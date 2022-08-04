Parisian Artist Rakajoo Pays Homage to Montmartre in New Exhibition

Opening next month at Marianne Boesky Gallery. Jammie Holmes is making his New York solo debut in a new exhibition titled What We Talking About at Marianne Boesky Gallery. Entirely self-taught, the Dallas-based artist didn’t even go to a museum until he was in his 30s. Nonetheless, Holmes has developed into a promising artist to watch for his intimate compositions that recount his experiences growing up in the Deep South — from playing dice in the park and gatherings around the kitchen table, to more turbulent scenes, such as racial confrontations and encounters with the police.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO