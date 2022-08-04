ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Klamath Falls, OR

Million-dollar federal grant boosts efforts to monitor air quality and improve health outcomes in wildfire-prone Southern Oregon

By Sheraz Sadiq
opb.org
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.opb.org

Comments / 0

Related
krcrtv.com

FIRE UPDATES: Latest on McKinney, Yeti Complex Fire

CALIFORNIA — On Saturday, crews working the McKinney Fire saw a jump in containment from 10% to 30%. The fire has burned over 60,000 acres near Klamath River in Siskiyou County. KRCR's Sam Chimenti spoke with a CAL Fire P.I.O. on Saturday morning, to learn what exactly caused the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Klamath Falls, OR
Klamath Falls, OR
Health
Local
Oregon Health
State
Oregon State
Klamath Falls, OR
Government
Local
Oregon Government
State
Rhode Island State
jacksoncountyor.org

JACKSON COUNTY, OREGON

Task Force Busts Black-Market Marijuana Grow; Seizes 438 Plants, 2 Firearms, 1k Lbs. Processed... JCSO Public Relations Officer Friday, August 5, 2022.
JACKSON COUNTY, OR
Herald and News

Opening day of Klamath County Fair creates buzz

Thursday’s opening day at the Klamath County Fair was a rousing success, welcoming roughly 10,000 guests according to Klamath County Fair Board member Terry Sellars. This marks an increase in attendance from previous years, even above pre-pandemic years of the fair. “I think this year Thursday was up because...
KLAMATH COUNTY, OR
KDRV

New mandatory evacuation order in Happy Camp

HAPPY CAMP, Calif. – The Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office has issued two new evacuation orders. The areas impacted are zones SIS-1111 and SIS-1227. Those are part of the following areas:. SIS-1111. NORTH OF Gordons Ferry Road, Highway 96. SOUTH OF Forest Route 19n01. EAST OF Forest Route 19n01,...
HAPPY CAMP, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kyle Chapman
KDRV

Police: illegal grow turned up over 1000lbs of marijuana and magic mushrooms

ROGUE RIVER, Ore. – Police teams in Southern Oregon are continuing to crack down on black market marijuana grows. Illegal Marijuana Enforcement Team (IMET) detectives along with Jackson County Sheriff's Office (JCSO) deputies served a search warrant on a marijuana grow site on the 10500 block of West Evans Creek Road in Rogue River early Thursday morning.
ROGUE RIVER, OR
KDRV

Multiple agencies put out fire in Lithia Park

ASHLAND, Ore. -- Multiple agencies worked to put out a grass fire in Lithia Park Wednesday night, according to the City of Ashland. The fire was reportedly human-caused and Ashland Police are looking for the suspect. According to the City of Ashland, a grass fire was reported in Lithia Park...
ASHLAND, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Southern Oregon#Population Health#Wildfire
kptv.com

Police bust illegal marijuana operation in Jackson County

ROGUE RIVER, Ore. (KPTV) - The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office and the Illegal Marijuana Enforcement Team busted a black market marijuana grow, seizing 438 cannabis plants and about 1000 lbs of processed weed. The cannabis was destroyed on site. JCSO detained and interviewed four people before releasing them. Investigators...
JACKSON COUNTY, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy