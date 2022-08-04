ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Michigan Advance

Federal law that protects emergency life-saving abortions challenged in Texas suit

WASHINGTON — Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton filed a lawsuit against the Biden administration Thursday, arguing that states shouldn’t have to comply with a federal law that protects doctors who perform abortions to save the patient’s life. “This administration has a hard time following the law, and now they are trying to have their appointed […] The post Federal law that protects emergency life-saving abortions challenged in Texas suit appeared first on Michigan Advance.
Vibe

50 Cent Reacts To Proposed Abortion Bill Requiring Men To Pay For Unborn Children

A new bill requiring the fathers of unborn children to pay child support from the moment of conception has a large segment of the nation up in arms. Various public figures have weighed in on the legislation proposed by America’s Republican Party. One entertainer who has appeared to take issue with the bill, dubbed the Unborn Child Support Act, is 50 Cent.
Washington Examiner

Social Security payments: Millions of SSI recipients to get two checks worth up to $1,652 next month

Supplemental Security Income recipients will be getting not one, but two payments in September 2022, totaling to $1,652. The first payment will be made at the start of the month on Sept. 1 while the second one will be made at the end of the month on Sept. 30. September is one of only two months that give recipients two payments, the other being December, according to the Social Security Administration.
WebMD

Texas Sues Biden Administration Over Emergency Abortion Guidance

July 15, 2022 – The state of Texas has filed a lawsuit against the federal government in opposition to U.S. Department of Health and Human Services guidance that says hospitals are required to provide emergency abortions regardless of state law. The complaint filed by Texas says that the law...
The Associated Press

Biden steps out of the room and finds legacy-defining wins

WASHINGTON (AP) — Over five decades in Washington, Joe Biden knew that the way to influence was to be in the room where it happens. But in the second year of his presidency, some of Biden’s most striking, legacy-defining legislative victories came about by staying out of it. A summer lawmaking blitz has sent bipartisan bills addressing gun violence and boosting the nation’s high-tech manufacturing sector to Biden’s desk, and the president is now on the cusp of securing what he called the “final piece” of his economic agenda with the sudden resurrection of a Democrats-only climate and prescription drug...
bloomberglaw.com

High-Stakes Abortion Lawsuits Force Clash on Emergency Care Law

The Biden administration’s instruction that hospitals and doctors nationwide provide emergency abortion care faces a significant test from competing lawsuits in Texas and Idaho, which could leave physicians confused and patients in danger, legal observers said. Texas asked the US District Court for the Northern District of Texas to...
The Independent

Georgia allows foetuses to be listed as dependents on tax returns to claim exemption

Foetuses in Georgia will be considered dependents under the state’s tax laws, according to new guidelines released on Monday. The Georgia Department of Revenue said that the state “will recognise any unborn child with a detectable human heartbeat ... as eligible for the Georgia individual income tax dependent exemption”.Individuals who are at least six weeks pregnant on or after 20 July till 31 December this year can avail this option. Under Georgia’s laws, taxpayers can claim an exemption of $3,000 (£2,500) for each dependent.“Similar to any other deduction claimed on an income tax return, relevant medical records or other...
