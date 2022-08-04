Million-dollar federal grant boosts efforts to monitor air quality and improve health outcomes in wildfire-prone Southern Oregon

Read on www.opb.org
opb.org
As wildfires and air quality worsen in Klamath Basin, scientists expand efforts to study the impact on human health
Scientists at the Oregon Institute of Technology were recently awarded a $1 million grant from the federal government that could result in research that improves health outcomes in Southern Oregon due to wildfire smoke. Since 2019, a team of Oregon Tech scientists has been studying the capacity of hospitals in...
pdxmonthly.com
Psychedelic Mushrooms Will Be Going Back to Some Oregon Ballots this November
Two years ago, Oregon became the first state in the country to approve psilocybin use in licensed facilities under Measure 109. Now, though, a majority of Oregon’s counties are pushing back. Twenty four of the state’s 36 counties will have measures on the ballot this November asking voters to...
ijpr.org
Mon 8 AM | What the psilocybin people think about all the 'opt-out' votes across Oregon
Oregon made headlines across the country when voters approved mushroom therapy, guided therapy using psilocybin from mushrooms, a psychedelic drug. The program has not even begun, but alreadly local jurisdictions are making moves to opt out of the law. Jackson County Commissioners put an ordinance banning the therapy in unincorporated...
krcrtv.com
FIRE UPDATES: Latest on McKinney, Yeti Complex Fire
CALIFORNIA — On Saturday, crews working the McKinney Fire saw a jump in containment from 10% to 30%. The fire has burned over 60,000 acres near Klamath River in Siskiyou County. KRCR's Sam Chimenti spoke with a CAL Fire P.I.O. on Saturday morning, to learn what exactly caused the...
jacksoncountyor.org
JACKSON COUNTY, OREGON
Task Force Busts Black-Market Marijuana Grow; Seizes 438 Plants, 2 Firearms, 1k Lbs. Processed... JCSO Public Relations Officer Friday, August 5, 2022.
Herald and News
Opening day of Klamath County Fair creates buzz
Thursday’s opening day at the Klamath County Fair was a rousing success, welcoming roughly 10,000 guests according to Klamath County Fair Board member Terry Sellars. This marks an increase in attendance from previous years, even above pre-pandemic years of the fair. “I think this year Thursday was up because...
KDRV
New mandatory evacuation order in Happy Camp
HAPPY CAMP, Calif. – The Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office has issued two new evacuation orders. The areas impacted are zones SIS-1111 and SIS-1227. Those are part of the following areas:. SIS-1111. NORTH OF Gordons Ferry Road, Highway 96. SOUTH OF Forest Route 19n01. EAST OF Forest Route 19n01,...
KTVL
Klamath National Forest shuts down McKinney/Yeti fire area, $5-10k fine for illegal entry
SISKIYOU COUNTY — The Klamath National Forest has shut down the ranger districts where the McKinney and Yeti fires are burning, warning anyone who disobeys this order that they will be facing a fine and/or jail time. The fine can be as much as $5,000 for an individual and...
activenorcal.com
Insane Video Shows Cars Washing Away in Flash Flood in McKinney Fire Burn Scar
After the McKinney Fire grew to more than 55,000 acres in just a couple of days in Siskiyou County, rains helped firefighters get the flames under control. But when the rain began to fall much harder than expected, flash flooding began in the region and the videos show how intense things got.
KDRV
Police: illegal grow turned up over 1000lbs of marijuana and magic mushrooms
ROGUE RIVER, Ore. – Police teams in Southern Oregon are continuing to crack down on black market marijuana grows. Illegal Marijuana Enforcement Team (IMET) detectives along with Jackson County Sheriff's Office (JCSO) deputies served a search warrant on a marijuana grow site on the 10500 block of West Evans Creek Road in Rogue River early Thursday morning.
KDRV
Multiple agencies put out fire in Lithia Park
ASHLAND, Ore. -- Multiple agencies worked to put out a grass fire in Lithia Park Wednesday night, according to the City of Ashland. The fire was reportedly human-caused and Ashland Police are looking for the suspect. According to the City of Ashland, a grass fire was reported in Lithia Park...
KDRV
A community & family in mourning: Remembering one who was lost to the McKinney Fire
YREKA, Calif.-- At least four people have been killed by the McKinney Fire since it sparked last Friday. According to the Siskiyou County Sheriff's Office, none of the bodies have been identified. However, one women who went back to the scene of her destroyed house this past Monday says she found her uncle dead, buried beneath the rubble.
kptv.com
Police bust illegal marijuana operation in Jackson County
ROGUE RIVER, Ore. (KPTV) - The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office and the Illegal Marijuana Enforcement Team busted a black market marijuana grow, seizing 438 cannabis plants and about 1000 lbs of processed weed. The cannabis was destroyed on site. JCSO detained and interviewed four people before releasing them. Investigators...
