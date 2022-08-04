ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Big rig, multiple vehicles crash on Interstate 80 in Fairfield; 7 hurt

 2 days ago

FAIRFIELD -- A crash involving multiple vehicles including a big rig blocked all westbound lanes of Interstate Highway 80 in Fairfield Thursday afternoon.

The Fairfield Fire Department said crews initially responded at 3:13 p.m. to the crash between Manuel Campos and Air Base Parkway.

The big rig was jackknifed across the lanes and at least three other vehicles were involved. The fire department said three people were taken to a local trauma center, while four other people were treated at the scene for moderate to minor injuries.

By 4:20 p.m., three lanes had been reopened and only the right lane was still blocked.

There was no immediate word on the cause of the crash.

