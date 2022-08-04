ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moorhead, MN

‘We’re open!’: Construction, closing rumors impact businesses at Moorhead Center Mall

By Bailey Hurley
valleynewslive.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.valleynewslive.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
valleynewslive.com

Sears in Fergus Falls closes after owners retire

FERGUS FALLS, MN (Valley News Live) - After 10 and a half years, the Sears in Fergus Falls is closing up shop for the final time as the owners are set to retire. According to the Ericksons, they have received a lot of love and support this week from the community as they will close their doors on Saturday.
FERGUS FALLS, MN
valleynewslive.com

West Fargo Park District renovates Rendezvous disc golf course

WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The West Fargo Park District recently finished renovations on the Rendezvous disc golf course. The updated course is now about 8,000 feet long. The holes range from approximately 214 feet to 1,522 feet with a hole average of roughly 433 feet. The district...
WEST FARGO, ND
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

West Fargo restaurant catches fire

(West Fargo, ND) -- A West Fargo restaurant is damaged after a fire broke out late Saturday morning. The West Fargo Fire Department tells WDAY Radio that at 11:50 a.m, crews were dispatched to Spitfire Bar & Grill for a structure fire. When they arrived on scene, flames were visible from the roof of the building, above the commercial kitchen space. Crews quickly knocked down and contained the fire.
WEST FARGO, ND
valleynewslive.com

Spitfire closes after fire starts in kitchen

WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Spitfire Bar and Grill closed Saturday afternoon after a fire started in the kitchen. WFFD was called just before noon and when firefighters arrived on the scene they found heavy smoke and flames coming from the roof above the commercial kitchen. Authorities say...
WEST FARGO, ND
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Business
Moorhead, MN
Business
Moorhead, MN
Industry
Local
Minnesota Industry
City
Moorhead, MN
valleynewslive.com

WE Fest shut down temporarily for severe weather

DETROIT LAKES, MN (Valley News Live) - WE Fest is currently shut down for severe weather. We will continue to update. On Friday, the temperatures soared in the Red River Valley. Despite the hot weather, the staff at WE Fest are prepared for any kind of circumstances. “One advantage we...
DETROIT LAKES, MN
gowatertown.net

Big changes could be coming to Fargo’s Hector International Airport

FARGO, N.D.–There could be some big changes coming to Fargo’s Hector International Airport. Executive Director Shawn Dobberstein said a study, launched last fall, is being conducted to determine the needs of the airport and its commercial occupants as well as the flying public. Dobberstein said it all points...
FARGO, ND
newscenter1.tv

Fargo house tests hemp as construction material

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — The two small houses are going up on the back half of a lot just off a busy street, not far from downtown Fargo. “These homes are identical in blueprint, they’re 13 by 23, with 12 foot ceilings, there’s a loft in each of them,” explains Grassroots Development president Justin Berg, the man behind this one-of-a-kind construction and research project.
FARGO, ND
kvrr.com

Red River Women’s Clinic’s Moorhead location revealed

MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) – The Red River Women’s Clinic has a new location in Moorhead. City records say it will be at 302 Highway 75 North across from Moorhead Public Service. The clinic raised nearly $1 million on GoFundMe to move from its Downtown Fargo location to Moorhead.
MOORHEAD, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Mall#Business Industry#Construction Maintenance#Linus Business#Retail Industry#The Moorhead Center Mall#Red River Refillery
DL-Online

Threat of storms closes WE Fest Main Stage Friday evening

DETROIT LAKES — At about 7:30 p.m. Friday, WE Fest cleared its stage area and concert bowl due to the threat of dangerous storms. "We’ve been advised by authorities to clear the stage area and audience due to incoming severe weather and high winds," WE Fest posted on its Facebook page. "Please return to your campsite or vehicle."
DETROIT LAKES, MN
DL-Online

Happenings around the lakes area, Aug. 7-17

The Detroit Lakes Tribune accepts community calendar items for publication online and, space permitting, in our Wednesday and Sunday print editions. Submissions must be made at least a week in advance of the event date, in writing, to either dltribune@dlnewspapers.com or vgerdes@dlnewspapers.com. Each submission must include the date, time and location of event, and where to go for more information (phone, email and/or website). Also include whether the event is free or paid admission, and how much it costs when applicable.
DETROIT LAKES, MN
DL-Online

Burgers and brats served up every Tuesday in DL park for Fuller Center

DETROIT LAKES — Burgers and brats sizzled on a grill at the Detroit Lakes City Park on Tuesday, Aug. 2 as laughter and chatter filled the picnic shelter. The weekly cook-out is held every Tuesday through Labor Day, with the first meal served at 5:30 p.m. The gathering is a community outreach opportunity for the Fuller Center for Housing of the Detroit Lakes Area, said President Jim Velde.
DETROIT LAKES, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Construction
hot1047.com

Check Out Dead And Dying Malls Throughout Minnesota

Growing up, malls were the place to go shopping and even just hang out with friends. Here are some dead and dying malls throughout Minnesota. I feel like not too long ago, shopping malls were huge! Always jam-packed and full of people. Arcades, stores, and the food court, are always made for some fun people-watching. I remember just going to the mall, walking around, and chilling with friends growing up.
MINNESOTA STATE
valleynewslive.com

Permanent jewelry has come to North Dakota

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Permanent jewelry has been a popular concept recently and now, there is a jeweler who had started the business in North Dakota. ”It’s so simple but easy and meaningful and yeah,” said Chelsea Ktytor, permanent jewelry specialist at the Bracelet Bar. Chelsea...
FARGO, ND
wdayradionow.com

EPIC Companies details what you will see at new Fargo Waterpark

(Fargo, ND) -- We're learning even more about what you can expect to be included when it comes to Fargo's newest attraction. 'The Wave' Waterpark is set to open in the next few years, and will include several activities and fun for families, college students and everyone in between. "A...
FARGO, ND
valleynewslive.com

Fire damages Stenerson Lumber in Detroit Lakes

DETROIT LAKES, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Stenerson Lumber is damaged after a fire Friday morning. Detroit Lakes firefighters say, when they arrived, they saw smoke coming from the roof. Open flames and smoldering insulation were found in the attic space of the building. Audubon Fire Department provided mutual aid...
DETROIT LAKES, MN
wdayradionow.com

Fargo School Board could drop the Pledge of Allegiance. Tragedy leads to toy drive. Gunfire at Mall of America.

Each weeknight, WDAY News First reporter Tom Tucker delivers that day’s headlines and stories impacting you. Tonight's Headlines: How reciting the Pledge of Allegiance could soon become a thing of the past for a local school board. A toy drive is happening now in Fargo to remember two brothers who died in a car accident on a local highway. Gunfire breaks out at the Mall of America. How police are now searching for the suspect.
FARGO, ND
valleynewslive.com

Florida man seriously hurt in crash in Beltrami County

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -A Florida man has suffered life-threatening injuries following a crash Saturday evening in Beltrami County. The crash happened just after 6:30 p.m. Saturday near Upper Red Lake Unorg. Authorities say, 43-year-old Richard Ames, was driving on Highway 72 when he lost control of his vehicle...
BELTRAMI COUNTY, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy