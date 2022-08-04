Board presses candidate on unfunded mandates, seeks waiver

Read on www.dvalnews.com
NHPR
N.H. leaders know how to respond to snow. But are they ready for climate change-fueled heatwaves?
When it’s dangerously hot outside, as it was this week with temperatures reaching into the upper 90s, many local governments spring into action – opening cooling centers and sharing information about the risks of extreme heat. But as the climate changes, how cities and towns plan for extreme heat may need to change, too.
WMUR.com
Earthquake reported Saturday in Deering
DEERING, N.H. — The United States Geological Survey reported an earthquake in Deering. The 2.3 magnitude earthquake shook Deering around 8:05 p.m. A police dispatcher representing Deering, Antrim, Bennington, Hillsboro and Washington said they received calls about homes shaking. No damage has been reported. The strongest earthquake in modern...
New Britain Herald
Maine's combined no-hitter over Vermont pushes it along to New England semifinals
BRISTOL – On most days, pitching into the fifth inning, allowing only five hits and recording 12 strikeouts along the way, including an immaculate inning, would be enough for a win. On Saturday, however, the state champions out of Bangor, Maine received what might end up being the only pitching performance in the bracket better than what Senji Kimura of Brattleboro, Vermont brought to the table in the opening game of the New England Regional Tournament.
It Will Soon Be Illegal to Dispose of These 3 Items in Massachusetts
If you ever do any spring or fall cleaning you know that there are some big items that you just can't toss in the regular trash. Luckily, many towns and cities throughout Berkshire County have bulky waste collections. Working in the southern Berkshires, I regularly receive the bulky waste schedules for some of our local towns. It's a convenient way to dispose of those items like couches, mattresses, box springs, rugs, carpeting, windows, door frames, etc. You typically can check your town or city's website for when the next bulky waste collection will be taking place.
newportdispatch.com
Tractor-trailer rollover on Vermont Route 22A in Benson
BENSON — A 30-year-old man from New Jersey was involved in a rollover crash in Benson yesterday. Authorities were notified of a single tractor-trailer unit crash on Vermont Route 22A at around 3:20 a.m. Following an investigation, it was found that the driver, Roussel Pointdujour, of Irvington, NJ, was...
Trio of Vermonters accused of kidnapping, assault
The victim of Wednesday's homicide in Bennington has been named as one of four suspects in an alleged kidnapping and assault of multiple people in Springfield and Chester, Vermont.
WCAX
3 arrested in Springfield kidnapping; 4th suspect killed in Bennington homicide
SPRINGFIELD, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont State Police say one of the four suspects accused of a kidnapping in Springfield is also the same person who turned up dead in Bennington a couple of days later. According to police, Jesse LaFlam, 49, of Springfield; Christopher Merritt, 40, of Springfield; Zachary Russell,...
WMUR.com
Goshen man arrested twice in same week in Boston
BOSTON — A man from Goshen arrested twice in the same week in Boston is facing breaking and entering charges. The 23-year-old was arrested Thursday morning after allegedly entering an apartment and stealing a pair of sunglasses and various personal papers. On Wednesday, the man appeared in court for...
23-year-old from NH arrested for B+E in South Boston
At about 11:16 AM on Thursday August 4, 2022, officers assigned to District C-6 (South Boston) arrested a 23-year-old from Goshen, NH, after responding to a breaking and entering in progress call in the area of 45 L Street in South Boston. The arresting officers were assisted in their efforts by a BPD officer who also responded to the scene after hearing the call while working a paid detail nearby.
Severe thunderstorm warning issued for parts of Massachusetts
WORCESTER, Mass. — A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for parts of Massachusetts on Friday afternoon. The warning is for West central Worcester County, East central Hampshire County, and Southeastern Franklin County, according to the National Weather Service. The warning was initially issued until 3:45 p.m. but the...
WMUR.com
Shots fired during incident in Weare; no injuries, police say
WEARE, N.H. — A man is facing charges after he fired two rounds from a shotgun on Saturday during an incident in Weare, police said. Weare police said they responded to reports of a potential mental health crisis in the 200 block of Mountain Road. Officers from the Weare...
