Ralston two shots off the cut line as 2nd round of Korn Ferry Utah event begins

ATHENS, Ga. — Will Muschamp said he has the "best job in America." "I told my wife the other day that I think I have the best job in America," he said in the Tuesday media session. "At the end of the day, the room that I have I am honored to coach. To be in that room, to be at the University of Georgia, to see our future as we continue to unfold and move forward - I am really excited about it."

ATHENS, GA ・ 9 HOURS AGO