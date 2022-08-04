ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

KTSM

BNHR, other groups protests Operation Lone Star

EL PASO, Texas – (KTSM) Border Network for Human Rights, along with other immigrant and civil rights groups held actions across the state today to highlight Texas border cities and oppose Operation Lone Star. Organizers say their goal is to bring attention to what they say is wrong in Governor Gregg Abbott’s Operation Lone star […]
EL PASO, TX
Tom Handy

Governor Abbott said Texas Powers the American Economy

Texas Governor Greg Abbott gave the keynote address at the 18th annual West Texas Legislative Summitt at San Angelo State University. This event highlights the achievements of Texas and discusses its future. For 30 minutes, Governor Abbott outlined the oil production of West Texas, property taxes, and touched on busing immigrants to places such as Washington, D.C.
TEXAS STATE
KTSM

El Paso Juvenile detention holding more youth as state halts intake

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Staffing shortages impacting the five state juvenile detention facilities in Texas, and they are no longer taking youths. El Paso County Juvenile system is also dealing with staffing shortages as well and more youth in their facilities as juveniles who were supposed to go to state facilities cannot. “That backlog […]
EL PASO COUNTY, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Energy and immigration major focus of Abbott’s San Angelo speech

SAN ANGELO, Tx (KLST/KSAN) — Energy independence and immigration were the major focus of Governor Greg Abbott’s keynote address to the 18th annual West Texas Legislative Summitt in San Angelo on Thursday, August 4, 2022, but he ended the address suggesting there may be more locations for immigrant bussing in the future.
SAN ANGELO, TX
Person
Greg Abbott
Tom Handy

Governor Abbott Said Texas Believes in Freedom

Thursday was the opening day for the CPAC or Conservative Political Action Committee Conference in Dallas, Texas. Some big speakers include President Donald Trump, Senator Ted Cruz, Attorney General Ken Paxton, Fox analyst Sean Hannity, former Alaska Governor Sarah Palin, and Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban.
TEXAS STATE
everythinglubbock.com

New El Paso Chamber CEO wants to deepen ties with Fort Bliss, Juarez

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – Andrea Hutchins believes in the adage “a rising tide lifts all boats.”. That’s why her planned approach to her new job as El Paso Chamber chief executive officer includes deepening ties with Fort Bliss in Juarez. “As a military spouse, we...
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

New Mexico cannabis sales: How Texans are impacting the state’s revenue

CHAPARRAL, New Mexico -- Astro Buds in Chaparral, just a mile from the Texas border, has only been operating for two weeks, but the amount of traffic coming in and out made it look like it's been around for a lot longer. They've already generated $15,000 in tax revenue for the state of New Mexico The post New Mexico cannabis sales: How Texans are impacting the state’s revenue appeared first on KVIA.
CHAPARRAL, NM
KTSM

Who is impersonating the family of a Walmart massacre victim?

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A recent e-mail sent to El Paso media brings up questions about who is posing as a family member of Alexander Gerhard Hoffman, one of the victims of the August 3 Walmart shooting, and for what purpose. It began on August 3, 2022, when former Assistant District Attorney Amanda Enriquez, […]
EL PASO, TX
everythinglubbock.com

UT models: 245K Texans could be hospitalized with BA.4/BA.5 before surge ends

AUSTIN, Texas (KXAN) — New projections from the University of Texas COVID-19 Modeling Consortium show hundreds of thousands of Texans could end up in the hospital with BA.4 and BA.5 before the current surge ends, and thousands of those people could die. The consortium ran different scenarios and came...
TEXAS STATE
Euri Giles | Clareifi

The highest point in Texas is just a short drive from El Paso.

While there are plenty of great spots to walk, hike, and bike inside the El Paso city limits, for those who want to make a day trip of their outdoor excursion nearby McKittrick Canyon in the Guadalupe mountains is worth a visit. The canyon is a little over an hour drive from the city depending on what part of town you live, and features plenty of trails for all skill levels, as well as several picnic areas. The Guadalupe Peak Trail is the tallest mountain in Texas at 8,749 feet and offers amazing views from the top.
EL PASO, TX
Reform Austin

Abbott Continues To Use Migrants As “Political Pawns”

Gov. Greg Abbott has extended his migrant “bussing program” route from Washington D.C to New York City. This comes as the Governor’s response to the Biden Administration’s open border policies overwhelming Texas communities. On Friday, Abbott announced the arrival of the first group of migrants at...
TEXAS STATE
KTSM

Tax free weekend underway in El Paso, Las Cruces

Everything back to school related from shoes, backpacks, and clothing will be tax free all weekend starting august 5th and ending Sunday August 7th. According to David Gest, a spokesperson for The outlet shoppes at El Paso in addition to the tax free weekend there will be additional deals. “We have up to 70 percent […]
EL PASO, TX

