Hartshorn man arrested after allegedly trying to kidnap boy

Remains found identified as missing Kansas man
DOUGLAS COUNTY— The human remains recovered southeast of Lawrence in January have been identified as Guy Wayne Collins, 47, who had been listed as a missing adult since July 9, 2021, according to Sheriff's department spokesman George Diepenbrock. Douglas County Sheriff’s Office deputies on Friday received a lab report...
Phelps County man arrested with multiple child molestation charges
PHELPS COUNTY, Mo. – Reports of child molestation and abuse or neglect of a child led to one arrested on July 28. According to a release by the Phelps County Sheriff’s Department, detectives investigated alleged assaults on juveniles between 2014 and 2021. During the investigation, it was alleged that Charles A. Mason, age 37, of […]
Wanted man held in Texas County Jail
A 57-year-old Willow Springs man wanted on Texas County charges was arrested Thursday night by the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Blane C. Bennett was wanted on a felony Texas County warrant – possession of methamphetamine and charged with felony possession of methamphetamine, misdemeanor driving while revoked, misdemeanor possession of marijuana, misdemeanor unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and failing to properly affix license plate.
Three teens die, two others hurt in rural Missouri crash
Three teenagers died and two others were hurt Thursday afternoon in a rural Missouri crash.
Three injured in crash south of Mountain Grove
An accident south of Mountain Grove left three persons injured Saturday morning, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. Sgt. Dale Pounds said an eastbound 1997 Chevrolet S-10 driven by Tyler I. Long, 18, of Mountain Grove, failed to yield at a stop sign on Gumbo Road, causing it to strike the side of a northbound 2005 Chevrolet Silverado operated by a 15-year-old boy.
UPDATED: One rescued after falling from bluff west of Houston, authorities say
One person was injured late Saturday afternoon after falling from a bluff at a Missouri Conservation Department area known as The Narrows, authorities said. Rescue personnel were called to the Little Piney River side of the bluff west of Houston, where Ben Cook, 17, was reported to have fallen. The area is off Highway Z.
Dodge Caravan Crash on Highway Y Leads to Intoxication-Related Charge
Hartville, MO. – A crash occurred yesterday afternoon and injured a woman from Norwood. The crash occurred as a 1997 Dodge Caravan traveled off the roadway during a curve, and ended up striking both a fence and a tree at roughly 4:05 PM. The Caravan was moving Northbound on Highway Y, and the crash happened just five miles South of Hartville.
Three teens dead after Cedar County crash
CEDAR COUNTY, Mo. — Three teenage men died after a rollover crash in Cedar County on Thursday. At 4:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 4, Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers responded to a call about a vehicle crash three miles east of Jerico Springs in Cedar County. A 2006 Toyota Scion with five teenage men in it […]
Recent Cabool grad killed, classmate seriously hurt in crash that claims three
A recent Cabool graduate was killed and another classmate seriously injured Thursday in an accident that claimed three lives in Cedar County, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. Authorities said Clay W. Palmer, 19, of Cleveland, Mo., was driving a westbound 2006 Toyota Scion that travelled off Highway B about...
3 teenagers killed in a crash near Jerico Springs, Mo.
JERICO SPRINGS, Mo. (KY3) -The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that killed three teenagers Thursday afternoon. According to the patrol, a car driven by Clay Palmer, 19, of Cleveland, Mo., became airborne after it topped a hill on State Highway B. The car then ran off the road and overturned.
Driver killed in a crash near Lebanon, Mo.
LEBANON, Mo. (KY3) -The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that killed a man from Lebanon Thursday afternoon. The patrol reports a pickup driven by Junior McGuire, 66, crossed the centerline of Highway MM and hit an SUV. The patrol says McGuire was thrown from the pickup. The...
DEATH NOTICE: Ryan Chick
Graveside services for Ryan Chick, 18, of Cabool, are 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, at Cabool Cemetery. A visitation is 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022, at Second Baptist Church, 13475 Industrial Drive. Send an online condolence. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to a...
DEATH NOTICE: Patsy J. Honeycutt
Services for Patsy J. Honeycutt, 90, of Cabool, are 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 10, at Cabool First Baptist Church. A visitation is 10 a.m. until service time. Send an online condolence. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to Cabool First Baptist Church, c/o Elliott-Gentry-Carder Funeral Home, Cabool.
DEATH NOTICE: Patricia McClenahan
Patricia Ann McClenahan, 65, passed away Aug. 1, 2022, in Houston. No visitation or service is planned. Send an online condolence.
Severe storm hits Laclede County
An unforeseen storm hit Laclede County Wednesday evening, shaking up residents and leaving a path of destruction. Luckily, the cell which brought 60+ MPH winds and a few microbursts resulted in zero injuries for residents or emergency responders. Though uprooted trees and downed power lines blocked part of Highway 64 and a few residential roads, all were open to through traffic the following morning. “Thankfully we didn't have any injuries. Most of the folks somehow got to their basement or their safe rooms. Everything is opened back up and you can quite literally see the damage that could happen in a matter of seconds,” said Office of Emergency Management Director Randy Rowe. “This was not a forecasted storm and it’s just one of those weather events that we have to deal with and be very cautious of. They can do millions of dollars in damage with no forecast at all. ” For more on this story see the LCR.
Route 66 Yard Sale: 100 Miles of Treasures on The Mother Road 2022
A record 102 yard sales, many with multiple sellers, are registered for the fourth annual 100-mile Route 66 Yard Sale this Friday and Saturday, Aug. 5-6, in Missouri’s Pulaski, Laclede and Webster counties. Based on those who listed sales on the “Route 66 Yardsale” Facebook page and in the...
Where to get free backpacks, school supplies in the Ozarks
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – August is here and parents and kids are getting ready for back-to-school shopping. Several organizations around the Ozarks are helping families with school supplies by throwing back-to-school bashes and offering free backpacks and school supplies for kids heading back to the classroom this fall. Springfield Public Schools hosted a back-to-school bash last […]
PATSY JUNE UNGER HONEYCUTT
Patsy June (Unger) Honeycutt joined her heavenly father in the early hours of Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022, with loving family at her side. Pat was a devout Christian and lived 90 years as a faithful servant to the Lord. There is no doubt she was met at the gates with rejoicing as she joined the family and friends that were waiting on her, especially the love of her life Bill. She was born in the Cabool, Mo., home of her grandparents on June 28, 1932, to Clias and Freda (Williams) Unger. She is preceded in death by her parents, her step-father, Otis Ice, and her sister, Carol Sue Unger.
Silver Belle Properties Grand Opening in West Plains
West Plains, MO. – Silver Belle, part of Silver Springs, LLC., held their grand opening on August 5, 2022. During the event, the West Plains Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting for the housing company. Silver Belle is a rental property company with their clientele focused toward upwardly...
Gourleys set for induction in music society
A Houston couple will be among inductees in the George D. Hay Society of West Plains. David and Darlene Gourley are included in the 16th hall of honor induction that is planned for 5 p.m. at the Star Theatre in Willow Springs. The Gourleys have performed gospel music around the...
