewed through her obituary page on Munden Funeral Home’s website. The service will remain on the Funeral Home website for 90 days.
MARSHALLBERG, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
carolinacoastonline.com

Jim Gollehon, 75; service later

Jim “Mr. Jim” Gollehon, age 75, of Lebanon, Nebraska, passed away Tuesday afternoon, July 26, 2022, at Good Samaritan Hospital in Kearney, NE. Jim Morris Gollehon was born on February 11, 1947, to Durwood and Mary Ann (Parson) Gollehon in O’Neill, Nebraska, two days later moved to Lebanon, NE. He attended Lebanon, NE as well as Morehead City, NC school systems his whole life, graduating from Morehead City High School in 1964.
LEBANON, NE
carolinacoastonline.com

James Riggs, 81; service August 5

James Richard “Jimmy” Riggs, 81, a lifelong resident of Swansboro, and owner of Riggs Service Center & Towing (Riggs Amoco), peacefully passed away with his wife by his side on Wednesday, August 2, 2022. Jimmy was preceded in death by a baby brother; parents, Crain and Elizabeth Riggs;...
SWANSBORO, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Board of Education awards contract for access controls on school exterior doors as work continues on security walls at Newport Elementary School

BEAUFORT — The County Board of Education approved a $977,896 contract Aug. 2 to install access controls on all school exterior doors and received an update on construction of two brick security walls at Newport Elementary School. County school officials began a major effort this summer to improve security...
NEWPORT, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Cape Carteret officials say new manager’s salary justified and sustainable

CAPE CARTERET — Although newly hired Town Manager Frank Rush’s $150,000 salary is roughly double what former manager Zach Steffey was earning when he resigned earlier this year to take the same post in Franklinton, Cape Carteret Mayor Will Baker said Thursday he is convinced the town can afford it now and in the future.
CAPE CARTERET, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Commissioners should protect the maritime forest

As many of you know, The Town of Emerald Isle has been considering developing 10 acres in the center of a 30-acre tract of maritime forest known as McLean-Spell Park. Most residents that I have spoken with, including all 40 that attended a public town forum on July 13th, do not support development within the forest and would like to see it remain in its natural state.
EMERALD ISLE, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Emerald Isle board to get results of park survey Tuesday night

EMERALD ISLE — Town commissioners Tuesday night will get the results of a survey that sought to determine what people want to see in the future of McLean-Spell Park behind the town recreation center. The board’s regular monthly meeting will begin at 6 p.m. in the meeting room beside...
EMERALD ISLE, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Swansboro OKs downtown dock expansion; commission passes motion with 3-2 vote

SWANSBORO - The future of a proposed dock expansion in the heart of the Swansboro waterfront was advanced Thursday evening, Aug. 4 during a special meeting of the Swansboro Historic Preservation Committee. After an hour-long session concerning dock at White Oak River-front business Bake Bottle Brew, the motion to award...
SWANSBORO, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy