Wisconsin State

Greater Milwaukee Today

3 Republicans in primary race for Wisconsin attorney general

WISCONSIN — Republicans Eric Toney, Karen Mueller and Adam Jarchow are vying in the primary election for attorney general. The winner will face incumbent Democrat Josh Kaul in the November general election. The Freeman asked candidates a series of questions before Tuesday’s primary. Mueller did not respond to our...
WISCONSIN STATE
wuwm.com

Wisconsin Elections Commission tries to thwart fraudulent attempts to obtain absentee ballots

The Wisconsin Elections Commission has taken several steps to address isolated attempts to show weaknesses with the system of mailing out absentee ballots to voters. The commission's action this week comes after a small group of conservative activists, including in Racine, submitted false information to obtain absentee ballots in another attempt to show that fraud occurred in the 2020 presidential election in Wisconsin.
WISCONSIN STATE
WBAY Green Bay

Michels goes negative in Wisconsin governor’s race

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Days after saying that running negative ads is “just bad policy” and politicians who do that are “losing,” the Wisconsin Republican candidate for governor backed by Donald Trump has launched his first attack ad against his primary opponent. Trump-backed Tim Michels also...
WISCONSIN STATE
The Associated Press

Indiana governor signs relief bill alongside abortion ban

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana’s governor signed a relief bill Friday night that will provide $200 rebate payments from the state’s surging budget surplus. Though below his initially proposed $225 refunds, Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb said the measure “fulfills what I set out to accomplish when calling the General Assembly into special session” and establishes “long overdue increased funding” for families and young children. The bill, which passed earlier Friday 37-9, represented a concession from GOP senators who were initially wary that the rebates would further fuel inflation. Sen. Travis Holdman, who sponsored the bill, said the funding was to ensure “pregnant women and children are taken care of as best we can” in the wake of an abortion ban bill that the governor also signed Friday night after Senators approved the restrictions.
INDIANA STATE
merrillfotonews.com

Paid Letters to the Editor

We welcome letters to the Editor, a chance for members of the community to comment on issues of concern to them. All letters must be original, not duplications of letters addressed to public officials or written by others. The views and opinions expressed are those of the letter writer and do not necessarily reflect the views of this publication, its publishers, Editor, or staff.
LINCOLN COUNTY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Michels reverses, tells crowd he will support Trump in 2024

KAUKAUNA, Wis. (WBAY) - We’re a week away from the state’s partisan primary and the race for governor on the Republican side of the ballot focused on Northeast Wisconsin Tuesday night. That’s where two of the candidates, Tim Michels and Rebecca Kleefisch, held rallies. In a speech...
KAUKAUNA, WI
wpr.org

Wisconsin’s naturopathic doctors prepare for expanded duties

Wisconsin is in the early stages of integrating naturopathic medicine into its health care safety net. Gov. Tony Evers signed a bill earlier this year allowing naturopathic doctors to get licensed, joining 22 other U.S. states. Naturopathic medicine emphasizes preventive and natural techniques including therapies involving herbs, massage, acupuncture and more.
WISCONSIN STATE
merrillfotonews.com

Two Republican candidates running for Sheriff

Two local candidates have filed papers to run for Sheriff on the Republican ticket. As a result, both are now on the Aug. 9 Partisan Primary Ballot so that voters can decide which candidate will be on the November 2022 ballot as the Republican candidate. Incumbent Ken Schneider is being challenged by Grant Peterson. The winner of the Primary election will be on the November 2022 ballot as the Republican candidate where they will face off against an Independent candidate in the Fall Election.
LINCOLN COUNTY, WI
WLNS

Whitmer responds to Dixon nomination

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Just because she didn’t face any opposition in the primary doesn’t mean Gov. Whitmer kept quiet. On the day of the primary, Whitmer held two rallies for her supporters and volunteers, one in Grand Rapids and the other in Lansing. She reminded them that it’s not just her and the Republican […]
LANSING, MI

