‘Dyche Hall felt incomplete’: After 5-year absence, stone grotesques being reinstalled on KU Natural History Museum building

The 21-year-old woman gasped as she read the headline: “The 16-Year-Old Girl Who Walks and Eats Tacos While on Life Support.” She scanned the article about a girl who had a mysterious illness that destroyed her lungs and who now needed a machine to breathe for her. “I need to do something,” she told herself once she finished the article. She believed she knew what was killing this young girl, because the story could have been her own, six years earlier.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 3 DAYS AGO