1 Seriously Hurt in Bicycle Crash on Euclid Avenue [Tucson, AZ]
Bicyclist Hospitalized after Accident on East Seneca Street. The incident occurred between East Grand avenue and East Seneca Street. Dispatchers responded to the scene on July 27th, on the northbound lanes of Euclid Avenue. At this time, the events leading up to the crash remain unclear. However, reports indicate that...
KOLD-TV
No injuries reported in crash involving school bus in Tucson
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Police in Tucson said no one was injured in a crash involving a school bus on Friday morning, Aug. 5. The crash happened on West Irvington Road where it crosses the Santa Cruz River west of I-19. The bus collided head-on with a pickup...
L.A. Weekly
Man Airlifted after Semi-Truck Collision on Interstate 19 [Tucson, AZ]
Male Driver Hospitalized after Two-Vehicle Crash near Sahuarita Road. The incident happened around 3:39 a.m., near Sahuarita Road on July 13th. According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, a semi-truck and another vehicle collided in the area. As a result, one driver was trapped inside the cab of the big-rig.
KOLD-TV
73-year-old woman killed in hit-and-run in Tucson’s midtown
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities are investigating the death of a 73-year-old woman who was hit by a car in Tucson’s midtown early Saturday, Aug. 6. According to Tucson police, first responders were called around 2:40 a.m. to an area north of Broadway Boulevard and East Country Club Road, where they found the woman’s body.
KOLD-TV
Northwest Fire District crews respond to hiker rescue off Scenic Drive
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Crews from the Northwest Fire District helped a hiker in distress on Friday, Aug. 5. The elderly hiker had been on the trail off Scenic Drive on Tucson’s northwest side for two hours. The hiker was stabilized and taken to a hospital for...
DPS: Migrant running across freeway hit, killed by suspected DUI semi driver
One person died after being hit by a car while running across Interstate 10 near Picacho, Ariz. Wednesday night.
gilaherald.com
Man dies in traffic crash during flight from Border Patrol
COCHISE COUNTY – On July 28, at approximately 1:09 p.m., a Cochise County Sheriff’s Office deputy attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a vehicle with a temporary license plate on Davis Road near mile marker 18 between the towns of Tombstone and McNeal, Arizona; the vehicle failed to yield. The sheriff’s deputy stopped the pursuit due to the driver’s erratic driving and issued a be-on-the-lookout bulletin for the vehicle to county-wide law enforcement agencies.
2 Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Crash In Tucson (Tucson, AZ)
The Arizona Department of Public Safety reported 2 multi-vehicle crashes on Thursday. According to the statement by the officials, the crash involved an RV and a tractor-trailer. The crash led to the closing of the westbound [..]
84-Year-Old Marjean Ione Bloom, Dead After Motor Vehicle Accident In Tucson (Tucson, AZ)
Police reported to North Flowing Wells Road intersection in response to calls about a vehicle collision. Officers found a gray Chevrolet Malibu and a white Toyota Corolla. Reports indicate that the Malibu driver attempted to make a left turn from southbound Flowing Wells Road onto eastbound Prince [..]
KOLD-TV
Woman dies after crash on Tucson’s west side
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - An 84-year-old woman died recently after she was involved in a wreck on Tucson’s west side on July 22. Tucson police said they were called around 7:15 a.m. to the intersection of North Flowing Wells Road and West Prince Road in response to a collision with injuries. When officers arrived, they said, they found a gray 2005 Chevrolet Malibu and a white 2021 Toyota Corolla.
KOLD-TV
UPDATE: 2 crashes stop I-10 traffic near Marsh Station Road
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Traffic on I-10 had to be detoured west of Mescal because of two crashes on Thursday, Aug. 4. A crash involving an RV and a tractor-trailer closed the westbound lanes at Milepost 292 near Marsh Station Road, according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety. Westbound traffic was diverted to State Route 90.
KTAR.com
2 men plead guilty in southern Arizona crash death involving human smuggling
PHOENIX — Two men pleaded guilty in Tucson last week to conspiring to transport migrants, resulting in the death of a 36-year-old woman, authorities said. Jesus Madrid-Valera, 19, of Mexico, allegedly smuggled three migrants into the United States in May 2021 by guiding them through the desert on foot to Quijotoa, Arizona, the U.S. District Attorney’s Office in Arizona said in a press release.
KTLO
Arizona police officers say they killed Arkansas truck driver to end violent rampage
On May 24 last year, Glen Ray Cockrum, Jr., a long haul truck driver with ties to Baxter County, was shot and killed by law enforcement officers in Nogales, Arizona. Cockrum’s mother, Cora Waller of Shirley in Van Buren County, filed a civil suit in federal court in Arizona seeking unspecified monetary damages for the death of her son. An attorney for the police officers named as defendants has now filed an answer to the allegations contained in the mother’s suit in U.S. District Court in Tucson.
KOLD-TV
Man, child stranded because of high water in Cochise County
HERFORD, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Cochise County Sheriff’s Office said a man and a child were stranded because of flood waters near the San Pedro River in Hereford early on Thursday, Aug. 4. The 32-year-old man and 8-year-old child were stranded near South Border Monument and South...
Man dead after shooting near 19th Avenue and Bell Road
One person has died after a shooting near 19th Avenue and Bell Road Monday evening. Police were investigating a scene around a vehicle.
TPD targeting three crime "hot spots" with new strategy
Police say they will add more resources and work with neighbors, businesses and city officials to find the root of the problem.
TPD looking for suspects who broke into Salpointe
The Tucson Police Department is asking the public to help identify three suspects who broke into Salpointe Catholic High School.
"The Pit" Fall: Tucson food truck park works to fix zoning violations
The small operation quickly grew in size as more locals caught word of it, but City Code Enforcement says it grew a little too quickly.
Salpointe Catholic High deals with millions of dollars in damage after fire
Six classrooms, hallways, 230 lockers, a couple of bathrooms, smoke damage, water damage and electrical damage ... all must be repaired.
SignalsAZ
Vote for Tucson to Win Dog Park Grant
Tucson has been nominated for a PetSafe® dog park grant to help build a new dog park at Lincoln Park and here is your chance to vote for Tucson. This dog park will be grass and have three separate areas to help support the maintenance of the park. With this grant, Tucson will be able to add more amenities to the dog park that the community is dreaming of, like a water spray feature to keep cool during the extreme heat during the summer and a giant obstacle course for the dogs to play on and enjoy.
