Ralston two shots off the cut line as 2nd round of Korn Ferry Utah event begins

FoCo road construction projects: downtown Cumming lane closing for months, SR 369/400 updates announcedMichelle HallCumming, GA
3 Great Steakhouses in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
New Miracle League baseball field gets new nameJustine LookenottForsyth County, GA
Fun in FoCo: First weekend of school year offers activities for kids and adultsJohn ThompsonForsyth County, GA
Forsyth County Blotter: Work fight leaves man with skull fracture, robbery suspect attacks grocery store workerJohn ThompsonCumming, GA
Football: Bluff gets first taste of action in scrimmage against Morgan Co.
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — Cherokee Bluff head coach Tommy Jones was pleased with his team's effort in the scrimmage against Morgan County. "Scrimmages are always really good because you get to test yourselves against someone else," he said. "I'm really impressed by our kids. I thought we played hard and competed. Those were the things that we challenged them to do, and we had some guys make some plays. We've got a young football team, but we're excited about watching these guys compete."
Football: Muschamp talks Georgia, Malaki Starks, Dan Jackson during presser
ATHENS, Ga. — Will Muschamp said he has the "best job in America." "I told my wife the other day that I think I have the best job in America," he said in the Tuesday media session. "At the end of the day, the room that I have I am honored to coach. To be in that room, to be at the University of Georgia, to see our future as we continue to unfold and move forward - I am really excited about it."
Georgia plans $68.5M overhaul of football stadium
ATLANTA (AP) — A year after the University of Georgia's football team won a national championship, UGA is starting a $68.5 million project to overhaul its football stadium, making it easier for Bulldogs fans to get around and building more suites for premium donors. University System of Georgia regents...
Mic'd Up: Niblett has Red Elephants on the right path
GAINESVILLE, Ga. — Josh Niblett's hire sent shockwaves around the state in December. Niblett was hired away from Hoover High School in Alabama, where he won six state championships in his 14 seasons, to take the helm of the Gainesville program. Since he officially started at Gainesville in February,...
Duvall grabs Mid-East Street Stocks victory at Lavonia
Mitchell Duvall is now two-for-two at Georgia’s Lavonia Speedway. Duvall powered to the Mid-East Street Stock victory on Friday night, adding to his win total after scoring a win earlier this season at the 3/8-mile clay raceway. Duvall started the night by setting fast time in qualifying. He followed...
White County storm injures U.S. Army Rangers
Four Army Rangers training with their group on Yonah Mountain Tuesday afternoon were injured during a severe thunderstorm. The incident happened around 3:30 p.m., and White County Fire Chief Mike Lefevre said when he arrived at the top of the mountain, “It was pretty much mass confusion at that point because there was so many people up there.”
Gainesville Planning and Appeals Board recommends new warehouse distribution center at Old Oakwood Road
The Gainesville Planning and Appeals Board on Tuesday recommended for approval a 260,000-square-foot warehouse distribution center that would be split between Gainesville and Oakwood. The proposed 17-acre site would be located west of the Old Oakwood Road and Mountain View Road intersection. “Approximately 210,000 square feet of the building would...
Gas prices continue to drop in Georgia
Georgia gas prices keep dropping. According to the weekly AAA gas report, gas has dropped 15 cents this week, making the state average now $3.62 as of Monday morning. That’s 63 cents less than last month and 66 cents more than this time last year. As of Monday morning,...
NTSB releases preliminary information on plane crash that claimed lives of Hartwell couple
The National Transportation Safety Board has released its preliminary report on the plane crash last month that claimed the lives of a Hartwell couple in Wyoming. Charles “Charly” and Kelli Taylor Schell died when the 1979 Cessna P210N single-engine plane they were in crashed July 14 under unknown circumstances in the Bighorn National Forest near Buffalo, Wyo.
