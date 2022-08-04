Read on www.cbsnews.com
Related
The Truth About The Thousands Of Satellites Elon Musk Is Launching Into Orbit
Here's the truth about how Elon Musk has launched thousands of satellites into orbit around Earth, and plans to launch thousands more, soon.
NASA looks to private outposts to build on International Space Station's legacy
The International Space Station (ISS) is entering its golden years, but activities aboard the orbiting lab aren't slowing down — just the opposite, in fact. The ISS can't fly forever, however, and NASA officials envision a diverse market of commercial space stations taking its place as demand for access to low Earth orbit (LEO) continues to increase.
Watch Blue Origin launch 6 people to suborbital space today
Blue Origin will launch six people to suborbital space and back on Thursday morning (Aug. 4), and you can watch the action live.
Universe Today
Masten Space is Building a Lunar Lander for NASA. Also, They Just Filed for Bankruptcy
If you’re a fan of the commercial space industry (aka. NewSpace), then the name Masten Space Systems is sure to ring a bell. For years, this California-based aerospace company has been developing delivery systems to accommodate payloads to the Moon, Mars, and beyond. This included Xoie, the lander concept that won the $1 million Northrop Grumman Lunar X-Prize in 2009, their Xombie and Xodiac reusable terrestrial landers, and the in-Flight Alumina Spray Technique (FAST) that would allow lunar landers to create their own landing pads.
RELATED PEOPLE
Elon Musk's Flying SpaceX Debris Alarms Australian Sheep Farmer Who Found Particles Outside Near His Private Field
Screenshot from public access article.Jack Connor/TweakTown. Imagine strolling through your private field only to discover the jettisoned, burnt-up trunk from a SpaceX mission had landed in your area. A Dalgety, Australia sheep farmer, approximately 5-hours southwest of Sydney, was astonished to discover rocket debris from Elon Musk's SpaceX mission had, in fact, landed in his field.
NASA's Artemis 1 moon rocket to roll out Aug. 18 for lunar launch
All systems are go so far to roll out the Artemis 1 rocket to the launch pad for a planned liftoff on Aug. 29.
A prominent scientist posted an image of a distant star he said was taken by the Webb telescope. It was actually a slice of chorizo.
A red ball of spicy fire with luminous patches glowing menacingly against a black background. This, prominent French scientist Etienne Klein declared, was the latest astonishing picture taken by the James Webb Space Telescope of Proxima Centauri, the closest star to our Sun. Fellow Twitter users marveled at the details...
Activity At Remote Chinese Airstrip Seen Before Spaceplane Launch
Satellite imagery of an air base near Lop Nor in China that has been associated with the development of a secretive spaceplane, with an inset showing artwork depicting a notional design. PHOTO © 2022 PLANET LABS INC. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. REPRINTED BY PERMISSION / Chinese internetSatellite imagery shows activity at a remote air base where China's first spaceplane flight touched down after a test mission in 2020.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Digital Trends
NASA gets ready for Artemis lunar launch later this month
NASA is getting ready for a new era of lunar exploration with the approach of the Artemis I mission launch. Ahead of eventually returning humans to the moon for the first time since the Apollo missions, Artemis I will be an uncrewed flight which enters orbit around the moon to test out technology including NASA’s new Space Launch System (SLS) rocket. With launch scheduled for later this month, NASA teams are working on final testing and preparations for the mission.
Digital Trends
NASA video reveals complexity of Lunar Gateway plan
The Lunar Gateway will be a space station in a lunar orbit primarily for getting astronauts and cargo to the surface of the moon as part of NASA’s Artemis program. The space agency is using various private firms to develop various Gateway modules, the first of which will be should be deployed in the mid-2020s.
Photos suggest SpaceX, NASA, and China space junk struck land. There's a 10% chance a person will be hit this decade.
Spacecraft and debris fall out of orbit and back to Earth every day. Much of it burns up in the atmosphere, but some crashes to the ground.
IFLScience
NASA Confirms Launch Date For Artemis I Is A Go
Humanity’s mission back to the Moon is about to see its first major test in just a few weeks. NASA has announced that Artemis I, the uncrewed test mission of its new rocket and capsule, will roll out to the launch pad on August 18 for the expected launch on August 29.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Astra cancels Rocket 3 line after multiple launch failures
Astra plans to stop production on its current rocket line following several launch failures. The California-based company will instead focus on "the next version of its launch system," a more powerful vehicle that will have a higher reliability, capacity and rate of production, Astra announced (opens in new tab) on Thursday (Aug. 4).
SpaceX's astronaut missions for NASA: Live updates
Since its first crewed flight in 2020, SpaceX has continued to launch astronauts to the International Space Station and return them home to Earth as part of a partnership with NASA.
SpaceX addressing Falcon 9 rocket damage ahead of next NASA astronaut launch
SpaceX is making some changes following transport damage to a Falcon 9 rocket, with Crew-5 commander Nicole Mann telling reporters she's confident the system will fly safely.
Australian Space Agency says SpaceX debris fell on sheep farm
At least three large pieces from a SpaceX rocket have been found on farmland in southeast Australia. According to ABC News, the Australian Space Agency confirmed that the three pieces of debris are likely pieces of a service module jettisoned from the SpaceX Crew Dragon in May. On July 9,...
Artemis 1 moon mission readies for crucial test for future crewed flights
NASA plans to launch its debut Artemis moon mission no earlier than Aug. 29 on a rigorous certification test, to see if the system can safely accept humans on future lunar missions.
Apollo 11 relics among 10,000 mementos flying on Artemis 1 moon mission
Lunar sample and rocket engine artifact connect Apollo first moon landing with Artemis 1 mission. A small lunar sample and a piece of the rocket that enabled its collection more than 50 years ago are set to launch on NASA's next mission back to the moon. The Apollo 11 artifacts...
Space Junk That Fell on Sheep Farm Was From SpaceX Rocket, Agency Confirms
Three large pieces of space debris fell into rural Australia, causing a sonic boom to ring out across the area.
China launches secret reusable spacecraft into low-Earth orbit
China has sent a classified reusable spacecraft into orbit.A Long March 2F rocket, which launched from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Centre yesterday, is sending a “reusable test spacecraft” into low Earth orbit, according to a report from Chinese language state media Xinhua.The craft’s test includes “technical verification of reusable and on-orbit services as planned to provide technical support for the peaceful use of space”, the report states.No photos or related operations of the launch have been released, but it is speculated that the vehicle being tested is a spaceplane. The Long March 2F can carry approximately eight metric tons to...
CBS News
524K+
Followers
62K+
Post
366M+
Views
ABOUT
Your source for original reporting and trusted news.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0