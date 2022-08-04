‘Dyche Hall felt incomplete’: After 5-year absence, stone grotesques being reinstalled on KU Natural History Museum building

Read on www2.ljworld.com
LJWORLD
KU receives $2 million gift to help maintain 100-year old geology field camp
The University of Kansas has received a $2 million gift to help it sustain a geology field camp it operates in Colorado. The Harrison Family Fund at the Douglas County Community Foundation gave the $2 million gift to support the KU Geology Field Camp in Cañon City, Colorado. The family of Robert “Bob” Harrison has been longtime supporters of the field camp. Bob Harrison was a 1938 KU geology graduate, who spent time at the field camp.
Overland Park teen holds mental health-focused music festival
An Overland Park native is channeling his love for music and personal experience with mental health into a musical festival called the “You Matter Festival."
LJWORLD
KU students will be returning to campus later this month; here are some dates to know
Lawrence’s streets, public transit and businesses will get a little busier in the next couple of weeks as University of Kansas students return to campus. Fall classes at KU will begin Aug. 22, and students living in on-campus housing will arrive the week before. The move-in dates for KU...
LJWORLD
Lawrence police to step up their presence downtown and in Oread area on Saturday nights
With the return of university students for the start of the fall semester, the Lawrence Police Department will be stepping up its presence in downtown Lawrence and the area around the University of Kansas campus, according to a news release from the department. The police department said in the release...
kcur.org
Food Critics: The best burgers Kansas City has to offer
"We really do love our burgers in Kansas City," says IN Kansas City food columnist Jenny Vergara. From joints like Town Topic to fine dining establishments like The Savoy, the humble hamburger is on menus everywhere. "We can't just say 'burgers,'" food blogger Mary Bloch points out. "We've got to...
LJWORLD
PHOTOS: 2022 Vinland Fair kicks off
An old-fashioned Douglas County staple, the Vinland Fair, returned this week with races, music and more. The fair continues through Saturday at the Vinland Fairgrounds at 1736 North 700 Road; for more information and a schedule of events, visit vinlandfair.com. Welcome to the new LJWorld.com. Our old commenting system has...
LJWORLD
Weekend events in and around Lawrence: Vinland Fair, art exhibits, bierock sale and more
The Vinland Fair runs through Saturday at 1736 North 700 Road near Baldwin City with homemade food, competitions, exhibits and live music. See vinlandfair.com for more details. Other events coming up include vocal music, new art, theater auditions, skateboarding, a book signing and an opportunity to work on a state park trail.
ifoundaquiltedheart.com
Kansas City, KS USA
I found this wonderful surprise stuck to the wall on an elevator heading up to the operating room where I work. It’s a large busy hospital but I was the only rider this time so I think this must be destiny. Certainly brightened my day! Can’t stop smiling.
plattecountylandmark.com
New restaurant opens in Parkville Commons
Andrew Longres’ love of food started when, at 10 years old, he checked out a copy of Gourmet magazine during a trip to the school library. Twenty-five years later — after working at some of the country’s finest restaurants, including The French Laundry, Bluestem and The American Restaurant — Longres returns to his Northland roots to open Acre, a 3,500-square-foot, 80-seat restaurant in Parkville Commons Shopping Center, 6325 Lewis Street.
WIBW
Lawrence eatery to host midsummer party with fine dining, non-alcoholic drinks
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - A Lawrence eatery will host a midsummer Sunset Patio Party featuring fine cuisine and non-alcoholic beverages. 715 Restaurant in Lawrence says it will host its fourth Sunset Patio Party of the season with a midsummer celebration including dinner, alcohol-free beverages and community. “It used to be...
childrensmercy.org
The New York Times: Her Lungs Mysteriously Shut Down. How Could This Have Happened?
The 21-year-old woman gasped as she read the headline: “The 16-Year-Old Girl Who Walks and Eats Tacos While on Life Support.” She scanned the article about a girl who had a mysterious illness that destroyed her lungs and who now needed a machine to breathe for her. “I need to do something,” she told herself once she finished the article. She believed she knew what was killing this young girl, because the story could have been her own, six years earlier.
Shawnee complex says it can’t remove bats from man’s apartment
A man complained about a possible bat infestation in his basement to his Shawnee apartment complex but was told they can't remove them.
Despite free bus fare, many workers using RideKC confront obstacles along their commutes
In 2020, Kansas City became the first major U.S. city to offer free bus fare through a three-year program called ZeroFare KC. The post Despite free bus fare, many workers using RideKC confront obstacles along their commutes appeared first on The Beacon.
Olathe youth breaks AAU javelin throw record
Olathe native and nine-year-old Aubree Dunigan made history on Thursday at the 56th AAU Junior Olympic Games.
lawrencekstimes.com
Here are the places in Douglas County where voters said ‘no’ the loudest
No, neigh, non, nein, ni, nahin, nee, la, and not no way, not no how. A strong majority of voters at all 44 of Douglas County’s polling places said “no” Tuesday to a constitutional amendment that would have opened the door for politicians to ban abortion in the state.
LJWORLD
Traffic stop study: Black drivers in Douglas County were nearly 3 times as likely to be pulled over as white drivers
From the start of 2020 to the end of 2021, Black drivers were nearly three times as likely as white drivers to be pulled over for a traffic stop in Douglas County, according to a study examining law enforcement contact with people of color. The study of pedestrian and traffic...
Overland Park house fire displaces 5 people
Overland Park Fire Department says no one was injured in a fire near West 151st Place and Lamar at a home with no smoke detectors.
wibwnewsnow.com
Kansas: More Bang For The Buck In Rentals
Renters are feeling the pain of the housing crisis, with record-breaking rental prices making it more difficult than ever to save for a home. But which metro areas will break the bank on your next move?. With median U.S. rent recently surpassing $2,000 a month, the lawn care website Lawn...
WIBW
Harvester’s free food distribution to take place at Events Center August 9th
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The next Harvester’s free mobile food distribution will be taking place August 9th. The event will be located in the east parking lot at the Stormont Vail Events Center. No ID or proof of eligibility is required. Zip code and the number of people is the only information collected.
WIBW
Power pole replacement to close lane of SW Topeka Blvd.
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A power pole replacement will close a northbound lane of SW Topeka Blvd. for three days. Starting at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 9, the City of Topeka says Torgeson Trenching will close the right northbound lane of SW Topeka Blvd. just north of 45th St. for a power pole replacement.