Miller Lee Deaton
The family of Miller Lee Deaton regrets to announce his passing after a brief battle with lung cancer. He died in Lancaster, SC, at the age of 69. He is remembered with great love and admiration by his wife and extended family of three children, three grandchildren, four siblings, and numerous nephews, nieces, and cousins.
ICYMI: Weekend stories you may have missed
Here are the top stories you might have missed this weekend. 1. 22-year-old man killed in crash near Clarkesville. Georgia State Patrol reported that a 22-year-old man was killed in a head-on collision in Habersham on Saturday afternoon. Christopher Coffman was a passenger in the vehicle that was northbound on...
Hall County drivers to experience delays on I-985 this week
The Georgia Department of Transportation has warned Hall County drivers about potential delays on I-985 northbound this week. GDOT will do slab replacement and spall repair on the roadway between mile markers 11 and 13 from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m. Monday through Thursday. The right lane will be closed...
Kelly's Creek Road reopens after overturned explosives truck in Rabun Gap
Kelly’s Creek Road in Rabun County has reopened, roughly six hours after a truck carrying blasting materials overturned onto its side Tuesday morning. Rabun County Emergency Management Agency Director Brian Panell said the wreck occurred in the area of 1220 Kelly’s Creek Road in Rabun Gap, closing the road from York House Road to Vulvan Materials Company..
Sherry Gayle Rice Dowis
Sherry Gayle Rice Dowis, age 82 of Commerce, GA passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022. Born on Oct. 26, 1939 in Galveston, TX she was the daughter of the late Gilbert and Iris Shotts Rice. She retired from Milton High School as a special education teacher. Survivors include sons,...
Flooding temporarily closes Pearl Nix Parkway at Dorsey Street
Monday afternoon’s thunderstorms resulted in some street flooding in Gainesville. “We did have Pearl Nix Parkway closed due to flooding across all four lanes,” said Gainesville Fire Department Division Chief Keith Smith. “There were two vehicles that were stuck in the flooded area. One vehicle was pushed out. The second had to be towed. The roadway was closed for about 30 minutes to allow the water to recede.”
Hall County Schools oppose de-annexation of proposed apartment complex
The Hall County School Board approved a resolution Monday opposing the proposed de-annexation of the site of a proposed apartment complex near Lanier Technical College. The 58-acre property on Lanier Tech Drive is currently annexed in the city of Gainesville, but a consent agenda item from the Hall County Commission would bring it back into the county's jurisdiction, making any potential future residents part of the county school system as well.
Habersham County Sheriff's Office SRO program doubling its team
Following last school year’s deadly school shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, school systems around the country have revisited ways to keep schools safe. In Habersham County, a partnership is placing a school resource officer in each of the county’s schools, doubling the number of officers on campus around the county.
22-year-old man killed in crash near Clarkesville
A 22-year-old man was killed in head-on collision Saturday afternoon in Habersham County, the Georgia State Patrol reported. Christopher Coffman was a passenger in a 2006 Jeep Renegade driven by Alexis White, 24, of Gainesville northbound on Habersham Mills Road Connector near Clarkesville when she failed to yield at Ga. 17.
Revitalization plan released for Athens Street and Highway 129 South Corridors
The City of Gainesville recently released its master plan for the Athens Street Highway and Highway 129 South Corridor revitalization. This project aims to improve these areas, which serve as entrances to Gainesville and as historical landmarks for the Black community. The Athens Street area was once a thriving spot...
Lynn Alexander
Lynn Alexander, age 60, of Cleveland, passed away on Monday, August 8, 2022. Mr. Alexander was born on March 6, 1962, in Cornelia, Georgia, to the late Raymond Alexander and Reba Moore Oliver. He was a self-employed truck driver. Lynn was preceded in death by his father, Raymond Alexander; mother and step-father, Reba and Moley Oliver; brother, Ken Alexander; sister, Vickie Oliver; father-in-law, Jimmy Partin; brother-in-law, Perry Oliver.
