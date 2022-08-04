HBO Max and Discovery Plus To Merge Into One Streaming Giant

Read on hypebeast.com
Now that it feels like everyone has their own streaming platform, they all have to fight each other for our attention. We've seen how Netflix has been struggling to keep subscribers, to the point where it's losing millions of them. Unfortunately for HBO Max, the future is not looking too good either. The platform has canceled a number of shows and movies. This is especially concerning since there are already rumors the streamer is on its last legs.
The prestige streaming service wasn't axed. But the era of streaming-only movies appears to be receding
Click here to read the full article. Warner Bros. Discovery says it will merge HBO Max and Discovery+ into a single platform that is commercially and technologically viable. But the conglomerate looks like it will be playing catch-up in streaming markets outside the U.S. for many years to come. That’s a dreadful blunder for a group that contains the iconic pay-TV brand HBO, and had already started to roll out its own direct-to-consumer service HBO Max. The situation is particularly egregious in the wider Asia region, which is currently the world’s fastest-growing streaming market, but where the new improved WBD-iteration of HBO...
Fear not, HBO Max subscribers. Your favorite shows are safe for now.
Sources report that Warner Bros. Discovery will be restructuring ahead of its Q2 earnings call.
The total number of direct-to-consumer subscribers across HBO, HBO Max and Discovery+ was 92.1 million in the second quarter of 2022, up 1.7 million from the end of Q1 with 90.4 million subscribers. The company did not break down the over-the-top streaming services’ numbers individually, so it’s unclear what the exact number is in terms of HBO Max and Discovery+ subscriptions.
HBO Max continues to quietly pull more content from its streaming library. Along with the six Warner Bros. films the streaming service pulled over the past few weeks, we have since learned the streamer has removed more titles from its library than we first thought. And apparently, more cuts are coming as Warner Bros. Discovery plans to merge its two streaming services–HBO Max and Discovery+–by the summer of 2023, according to IndieWire.
After a wild 24 hours of (Twitter) speculation, Warner Bros. Discovery has shed more light on the fate of HBO Max. The company detailed a timeline for its plans to combine HBO Max and Discovery+—the marquee streaming services that existed prior to WarnerMedia and Discovery’s merger last April—with the blended offering coming to the U.S. in summer 2023, it announced Thursday evening during its second quarter earnings report.
HBO Max isn’t dead...yet. But come the summer of 2023 it will be, and there will be a new service replacing both HBO Max and Discovery Plus, Warner Bros Discovery CEO David Zaslav said on an earnings call today. “HBO Max has a competitive feature set, but it has...
