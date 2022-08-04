Hartshorn man arrested after allegedly trying to kidnap boy

An unforeseen storm hit Laclede County Wednesday evening, shaking up residents and leaving a path of destruction. Luckily, the cell which brought 60+ MPH winds and a few microbursts resulted in zero injuries for residents or emergency responders. Though uprooted trees and downed power lines blocked part of Highway 64 and a few residential roads, all were open to through traffic the following morning. “Thankfully we didn't have any injuries. Most of the folks somehow got to their basement or their safe rooms. Everything is opened back up and you can quite literally see the damage that could happen in a matter of seconds,” said Office of Emergency Management Director Randy Rowe. “This was not a forecasted storm and it’s just one of those weather events that we have to deal with and be very cautious of. They can do millions of dollars in damage with no forecast at all. ” For more on this story see the LCR.

LACLEDE COUNTY, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO