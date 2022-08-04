Read on www.voiceofalexandria.com
Alexandria's Hannah Boraas Continues Memorable Year, Topping Field In Resorters Women's Division
(Alexandria, MN) -- The 101st Resorters concluded Saturday at the Alexandria Golf Club, and the field of trophy holders included a pair of repeat champs and a player who was pivotal in the Alexandria Cardinal Girls' Golf team capturing back-to-back Class AAA titles in 2021 and 2022. Alexandria Golf Club's...
Victim identified in fatal motorcycle crash near Vargas
(Vergas)--Authorities in Otter Tail County have identified the victim in a fatal crash near Vergas. According to the report, George Hough, 70, of Elbow Lake, has been identified as the motorcyclist who died in a crash late last week. Hough was reportedly riding his motorcycle eastbound on County Highway 4,...
Willmar man hurt in Friday morning motorcycle crash
(Willmar MN-) A Willmar man was hurt in a motorcycle crash Friday morning. The Willmar Police Department says at 7:13 a.m. 33-year-old Kent Underland was driving his cycle southbound on 1st Street North, near Copperleaf Senior Care, when he collided with a northbound Pontiac SUV that was turning left onto 15th Avenue Northwest. Underland was transported to CentraCare-Rice Memorial Hospital by ambulance and later airlifted to St. Cloud with significant injuries. The driver of the SUV, 41-year-old Luz Garcia, was not hurt.
Fatal Accident July 28 On Cty. Hwy. 1
Joseph Bernstetter of Fergus Falls was traveling westbound on Co. Hwy. 1 near the intersection of Co. Hwy. 83 in a 2003 Nissan Maxima Thursday, July 28 about 3:51 p.m. It appeared that he had crossed over the center line striking Mitchell and Violet Davis of Fergus Falls head on. Joseph, age 35, sustained fatal injuries. Mitchell, age 65, the driver of a 2008 Ford Edge sustained serious injuries and was transported by ambulance to Lake Region Healthcare in Fergus Falls. His passenger, Violet, age 63, also sustained serious injuries and was flown by helicopter to Essentia Health in Fargo. Minnesota State Patrol assisted in reconstructing the accident. The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Minnesota State Patrol, Battle Lake Fire Department and Rescue, Henning Ambulance, Ringdahl Ambulance and Lifelink 3. Alcohol does not appear to have been a factor.
3 killed, 2 seriously injured in crash west of Willmar
WILLMAR, Minn. — Three people were killed and two others were seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash Wednesday night just west of Willmar. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the crash occurred at the intersection of Highway 40 and County Road 7. Officials say they believe the semi was traveling west on Highway 40 and the SUV was headed north on CR 7 when the two vehicles collided.
Three killed in semi-SUV crash west of Willmar
(Willmar MN-) Three people were killed and two were injured in a semi-SUV crash west of Willmar Thursday afternoon. The state patrol says it happened at 5:54 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 40 and Kandiyohi County Road 7. An SUV driven by 41-year-old Justin Ecker of Lees Summit Missouri was northbound on 7 and collided with a semi pulling a milk tanker that was traveling eastbound on Highway 40. Upon impact the trailer fell on top of the SUV. Ecker died in the crash as well as his passengers 64-year-old Carol Ecker of Kansas City Missouri and 39-year-old Jonathan Ecker of Rosendale Missouri. Passenger Jennifer Mcginness, age 35 of Elmo Missouri was taken to the St. Cloud Hospital with life threatening injuries. The driver of the semi, 57-year-old Ralph Enderle of Raymond was taken to Rice CentraCare Hospital in Willmar with non-life-threatening injuries. Highway 40 was closed for several hours while the crash scene was investigated.
Brad Brejcha joins us on this week's One on One to discuss the Douglas County Fair
Brad Brejcha discusses the upcoming Douglas County Fair on this week's One on One. Your browser does not support the audio element. One on One with Mark Anthony, is heard Saturdays on KXRA-1490AM / 100.3fm/105.7fm (@7:40am) and KXRA-92.3FM (@7:00am), as well as each Sunday morning on KXRZ Z99.3fm (@10:15am). The...
Three people die Thursday in crash in west central Minnesota
WILLMAR --Three people have reportedly died when the car they were in collided with a semi truck in west central Minnesota. The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash took place Thursday evening near Willmar. According to officials, a car driven by Justin Ecker, 41, of Lee Summitt, Missouri was traveling north on a county road when the car struck a semi traveling east on Highway 40.
Three dead in crash involving car full of Missourians in Minnesota
Three people from Missouri are dead and one other Missourian suffered life-threatening injuries in a crash in west-central Minnesota on Thursday. According to the State Patrol, the four were together in a Lexus SUV traveling northbound on County Road 7 west of Willmar when they reached the intersection at Highway 40 and collided with an eastbound semi just before 6 p.m.
Motorists will encounter lane closures this Monday on Highway 29 in Alexandria
(Detroit Lakes, MN)--Starting Monday, Aug. 8, weather permitting, for approximately three weeks, motorists will encounter lane closures on Highway 29 in Alexandria. Crews will be removing and replacing existing pavement messages between McKay Avenue and Interstate 94. Some of the work will be performed at night to help minimize traffic backups.
Check Out Dead And Dying Malls Throughout Minnesota
Growing up, malls were the place to go shopping and even just hang out with friends. Here are some dead and dying malls throughout Minnesota. I feel like not too long ago, shopping malls were huge! Always jam-packed and full of people. Arcades, stores, and the food court, are always made for some fun people-watching. I remember just going to the mall, walking around, and chilling with friends growing up.
Prosecutor wants to intervene in Doe v. MN case
ST. PAUL, Minn. – A Minnesota prosecutor wants the state Court of Appeals to reconsider a judge’s ruling that many state abortion restrictions are unconstitutional. Traverse County Attorney Matthew Franzese on Thursday filed a motion to intervene in the Doe v. Minnesota case. The filing comes a week after state Attorney General Keith Ellison said he would not appeal Ramsey County Judge Thomas Gilligan’s decision in the Doe case. Last month, Gilligan struck down many abortion restrictions, including the 24-hour waiting period, parental notification requirements and informed consent. Franzese said Ellison should have sought a ruling from a higher court that would carry broader, statewide jurisdiction. Ellison spokesman John Stiles said any appeal is not likely to change the outcome.
Five students complete Certificate in Nuclear Engineering at ATCC
(Quantico, VA)--Five United States Naval Community College students have completed the Certificate in Nuclear Engineering Fundamentals through Alexandria Technical and Community College July 29, 2022. This completes the first pilot program for the USNCC’s nuclear engineering program and lays the foundation for the Associate of Science in Nuclear Engineering Technology,...
Willmar police warn of internet scams
(Willmar MN-) The Willmar Police Department says recently they have been contacted with questions on alleged missing children, injured animals and other Facebook postings that caused concern. In researching those postings, most appear to be Facebook "Share Scams" that originate through Marketplace or Craigslist type groups. Research shows that this is mainly done to try and alter algorithms for the original poster to show up more on other Facebook feeds. Additionally, the original poster may be able to target those that share or like the post for spam or more specific scams.
Meet the candidates battling for Minnesota House District 5B
Questionnaires were emailed to the registered addresses of each of the 2022 state legislative candidates for house district 5B. Each candidate was given word limits for each response. House District 5B. Gregg Hendrickson (Independence-Alliance):. Name: Gregg Hendrickson. Age: 62. Hometown: Long Prairie, MN. Education: BS in Business Adm. Major in...
