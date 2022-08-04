ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Two Harbors, MN

perfectduluthday.com

Postcard from the Duluth Folk Festival

This postcard, published by Gallagher’s Studio of Photography, shows a typical scene from the Duluth International Folk Festival at Leif Erikson Park. The postcard was mailed 60 years ago today — Aug. 6, 1962 — by someone named Sara who mentions attending the festival in her message on the back of the card.
DULUTH, MN
boreal.org

Resort featuring dome and treehouse cabins planned for Lake Superior's shore in Two Harbors

A developer plans to construct a luxury North Shore resort with 45 standalone cabins in Two Harbors, according to an environmental review report recently made public. The 23-acre resort would have dome and treehouse cabins on the shore of Lake Superior, ranging in size from over 500 square feet to around 1,500 square feet. Renderings show the dome cabins would have a circular floor plan and roofs while the treehouse cabins would be elevated and have a wooden-cabin design.
TWO HARBORS, MN
boreal.org

World's biggest rubber duck: A Duluth man's quacky idea has outsized impact

The laker Manitoulin sits at the ore docks in Two Harbors on Thursday near the Festival of Sail and the large inflated rubber duck. Photo: Steve Kuchera | Duluth News Tribune. Towering six stories above the ground, bright yellow with a big round belly, the world’s largest rubber duck certainly looks the part at the Festival of Sail in Two Harbors, Minn., along the North Shore of Lake Superior.
TWO HARBORS, MN
FOX 21 Online

Billings Park Days Returns for 8th Year

SUPERIOR, Wis. – Saturday was the second day of the 8th annual Billings Park Days, a celebration of this Superior neighborhood. The two day festival is all about getting the community together in a family-friendly fashion. After Friday’s car show and fireworks, Saturday’s activities featured a kid’s carnival, dog show, and kid’s demo derby.
SUPERIOR, WI
FOX 21 Online

Thomas the Tank Engine Returns to Duluth

DULUTH, Minn. — Chaguuh-chaguuh Thomas who? Thomas the Tank Engine is back once again at the North Shore Railroad in Duluth. Thomas comes from the Island of Sodor, United Kingdom’s fictional home of engines. When he’s in town, thousands travel from across the country to see him.
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

‘Festival of Sail’ Features Local Vendors and Entertainment

TWO HARBORS, Minn. — Tall ships aren’t the only festival attraction, local vendors set-up camp, keeping attendees entertained on land. Festival-goers can grab a bite to eat, listen to music, and shop a few northland businesses. There’s a wide-variety of vendors at the festival, including Duluth’s Lake Superior...
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

Beach Goers Soak up the Sun at Barkers Island

SUPERIOR, WI. — It was a sunny day in the twin ports, making ‘Barkers Island’ a hot-spot in Superior. Barkers Beach is a hidden gem — much smaller than the point beaches. Today, it brought out a handful of people, who didn’t hesitate to plunge right...
SUPERIOR, WI
FOX 21 Online

13th Annual Badges, Ball and BBQ Event Held at Wade Stadium

DULUTH, Minn.- The annual Badges, Ball and BBQ event that featured the Duluth and Superior police and fire departments facing off in a slow-pitch softball game. The annual game is put on as an effort to raise money for the Northern Lights Foundation, a local children’s charity dedicated to donating money to local families in need of support.
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

Awesome! Deer Shares Kisses With Young Pup In Duluth

DULUTH, Minn. — A deer got quite loveable with a neighborhood dog in Duluth recently. Video from Peter Duvall shows the unique interaction of the deer licking the nose of his recently adopted pup, Bean, from the Douglas County Humane Society.
DULUTH, MN
cbs3duluth.com

Historic Old Central High items set for auction causes community dust up

DULUTH, MN. (CBS 3 Duluth) - Relics from Historic Old Duluth Central High School are set to be auctioned off on Saturday, but some alumni have mixed feelings. The Historic Old Central High School Museum Committee used to display items like marching band uniforms and other high school memorabilia in a museum inside the century-old building.
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

Gordy’s Hi-Hat Adds Outdoor Pavilion

CLOQUET, Minn. — A fan-favorite diner in Cloquet now has an outdoor pavilion for patrons to enjoy a burger with a side of sun. Gordy’s Hi-Hat is a seasonal diner that’s been around since 1960. This spring, owners decided to put the locations extra space to use...
CLOQUET, MN
FOX 21 Online

Duluth’s Central High School Alumni Historical Museum Items Up for Auction

DULUTH, Minn. – Did you know you can own a piece of Central High School? Well, you at least have a chance of owning some of the memorabilia that’s been left over. ‘Nordic Auction’ will be holding a liquidation sale on items collected by Duluth’s former central high school alumni historical museum. Over the years, the museum has collected things like marching band apparel, old school desks, typewriters and trophies.
DULUTH, MN
MIX 108

Check Out Dead And Dying Malls Throughout Minnesota

Growing up, malls were the place to go shopping and even just hang out with friends. Here are some dead and dying malls throughout Minnesota. I feel like not too long ago, shopping malls were huge! Always jam-packed and full of people. Arcades, stores, and the food court, are always made for some fun people-watching. I remember just going to the mall, walking around, and chilling with friends growing up.
MINNESOTA STATE
FOX 21 Online

8th Annual Smalley-Moen Car Show Comes Zoomin’ Back

DULUTH, Minn.– Thousands of car lovers came out today to the Buffalo House in Duluth. For the 8th annual Smalley-Moen Memorial Car Show. Over 400 classic automobiles pulled into the Buffalo House lot in honor of the late local car legends, Jerry Moen and Kyle Smalley. Smalley’s daughter, Carmen...
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

Youth Gain Farming Experience at Superior Fair

SUPERIOR, WI. — Kids went into the barn Friday at the ‘Head of the Lakes Fair’ in Superior. The event is called Little Farm Hands–featuring Betsy the milking cow, hay rides, and barrel training. Free of cost, Superior’s youth gained true farming experience. “They’re taking...
SUPERIOR, WI

