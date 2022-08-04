Read on californiaglobe.com
Democrats Say Proposed Bill to Enact Term Limits for Supreme Court Justices Will Address 'Legitimacy Crisis'
A group of House Democrats hope to pass a bill that would enact term limits for Supreme Court justices. Rep. Hank Johnson of Georgia introduced the Supreme Court Tenure Establishment and Retirement Modernization Act (or TERM Act), describing it as necessary to address a "legitimacy crisis" the court is "increasingly facing."
Federal law that protects emergency life-saving abortions challenged in Texas suit
WASHINGTON — Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton filed a lawsuit against the Biden administration Thursday, arguing that states shouldn’t have to comply with a federal law that protects doctors who perform abortions to save the patient’s life. “This administration has a hard time following the law, and now they are trying to have their appointed […] The post Federal law that protects emergency life-saving abortions challenged in Texas suit appeared first on Michigan Advance.
Garland announces Justice Department lawsuit challenging Idaho abortion law
Attorney General Merrick Garland announced that the Justice Department will be filing a lawsuit challenging Idaho's abortion law, arguing it violates federal law requiring medical providers to offer emergency medical treatment.Aug. 2, 2022.
Marco Rubio Says He Won't Vote To Eliminate the Defense of Marriage Act, But His Explanation Makes No Sense
Florida Republican Sen. Marco Rubio is saying he won't vote for a new bill that would repeal the Defense of Marriage Act (DOMA), the 1996 law that banned federal recognition of gay marriage. But his explanation suggests Rubio doesn't truly understand either DOMA or the new bill. The Respect for...
50 Cent Reacts To Proposed Abortion Bill Requiring Men To Pay For Unborn Children
A new bill requiring the fathers of unborn children to pay child support from the moment of conception has a large segment of the nation up in arms. Various public figures have weighed in on the legislation proposed by America’s Republican Party. One entertainer who has appeared to take issue with the bill, dubbed the Unborn Child Support Act, is 50 Cent.
Cheney says DOJ not prosecuting Trump if there's evidence could call into question the US as 'nation of laws'
Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney said if the Justice Department does not prosecute former President Donald Trump for his role in the insurrection at the US Capitol and "the facts and the evidence are there," the decision could call into question whether the United States can "call ourselves a nation of laws."
Washington Examiner
Social Security payments: Millions of SSI recipients to get two checks worth up to $1,652 next month
Supplemental Security Income recipients will be getting not one, but two payments in September 2022, totaling to $1,652. The first payment will be made at the start of the month on Sept. 1 while the second one will be made at the end of the month on Sept. 30. September is one of only two months that give recipients two payments, the other being December, according to the Social Security Administration.
PetSmart employees are suing the company claiming staffers are being forced to pay thousands for 'free' grooming training
The suit claims that PetSmart is illegally forcing staffers to repay upwards of $5,000 in grooming training fees if they leave before two years.
Biden says he's considering declaring a public health emergency for abortion access
Rehoboth Beach, Delaware — President Biden said Sunday he is considering declaring a public health emergency to free up federal resources to promote abortion access, even though the White House has said it doesn't seem like "a great option." He also offered a message to people enraged by the...
WebMD
Texas Sues Biden Administration Over Emergency Abortion Guidance
July 15, 2022 – The state of Texas has filed a lawsuit against the federal government in opposition to U.S. Department of Health and Human Services guidance that says hospitals are required to provide emergency abortions regardless of state law. The complaint filed by Texas says that the law...
Biden steps out of the room and finds legacy-defining wins
WASHINGTON (AP) — Over five decades in Washington, Joe Biden knew that the way to influence was to be in the room where it happens. But in the second year of his presidency, some of Biden’s most striking, legacy-defining legislative victories came about by staying out of it. A summer lawmaking blitz has sent bipartisan bills addressing gun violence and boosting the nation’s high-tech manufacturing sector to Biden’s desk, and the president is now on the cusp of securing what he called the “final piece” of his economic agenda with the sudden resurrection of a Democrats-only climate and prescription drug...
Jim Obergefell, the Man Behind the Landmark SCOTUS Same-Sex Marriage Ruling, Opens Up on Litigation and Senate Bill
Listen to the full episode on Apple, Spotify or wherever else you get your podcasts, and subscribe. Before entering the Supreme Court to learn about its ruling for marriage quality, Jim Obergefell — the man behind the watershed decision — saw a sign of his impending victory on his admission slip.
Kansas Supreme Court settles key points of law in former KHP chief’s employment lawsuit
Kansas Supreme Court issued an opinion clarifying two points of state law in a federal lawsuit filed by former KHP superintendent challenging his ouster. The post Kansas Supreme Court settles key points of law in former KHP chief’s employment lawsuit appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
bloomberglaw.com
High-Stakes Abortion Lawsuits Force Clash on Emergency Care Law
The Biden administration’s instruction that hospitals and doctors nationwide provide emergency abortion care faces a significant test from competing lawsuits in Texas and Idaho, which could leave physicians confused and patients in danger, legal observers said. Texas asked the US District Court for the Northern District of Texas to...
Kansans reject amendment to provide that the state constitution does not secure a right to abortion
Kansans rejected an amendment to provide that the state constitution does not secure a right to abortion on August 2. With 100% of precincts reporting, the vote was 58.78% ‘No’ to 41.22% ‘Yes’. Based on unofficial results, 908,745 people voted on the constitutional amendment compared to...
Indiana becomes first state post-Roe to pass law banning most abortions
Gov. Eric Holcomb on Friday signed a bill that would ban most abortions in Indiana -- making it the first state to pass a restrictive law against the procedure since Roe v. Wade was overturned this summer.
Child Tax Credit 2022: Will Biden Approve Family Security Act 2.0 Following Georgia's $3,000 Tax Deduction
Future parents in Georgia will be able to claim a tax deduction for their unborn children. Georgia is ramping down on anti-abortion rhetoric after the US Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. The announcement comes after Georgia banned abortion once a detectable human heartbeat is heard.
Motley Fool
Residents of This State Can Now Claim Unborn Children as Dependents on Their State Income Taxes
It's an interesting new tax break, to say the least. Georgia has declared that unborn children can be claimed as dependents on state tax returns. The decision comes in the wake of the Supreme Court's overturning of Roe v. Wade. Critics argue that the tax code change won't do much...
Georgia allows foetuses to be listed as dependents on tax returns to claim exemption
Foetuses in Georgia will be considered dependents under the state’s tax laws, according to new guidelines released on Monday. The Georgia Department of Revenue said that the state “will recognise any unborn child with a detectable human heartbeat ... as eligible for the Georgia individual income tax dependent exemption”.Individuals who are at least six weeks pregnant on or after 20 July till 31 December this year can avail this option. Under Georgia’s laws, taxpayers can claim an exemption of $3,000 (£2,500) for each dependent.“Similar to any other deduction claimed on an income tax return, relevant medical records or other...
Michigan court blocks enforcement of 1931 abortion ban by county prosecutors
Aug 1 (Reuters) - A Michigan judge on Monday blocked local prosecutors from enforcing a 1931 abortion ban, just hours after an appeals court ruled that they could do so, state Attorney General Dana Nessel said.
