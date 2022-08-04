A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Freemont Management S.A. bought a new position in CF Industries during the first quarter worth $424,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CF Industries by 1.3% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,518,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in CF Industries by 1.0% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 20,058 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,067,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its stake in CF Industries by 8.3% during the first quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 11,122 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after buying an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in CF Industries by 30.6% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 35,063 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,614,000 after buying an additional 8,218 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

STOCKS ・ 1 DAY AGO