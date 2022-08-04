Read on www.everythinglubbock.com
Related
BNHR, other groups protests Operation Lone Star
EL PASO, Texas – (KTSM) Border Network for Human Rights, along with other immigrant and civil rights groups held actions across the state today to highlight Texas border cities and oppose Operation Lone Star. Organizers say their goal is to bring attention to what they say is wrong in Governor Gregg Abbott’s Operation Lone star […]
Washington Examiner
Abbott faces backlash on Operation Lone Star with border protests this weekend
AUSTIN, Texas — Activists from progressive immigrant rights groups will descend on four cities across Texas this weekend to protest how Gov. Greg Abbott (R-TX) has spent billions of dollars mobilizing thousands of state troopers and military to the Mexican border in the past year. Protesters will rally in...
EXCLUSIVE: Border-barrier crews taking water from South Texas canals despite drought restrictions
Despite water restrictions imposed on residents in the Rio Grande Valley of South Texas due to an ongoing drought, water is being taken from area canals beside the river for use on border barrier construction, Border Report has learned.
O’Rourke Called Abbott a Thug and Supports Critical Race Theory in Schools
This past Wednesday in Victoria, Texas which is east of San Antonio, Democratic Challenger for Texas governor Beto O’Rourke mentioned that he supported teachers, and he supported their right to teach the version of history they felt was appropriate.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Governor Abbott said Texas Powers the American Economy
Texas Governor Greg Abbott gave the keynote address at the 18th annual West Texas Legislative Summitt at San Angelo State University. This event highlights the achievements of Texas and discusses its future. For 30 minutes, Governor Abbott outlined the oil production of West Texas, property taxes, and touched on busing immigrants to places such as Washington, D.C.
Click2Houston.com
Gov. Greg Abbott appoints officer indicted for misconduct during George Floyd protests to police regulatory agency
For the latest on criminal justice news, sign up to receive our weekly law and order newsletter. Gov. Greg Abbott has appointed an indicted Austin police officer accused of using excessive force during 2020 protests to Texas’ regulatory law enforcement agency. Justin Berry was among 19 Austin police officers...
El Paso Juvenile detention holding more youth as state halts intake
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Staffing shortages impacting the five state juvenile detention facilities in Texas, and they are no longer taking youths. El Paso County Juvenile system is also dealing with staffing shortages as well and more youth in their facilities as juveniles who were supposed to go to state facilities cannot. “That backlog […]
everythinglubbock.com
Energy and immigration major focus of Abbott’s San Angelo speech
SAN ANGELO, Tx (KLST/KSAN) — Energy independence and immigration were the major focus of Governor Greg Abbott’s keynote address to the 18th annual West Texas Legislative Summitt in San Angelo on Thursday, August 4, 2022, but he ended the address suggesting there may be more locations for immigrant bussing in the future.
RELATED PEOPLE
Governor Abbott Said Texas Believes in Freedom
Thursday was the opening day for the CPAC or Conservative Political Action Committee Conference in Dallas, Texas. Some big speakers include President Donald Trump, Senator Ted Cruz, Attorney General Ken Paxton, Fox analyst Sean Hannity, former Alaska Governor Sarah Palin, and Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban.
everythinglubbock.com
‘Got-aways,’ migrant smugglers frequently damage property far from border, Texas ranchers lament
JIM WELLS COUNTY, Texas (Border Report) — An old steel gate still holds sentimental value for cattle rancher Susan Kibbe, even though it’s been hit by during high-speed chases more times than she can count. Her late husband, Harlow, built the gate nearly 40 years ago on their...
everythinglubbock.com
New El Paso Chamber CEO wants to deepen ties with Fort Bliss, Juarez
EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – Andrea Hutchins believes in the adage “a rising tide lifts all boats.”. That’s why her planned approach to her new job as El Paso Chamber chief executive officer includes deepening ties with Fort Bliss in Juarez. “As a military spouse, we...
KFOX 14
El Pasoans feeling frustrated due to the gas shortage in far east El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — Several gas stations in far east El Paso are without gas. Many El Pasoans that pulled up to the gas station to fill up their tanks were met with a surprise: no gas. "Man I’m heated dog, what if I run out of gas...
IN THIS ARTICLE
New Mexico cannabis sales: How Texans are impacting the state’s revenue
CHAPARRAL, New Mexico -- Astro Buds in Chaparral, just a mile from the Texas border, has only been operating for two weeks, but the amount of traffic coming in and out made it look like it's been around for a lot longer. They've already generated $15,000 in tax revenue for the state of New Mexico The post New Mexico cannabis sales: How Texans are impacting the state’s revenue appeared first on KVIA.
Who is impersonating the family of a Walmart massacre victim?
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A recent e-mail sent to El Paso media brings up questions about who is posing as a family member of Alexander Gerhard Hoffman, one of the victims of the August 3 Walmart shooting, and for what purpose. It began on August 3, 2022, when former Assistant District Attorney Amanda Enriquez, […]
everythinglubbock.com
UT models: 245K Texans could be hospitalized with BA.4/BA.5 before surge ends
AUSTIN, Texas (KXAN) — New projections from the University of Texas COVID-19 Modeling Consortium show hundreds of thousands of Texans could end up in the hospital with BA.4 and BA.5 before the current surge ends, and thousands of those people could die. The consortium ran different scenarios and came...
3 People Transported to Hospital In Multi-Vehicle Accident In El Paso (El Paso, TX)
A multi-vehicle accident, including a Texas Department of Public Safety vehicle, and 4 other vehicles, was reported in the Upper Valley Thursday morning. Statements indicate that the incident occurred at Osborne [..]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The highest point in Texas is just a short drive from El Paso.
While there are plenty of great spots to walk, hike, and bike inside the El Paso city limits, for those who want to make a day trip of their outdoor excursion nearby McKittrick Canyon in the Guadalupe mountains is worth a visit. The canyon is a little over an hour drive from the city depending on what part of town you live, and features plenty of trails for all skill levels, as well as several picnic areas. The Guadalupe Peak Trail is the tallest mountain in Texas at 8,749 feet and offers amazing views from the top.
Abbott Continues To Use Migrants As “Political Pawns”
Gov. Greg Abbott has extended his migrant “bussing program” route from Washington D.C to New York City. This comes as the Governor’s response to the Biden Administration’s open border policies overwhelming Texas communities. On Friday, Abbott announced the arrival of the first group of migrants at...
Water restrictions ordered in Rio Grande Valley as drought persists
The two largest cities in the Rio Grande Valley have implemented mandatory water restrictions as water levels in two reservoirs hit near-record lows due to an ongoing drought.
Tax free weekend underway in El Paso, Las Cruces
Everything back to school related from shoes, backpacks, and clothing will be tax free all weekend starting august 5th and ending Sunday August 7th. According to David Gest, a spokesperson for The outlet shoppes at El Paso in addition to the tax free weekend there will be additional deals. “We have up to 70 percent […]
Comments / 0