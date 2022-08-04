ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

New coach, new direction for UL Ragin' Cajuns, but focus remains squarely on the details

By KEVIN FOOTE
theadvocate.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.theadvocate.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
theadvocate.com

T.J. Finley, a former LSU QB, has been arrested at Auburn, report says

Auburn quarterback T.J. Finley was being held at the Lee County Detention Facility in Opelika, Alabama, Thursday on a charge of attempting to elude from the Auburn Police Department, according to a report by WRBL-TV in Columbus, Georgia. WRBL didn't yet have the details on what led to the arrest...
AUBURN, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New Orleans, LA
Sports
Local
Louisiana College Sports
New Orleans, LA
Football
New Orleans, LA
College Sports
City
New Orleans, LA
lazytrips.com

Road Trip from Tampa to New Orleans

Whether you're looking to explore Florida's large cities into the Antebellum south, or if you'd prefer to enjoy the white sandy beaches of the Gulf of Mexico, then awesome road trip from Tampa to New Orleans is a brilliant way to spend several days enjoying this gorgeous part of the US.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
theadvocate.com

This lemonade business started as a stand. Now, they’re selling with a purpose in Tiger Stadium.

The past three years have been sweet for Leroy’s LipSmack’n Lemonade. The business got its start in 2012 when Leroy Hayward III, then 6 years old, participated in Lemonade Day Louisiana, an annual event that teaches children to be entrepreneurs. Sherilyn and Leroy Hayward Jr., Leroy’s parents, had just found out he was autistic and wanted to find things their son could do. They decided to set up a lemonade stand in their front yard, let Leroy sell drinks and give some of the profits to his doctors at Children’s Hospital New Orleans.
BATON ROUGE, LA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Desormeaux
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Football Games#Cajuns#New Orleans Bowl#American Football#College Football#College Sports
clarionherald.org

Shanda Theriot, principal of Resurrection of Our Lord School. N.O.

Shanda Theriot, a native New Orleanian, is the new principal of Resurrection of Our Lord School in New Orleans. Theriot attended Corpus Christi School in New Orleans from prekindergarten to eighth grade and graduated from Xavier University Preparatory High School. She went on to earn a bachelor’s degree in psychology...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

Cambridge, Massachusetts, chef wins the 2022 Great American Seafood Cook

NEW ORLEANS — Louisiana Lt. Governor Billy Nungesser and the Louisiana Seafood Promotion and Marketing Board crownedChef Erin Miller from Urban Hearth in Cambridge, Massachusetts, as the first-ever 2022 Queen of American Seafood after winning the 2022 Annual Great American Seafood Cook-Off on Saturday, Aug. 6, in New Orleans.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
whereyat.com

Top 10 New Orleans' Happy Hours

Having a too-hot summer? So are we. Here's our list of the 10 best places in the city to spend happy hours on these long days and beat the heat with some spectacular deals. Metairie's A Tavola restaurant is a smash hit at any time of day, but their happy hour specials are truly something to write home about. With deals lasting from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. every day of the week, you may never need to go anywhere else to enjoy an affordable afternoon of delicious drinks and tasty Italian treats. $6 cocktails will keep you coming back, and half price pizzas will keep filling you up at this charming locale just outside the city.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
WDSU

Shooting in New Orleans East on Saturday morning

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are investigating a shooting that occurred in New Orleans East on Saturday morning. According to reports, a man sustained a gunshot wound to his body on the 8600 block of Bill Street around 10:38 a.m. EMS transported the victim to the local hospital.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Classic Rock 105.1

The Most Amazing Inexpensive Hotel in New Orleans—But It’s Hidden

Ochsner is synonymous with excellent health care in Louisiana, but did you know about the hotel that's located inside Ochsner Medical Center in New Orleans? Most people don't. Inside Ochsner Medical Center located at 1514 Jefferson Hwy., New Orleans, LA 70121 is a beautiful, elegant hotel called the Brent House Hotel. It is so hidden inside Ochsner Medical Center, after being asked, many of the employees working in the same building said they never knew there was a hotel on the property and others mentioned that they had seen a few signs for the Brent House Hotel but didn't know anything else about it. As far as the locals, after a quick survey of customers at a popular eatery across the street from the hotel, 100% of them had no knowledge of the Brent House Hotel (and they were literally sitting at a diner across the street from it).
NEW ORLEANS, LA
theadvocate.com

L'Auberge, Boomtown parent company changing its name

Penn National Gaming, the parent company of five Louisiana casinos, announced Thursday it is changing its name. The business will now be known as Penn Entertainment. The new name reflects the transformation the company has undergone over the past few years, Jay Snowden, Penn Entertainment CEO and president, said in a statement.
BOSSIER CITY, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy