Greater Milwaukee Today
3 Republicans in primary race for Wisconsin attorney general
WISCONSIN — Republicans Eric Toney, Karen Mueller and Adam Jarchow are vying in the primary election for attorney general. The winner will face incumbent Democrat Josh Kaul in the November general election. The Freeman asked candidates a series of questions before Tuesday’s primary. Mueller did not respond to our...
Reminders for voters before Wisconsin 2022 primary election on Aug. 9
There are only a few days until the Partisan Primary on Tuesday, Aug. 9. Here's what voters should know, according to the Wisconsin Elections Commission.
Republican gov. candidates react to Dixon win
It was a rough Republican primary for the losing candidates.
Wisconsin Elections Commission tries to thwart fraudulent attempts to obtain absentee ballots
The Wisconsin Elections Commission has taken several steps to address isolated attempts to show weaknesses with the system of mailing out absentee ballots to voters. The commission's action this week comes after a small group of conservative activists, including in Racine, submitted false information to obtain absentee ballots in another attempt to show that fraud occurred in the 2020 presidential election in Wisconsin.
Dixon's possible running mates include police union leader, Michigan legislators
A state legislator representing Rochester and the speaker of the state house are on GOP gubernatorial candidate Tudor Dixon's short list for running mate, the Free Press reports. Political analysts have said Dixon — who received Trump's endorsement and has claimed he won the 2020 election — will need to...
Wisconsin Republican primary for Governor remains heavily contested with a week to go
Election information for UW-Madison students is available at vote.wisc.edu. For more information on ballots, registration or polling places regarding the Aug. 9 partisan primary, visit www.myvote.wi.com. Wisconsin Republican Governor candidates Tim Michels and former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch are in a dead heat with less than two weeks before the...
Gov. Evers grants 49 more pardons, total pardons granted now 603
Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers announced Friday he has granted another 49 pardons, bringing his total number to 603 pardons.
Michels goes negative in Wisconsin governor’s race
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Days after saying that running negative ads is “just bad policy” and politicians who do that are “losing,” the Wisconsin Republican candidate for governor backed by Donald Trump has launched his first attack ad against his primary opponent. Trump-backed Tim Michels also...
Big names, big endorsements in GOP race for WI Gov. What do voters think?
Two big names - two different endorsements. The Republican race for governor has split the Trump-Pence team and the state GOP.
Indiana governor signs relief bill alongside abortion ban
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana’s governor signed a relief bill Friday night that will provide $200 rebate payments from the state’s surging budget surplus. Though below his initially proposed $225 refunds, Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb said the measure “fulfills what I set out to accomplish when calling the General Assembly into special session” and establishes “long overdue increased funding” for families and young children. The bill, which passed earlier Friday 37-9, represented a concession from GOP senators who were initially wary that the rebates would further fuel inflation. Sen. Travis Holdman, who sponsored the bill, said the funding was to ensure “pregnant women and children are taken care of as best we can” in the wake of an abortion ban bill that the governor also signed Friday night after Senators approved the restrictions.
Paid Letters to the Editor
We welcome letters to the Editor, a chance for members of the community to comment on issues of concern to them. All letters must be original, not duplications of letters addressed to public officials or written by others. The views and opinions expressed are those of the letter writer and do not necessarily reflect the views of this publication, its publishers, Editor, or staff.
Counties with the most born-and-bred residents in Wisconsin
Compiled a list of counties with the most born and bred residents in Wisconsin using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Recount confirms that indicted Colorado clerk lost election
DENVER (AP) — A recount has confirmed that an indicted Colorado county clerk who alleged voting fraud lost the primary election she ran in last month in her attempt to win the post of running the state’s elections, officials announced Thursday. The results barely changed, with Mesa County...
Michels reverses, tells crowd he will support Trump in 2024
KAUKAUNA, Wis. (WBAY) - We’re a week away from the state’s partisan primary and the race for governor on the Republican side of the ballot focused on Northeast Wisconsin Tuesday night. That’s where two of the candidates, Tim Michels and Rebecca Kleefisch, held rallies. In a speech...
Wisconsin’s naturopathic doctors prepare for expanded duties
Wisconsin is in the early stages of integrating naturopathic medicine into its health care safety net. Gov. Tony Evers signed a bill earlier this year allowing naturopathic doctors to get licensed, joining 22 other U.S. states. Naturopathic medicine emphasizes preventive and natural techniques including therapies involving herbs, massage, acupuncture and more.
Wisconsin Elections Commission will assist with investigation of fraudulent absentee ballot requests
The Wisconsin Elections Commission has voted to assist authorities as they investigate a Racine County man who admitted he committed voter fraud in order to prove a point. But the commission won't formally recommend charges in the case at the moment, saying it's not within their legal authority to take that step.
Two Republican candidates running for Sheriff
Two local candidates have filed papers to run for Sheriff on the Republican ticket. As a result, both are now on the Aug. 9 Partisan Primary Ballot so that voters can decide which candidate will be on the November 2022 ballot as the Republican candidate. Incumbent Ken Schneider is being challenged by Grant Peterson. The winner of the Primary election will be on the November 2022 ballot as the Republican candidate where they will face off against an Independent candidate in the Fall Election.
Oshkosh Defense sent a big contract to the non-union South. Will it keep future jobs in Wisconsin?
The news in early 2021 that Oshkosh Corp.’s defense subsidiary had secured a multi-billion dollar federal contract to build up to 165,000 postal trucks elicited a mix of pride and relief among Oshkosh, Wisconsin residents. Since the end of the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan, the Pentagon has ordered...
Whitmer responds to Dixon nomination
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Just because she didn’t face any opposition in the primary doesn’t mean Gov. Whitmer kept quiet. On the day of the primary, Whitmer held two rallies for her supporters and volunteers, one in Grand Rapids and the other in Lansing. She reminded them that it’s not just her and the Republican […]
Michigan GOP nixes election night party after female staff member threatened, party says
Washington — The Michigan Republican Party canceled a watch party for the state's primary election results after a female staff member was verbally assaulted at the party's headquarters Tuesday morning, the state GOP said. Gustavo Portela, communications director for the Michigan GOP, said the state party received "several" death...
