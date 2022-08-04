Read on www.sfgate.com
WA WFO PORTLAND Warnings, Watches, and Advisories
URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE. ...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM PDT. * WHAT...Highs temperatures of 97 to 100. Low temperatures of 65. * WHERE...In Oregon, Greater Portland Metro Area, Upper Hood. River Valley, Western Columbia River Gorge and Central. Columbia River Gorge. In Washington, Greater...
CA WFO SAN JOAQUIN VALLEY Warnings, Watches, and Advisories
WFO SAN JOAQUIN VALLEY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, August 4, 2022. ...FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PDT THIS EVENING. FOR NORTHEASTERN MADERA COUNTY... At 514 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms are weakening. across the warned area. The expected rainfall rate is 0.5 to...
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Hundreds of hotel guests trapped by flash flooding at Death Valley National Park were able to drive out after crews cleared a pathway through rocks and mud, but roads damaged by floodwaters or choked with debris were expected to remain closed into next week, officials said Saturday.
Thunderstorms pounded a section of the Sierra Nevada, delivering rain, flooding roadways and triggering mudslides.
KLAMATH RIVER, Calif. (AP) — California firefighters made gains against the state's deadliest and largest wildfire of the year just as an eastern Washington town was evacuated Thursday because of a blaze that was burning homes. At about 1:30 p.m. the Adams County Sheriff’s Office said on Facebook that...
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. A wildfire burning in a remote area just south of the Oregon border appears to have caused the deaths of tens of thousands of Klamath River fish, the Karuk Tribe said Saturday. The tribe said in a statement that...
Can scientists reverse one of Tahoe’s worst environmental disasters?
A nearly 600-acre wetland sits at the southernmost end of Lake Tahoe. It’s where Tahoe’s two largest tributaries — the Upper Truckee River and Trout Creek — meet and mingle amid tall grasses and willows before flowing into the lake. This wetland might not look like much, but it’s critical to the health of Lake Tahoe’s environment. The wetland naturally filters pollution and fine sediment, guarding Lake Tahoe’s clarity. It also stores carbon, fights climate change and serves as a resilient habitat in times of drought for dozens of fish and wildlife species. But for more than a century, the Upper Truckee Marsh was considered a wasteland, during a time when marshes across the country were being developed and paved over. Developers destroyed this forgotten wetland in Tahoe. Can scientists save what's left? Read more.
UKIAH, Calif. (AP) — A man who was babysitting two young children was arrested on suspicion of murder after the 1-year-old was found dead near railroad tracks in Northern California, authorities said Friday. Edward “Two Feathers" Steele, 32, of Ukiah was taken into custody Thursday, a day after the...
IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — Police have arrested a Southern California woman for investigation of poisoning her husband. Police in the Orange County city of Irvine say a man reported Thursday that he believed he was being poisoned by his wife of 10 years after he grew ill over the course of a month.
