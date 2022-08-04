ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Essence

Foot Locker Makes $54 Million Investment To Help Bolster The Black Community

The footwear giant is committing funding to support the development of educational and economic opportunities for Black students, businesses and community groups. Thanks to Black consumers, the sneaker industry is valued at more than $70 billion. Now, one of the niche’s biggest retailers is giving back. It was recently...
ECONOMY
Inc.com

Proposed Change to Workforce Law Could Boost Entrepreneurs

A House Republican wants to make sure a key workforce development law applies to entrepreneurs too. Earlier this week, Congressman Rick Allen of Georgia introduced the Startup Act. The legislation amends the 2014 Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act, which is the primary federal law concerning workforce development that helps job seekers access education, training, and other support services and connects them with employers.
GEORGIA STATE
u.today

Unleashing the Potential of Financial Technology and Accelerating Financial Inclusion Through Digital Adoption

The 4th Edition of Connected Banking will be held in Nairobi, Kenya this year. Africa is fully embracing the potential of financial technology, in spite of various challenges. There have also been several positive developments that give hope to steer towards a more financially inclusive environment, such as the rise of the mobile money economy and improving infrastructure, as well as the recognition by national governments to support the design and implementation of digital identity schemes.
ECONOMY
Essence

Digital And Social Media Marketing Tips For Your Business

Ready to make your mark in the digital space and captive your audience on social? Check out Angela Darrison's surefire tips!. “What is your superpower?” Panelist, Founder, and C-Suite Coach CEO Angelina Darrison asked, as she opened her segment on the ESSENCE E-Suite stage at the 2022 ESSENCE Festival of Culture. Setting the stage with a presence that moved beyond the digital world, Darrison gave in-person audience goers straightforward call-to-action tactics to kick up digital and social media marketing for their business.
ECONOMY
TechCrunch

Your shot to join the TC Disrupt Startup Battlefield 200 ends today

Lollygagger alert: Drop what you’re doing and go apply to the Startup Battlefield 200 right now. TechCrunch editors have been busy vetting more than 1,000 applications — and counting — to select an elite cohort of 200 up-and-coming startups. Those founders will receive an opportunity-filled VIP experience at Disrupt.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Kiplinger

Digital Platforms Empower Investors through Control, Convenience and Confidence

The pandemic may have changed how we use technology, and ultimately how we manage our finances. Throughout the pandemic, people increasingly relied on digital platforms, such as websites, apps and videoconferencing tools, for work and personal activities. At the same time, organizations improved their online customer experiences by embedding new technologies, making investments, and accelerating enhancements to respond to increased digital traffic. These advances often came with the goal of nudging people’s everyday choices and behaviors as well as improving consumer decision-making.
INTERNET
HackerNoon

How AR and VR are Propelling Businesses to New Engagement Levels

In June 2021, 44,000 new businesses were launched in the US, representing a record high for business startups. Deploying new technologies, such as Virtual Reality (VR) and Augmented Reality (AR) has become the next battleground to building greater engagement levels and improving customer experiences. AR has enabled customers to imagine the potential of a brand and has therefore driven their online behavior. By giving computers vision, AR allows customers to shop from the comfort of their homes in an effortless manner.
NFL
foodlogistics.com

Associations Join Forces to Ensure Cargo Visibility

Digital Container Shipping Association (DCSA) and the European Shippers’ Council (ESC) joined forces to accelerate adoption of DCSA standards. The associations will leverage DCSA’s open-source, vendor-neutral standards to help members and other business partners make data exchange more timely, accurate and interoperable. “Global supply chains have been continuously...
INDUSTRY
Fast Company

Announcing Fast Company’s Best Workplaces for Innovators 2022

This story is part of Fast Company’s Best Workplaces for Innovators 2022. Explore the full list of companies that are leading incubators of internal innovation talent. If hunting and gathering represent the two original human ventures, keeping inventory naturally followed. Maybe this explains our fascination with lists. We like to count. To keep track. To rank. It seems to scratch some primordial itch. Best doctors. Greatest blues singers. Best short stories. And best workplaces.
BUSINESS
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Falcon Capital Advisors Expands Leadership Team to Accelerate Growth

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Aug. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Falcon Capital Advisors, a leading business advisory firm that provides strategic advice, technical expertise and engagement execution to financial institutions and government agencies, today announced that it has hired industry veteran Walter Allen as its Managing Director; Natisha Dawson as its new Director of Finance and promoted Ken Yoo to Chief Operating Officer.
BUSINESS
Fast Company

Best Workplaces for Innovators 2022: 3 international standouts

This story is part of Fast Company’s Best Workplaces for Innovators 2022. Explore the full list of companies that are leading incubators of internal innovation talent. Located in Brazil, Peru, and Norway, these three companies earned strong marks from Fast Company’s Best Workplaces for Innovators 2022 judges. The international trio fosters innovative spirit at all levels for their employees around the globe.
BUSINESS
ceoworld.biz

A new era of leadership – The DNA of the Chief Data Officer

By 2025, global data creation is expected to reach 175 zettabytes and the global big data and analytics market is on pace to reach $135.71 billion. Data will fuel global economic development throughout the remainder of the 21st century. Organizations worldwide are scrambling to reengineer their data strategy to capture increasing amounts of data, translate it into actionable insights and ultimately empower more intelligent business decisions.
ECONOMY

